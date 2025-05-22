Ruben Amorim didn't take kindly to a journalist's question on his team selection in the Europa League final. (2:46)

Nigeria named a strong Super Eagles side for the upcoming Unity Cup in London, with Ahmed Musa, Kelechi Iheanacho and Cyriel Dessers returning, but Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen was a notable absentee.

Two squads have been ahead of the four-nation Unity Cup tournament in London this month, and a friendly against Russia on June 6.

Osimhen has been excused as Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle named a 25-man squad to compete in the four-nation Unity Cup, which kicks off at Brentford's Gtech Community Stadium on May 27.

Chelle has also named a separate 21-player roster for a high-profile friendly against Russia on June 6 at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, as Nigeria ramp up preparations for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

In announcing the dual squads, Chelle emphasized the opportunity to evaluate both new and returning players ahead of crucial fixtures later in the year.

He said: "We're looking forward to taking part in the Unity Cup as it will give us the chance to try out a few new players in different roles, helping us to strengthen our squad before the matches in September and October."

Victor Osimhen helped Galatasaray to the Turkish Super Lig title this season, their 25 such trophy. Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

Musa, who has been playing for Kano Pillars in the NPFL since leaving Turkish side Sivasspor, has not featured for Nigeria since November 2024 when he played in the 1-2 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying loss to Rwanda.

That game was also Kelechi Iheanacho's last appearance for the Super Eagles, as the former Leicester City forward struggled for form and game time at Sevilla before being loaned to Middlesbrough.

But it is the recall of Ibrox hero Dessers that will come as pleasing music to the ears of Nigeria fans. The forward has been in rude form for Rangers this season and his inclusion comes on the back of a prolific season, where he has scored 21 goals across all competitions.

This includes finishing as the Scottish Premier League's top scorer with 18 goals, earning him a well-deserved recall after previous mystifying snubs.

Despite making his Nigeria debut in 2020, Dessers has endured sporadic invitations to the national team, with his last appearance being in a friendly against Ghana in March 2022 where he scored one of the two goals that propelled the Super Eagles to a 2-1 win.

Some new faces includes some of the NPFL's outstanding performers including Junior Harrison Nduka (Remo Stars), Ifeanyi Onyebuchi (Enugu Rangers) and Sikiru Alimi (Remo Stars).

The Unity Cup Tournament, involving Nigeria, Jamaica, Ghana and Trinidad and Tobago, will be staged at the 17,250-capacity Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, West London.

The tournament will kick off with the first semi-final on Tuesday, May 27 with Trinidad & Tobago taking on Jamaica in the first-ever 'Trini-Jam' on UK soil. The following day, three-time African champions Nigeria renew their 74-year rivalry with four-time African champions Ghana in the second semi-final.

All four teams will return on Saturday, May 31 for the grand finale, with the losers of the semi-final fixtures featuring in the third-place game, before the Final to determine The Unity Cup 2025 champions.

Following the Unity Cup, the Super Eagles will travel to Russia, where 11 of the Unity Cup cohort will join captain William Troost-Ekong, fellow defenders Olaoluwa Aina and Bright Osayi-Samuel, midfielders Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Raphael Onyedika, and forwards Victor Boniface and Sadiq Umar.

Kelechi Iheanacho is on loan at Middlesborough from Sevilla, and has found his feet after a turbulent year. Trevor Wilkinson/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

SUPER EAGLES FOR UNITY CUP TOURNAMENT:

Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa); Maduka Okoye (Udinese FC, Italy); Amas Obasogie (Singida Blackstars, Tanzania)

Defenders: Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiacos FC, Greece); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Igoh Ogbu (SK Slavia Prague, Czech Republic); Junior Harrison Nduka (Remo Stars); Ifeanyi Onyebuchi (Enugu Rangers); Sodiq Ismaila (Remo Stars); Waliu Ojetoye (Ikorodu City)

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Frank Onyeka (Augsburg FC, Germany); Saviour Isaac (Enugu Rangers); Chrisantus Uche (Getafe CF, Spain); Papa Daniel Mustapha (Niger Tornadoes); Collins Ugwueze (Enugu Rangers)

Forwards: Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan, Italy); Kelechi Iheanacho (Middlesbrough FC, England); Simon Moses (FC Nantes, France); Nathan Tella (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany); Cyriel Dessers (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Sikiru Alimi (Remo Stars); Tolu Arokodare (KRC Genk, Belgium); Ahmed Musa (Kano Pillars); Adamu Abubakar (Plateau United)

Available for training only: Felix Agu (Werder Bremen, Germany)

SUPER EAGLES FOR RUSSIA FRIENDLY:

Goalkeepers: Maduka Okoye (Udinese FC, Italy); Amas Obasogie (Singida Blackstars, Tanzania)

Defenders: William Ekong (Al-Kholood FC, Saudi Arabia); Olaoluwa Aina (Nottingham Forest, England); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce SK, Turkey); Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiacos FC, Greece); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Igoh Ogbu (SK Slavia Prague, Czech Republic)

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Frank Onyeka (Augsburg FC, Germany); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium); Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (Lazio FC, Italy); Chrisantus Uche (Getafe CF, Spain); Papa Daniel Mustapha (Niger Tornadoes)

Forwards: Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany); Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan, Italy); Kelechi Iheanacho (Middlesbrough FC, England); Simon Moses (FC Nantes, France); Nathan Tella (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany); Tolu Arokodare (KRC Genk, Belgium); Sadiq Umar (Valencia CF, Spain)