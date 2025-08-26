Take a look at how Everton won their first Premier League game at Hill Dickinson Stadium in a 2-0 win vs. Brighton. (0:49)

Open Extended Reactions

Senegal's Iliman Ndiaye was again the history-maker for Everton as he scored the first goal at the Toffees' new Hill Dickinson Stadium to kick off a new era for David Moyes' side, and send them on their way to a 2-0 victory over Brighton.

While Ndiaye ought to be lauded for the technique of his finish, Jack Grealish was the true architect, with this one of the highlights of a magnificent display.

The Manchester City loanee -- perhaps stung by being deemed surplus to requirements by Pep Guardiola, or driven by a desire to make England's World Cup squad -- laid on both assists and appeared immediately at ease with his new teammates.

Ndiaye has already established himself as the figurehead for this new-look Everton side, and the promising debut of Franco-Guinean Thierno Barry also suggests bright times ahead for the Merseysiders.

They're part of an increasing African core at Everton, with midfield pair Idrissa Gueye and Tim Iroegbunam holding the fort against Brighton, and Youssef Chermiti and Adam Aznou also on the club's books.

The 25-year-old Ndiaye is no stranger to making history for Everton. Indeed, it was the Senegal international who scored the final goal for the side at Goodison Park, their home for 133 years, when he added their second in a 2-0 victory over Southampton in May.

No-one can take that moment away from the attacker, as he closed the page on that grand old football ground, and this weekend, he launched a new dawn for one of the Football League's founder members, as they inaugurated their new 52,888-capacity £800m Hill Dickinson Stadium at Bramley Moore Dock in some style.

Iliman Ndiaye gave Everton the lead in the first half against Brighton, assisted by Jack Grealish. Ed Sykes/Sportsphoto/Allstar Via Getty Images

It was a fizzing, buzzy affair on the banks of the Mersey, as Everton's sleek new ground felt at once fresh and modern, and simultaneously homely and familiar.

The same could be said of Ndiaye, now in his second season at the club, and an established fan favourite, although his flair, flamboyance and invention still somehow feels atypical of an Everton and, specifically, a Moyes player.

At Goodison, down in the Lower Bullens Stand, you could hear the old wooden benches all slapping up against their stanchions as supporters got off their feet, enthralled at one of the mavericks or wizards they've enjoyed over the years.

There isn't quite this cacophony of timber at their new home, but in Ndiaye, they certainly have a player who gets fans off their seats, following in the rare footsteps of the likes of Colin Harvey, Kevin Sheedy, Andrei Kanchelskis, Steven Pienaar, Wayne Rooney, James Rodríguez et al.

Even before opening the scoring against Brighton this weekend, he'd already demonstrated his outstanding capacity for changing the dynamic, the tempo, and the excitement of an Everton performance with a slaloming run from deep.

Picking up a loose ball innocuously, in a right-hand channel, Ndiaye slowed the tempo, cut inside, then accelerated, spinning past one opponent, evading another's outstretched leg, riding a challenge 20 yards from goal, before, off balance, firing a low left-footed effort at Bart Verbruggen.

play 1:20 Hutchison: Grealish loan move to Everton 'perfect for both parties' Don Hutchison reacts to Jack Grealish's agreed loan move to Everton from Manchester City ahead of the upcoming Premier League season.

In the 23rd minute, he opened the Toffees' account at their new home, picking up a fine cross from the outstanding Grealish to volley home from close range at Verbruggen's back post.

His second, to set up James Garner seven minutes after the break, gave Everton breathing room, although they still required Jordan Pickford to deny Danny Welbeck from the spot in order to avoid a nervy finish.

Instead, Everton ran out confident 2-0 winners -- a fine response after their opening day's 1-0 defeat by Leeds United -- while early indications that Ndiaye and Grealish are on the same wavelength bodes well for the Hill Dickinson's entertainment levels this season.

"It was very special," Ndiaye told BBC Sport. "We didn't begin the Premier League well last weekend but it felt good to come here and give the fans what they deserve.

"[The partnership with Grealish] could be great," he added. "Jack is an amazing player, we all know that. He assisted me for the first goal and the second goal.

"It could be very good this season."

Ndiaye was withdrawn in the 64th minute with an apparent thigh problem, but his mission was complete.

Beyond the goal, Ndiaye's performance again brought together all of the qualities that has made him so admired on Merseyside, with his energy, endeavour, work rate, and determination making him one of the league's most watchable players.

Moments after scoring, he forced a foul from Brighton fullback Maxim De Cuyper, who picked up a booking and was on the backfoot thereafter, while no Everton player completed more tackles or dribbles than Ndiaye, with no one on the pitch registering more shots on target.

Everton fans will certainly be desperate to retain the mercurial attacking midfielder amidst reported transfer interest in his services from clubs in the Premier League and Serie A. The Toffees have rejected all advances for the forward, and the arrival of Tyler Dibling on Monday looks likely to complement the club's existing creative talents, rather than replace one of them.

Under contract until 2029, and seemingly with further room to grow and develop in the Premier League under Moyes, expect Ndiaye to write a few more Hill Dickinson memories in the months and years to come.