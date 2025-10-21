Can Bayern Munich go all the way in the Champions League? (2:16)

Morocco were crowed U-20 World Cup champions this week following a 2-0 victory over Argentina, becoming only the second African side in history to conquer the youth competition.

In editions gone by, the likes of Michael Essien, John Obi Mikel and Stephen Appiah made a name for themselves at the tournament, and over the last weeks, we saw various teen talents from the continent demonstrate what they can do when pitted against the world's finest in their age group.

Here are six players to have burst on the scene at this year's U-20 World Cup in Chile -- including Bafana Bafana's next Rolls Royce centreback and the new Adel Taarabt.

Which of these bright prospects will go on to become superstars of the African game over the decade to come?

We can't start anywhere else but with Maamma, who was awarded the tournament's Golden Ball to follow in the footsteps of players such as Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi and Paul Pogba.

The Watford man was influential in the 2-1 group-stage victory over Brazil -- opening the scoring on the hour mark with an ambitious overhead kick -- but truly caught the eye with confidence with the ball at his feet, and his ability to drive forward and break the opposition's lines.

In the opener against Spain, he showcased his enthusiasm for beating his opposite man on the outside and crossing dangerously from the right -- setting up Yassir Zabiri on 54 minutes -- while also cutting inside and fizzing in a shot with his left foot.

An aerial back-heeled assist against the USA in the quarters was another notable highlight. His menace was particularly apparent in the final against Argentina, with Morocco forced to play on the counter as their opponents registered almost 70-percent of the possession, as the 20-year-old played a central role in ensuring the North Africans maintained a threat.

Bubbling with creativity, and technically proficient enough to trouble from wide right or from behind a central striker, Maamma consistently demonstrated the quality that prompted Watford to sign him from Montpellier this offseason.

The youngster must be aware, however, that not all previous Golden Ball winners have gone onto greatness, and the likes of Dominic Adiyiah and Adama Traoré should prove cautionary tales.

Othmane Maamma was outstanding for Morocco at the U20 World Cup in Chile, but can he carry that promise into his senior career? Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Daniel Bameyi - Nigeria/Yum Yum FC(?!)

There are some positives for Nigeria to take from the U-20 tournament, despite only squeezing through the group stage before being humbled 4-0 by Argentina in the Round of 16.

One of those positives is the ongoing progression of 19-year-old Bameyi, who has been something of an enigma in his career to date, due to his association with the near-mythical Yum Yum FC (reports say there's no such club, though others say it's in Abuja) and his oddly premature call-ups to the full Super Eagles squad.

Nonetheless, at the U-20 tournament, he did demonstrate some of his qualities, particularly his defensive reading and leadership, notably taking responsibility to convert late penalties to secure a 3-2 victory over Saudi Arabia and the decisive 1-1 draw with Colombia.

The defender has been linked with a move to Slovenia according to various local Nigerian sources. Veracity to be confirmed.

Yassir Zabiri - Morocco/Famalicao

The hero of the final, Zabiri netted twice in side 17 first-half minutes to take the contest beyond favourites Argentina and ensure Morocco became first-time winners of the U-20 competition.

This double saw him tie with Golden Boot winner Benjamin Cremaschi on five goals during the tournament, with he USA star's two assists ensuring he took home the individual trophy.

Zabiri nonetheless ended the tournament as the Silver Ball winner, elected by FIFA's panel as the second most impressive player in the competition behind his compatriot Maamma.

play 1:39 What is behind Morroco's latest generation of talent after U20 World Cup win? Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens breakdown the success of Morroco's new generation following their U20 final victory.

Zabiri's goals bookended the campaign for Morocco; he set the tone for the Atlas Cubs with the opener - after 54 minutes - in the 2-0 victory over Spain on September 28, then followed that up with the eventual winner against Brazil in the North Africans' second match.

His 58th-minute goal against South Korea in the Round of 16 ultimately saw the Moroccans through to the quarterfinals, and after converting his penalty in the semifinal shootout against France, his double against Argentina in the final ensured gold for Mohamed Ouahbi's side.

Zabiri's double ensured him the Man of the Match award, as he becomes the first ever African player to score twice in the U-20 final. His five goals across the competition also broke the record of Mouhcine Iajour, previously Morocco's top scorer at the tournament, who scored three as the Atlas Cubs reached the semi in 2005.

It hasn't been a pain-free campaign for the attacker, whose Portuguese club -- Famalicao -- initially attempted to block his call-up for the national side. However, Zabiri resisted the pressure from his employers, and vowed to ensure both he and Morocco made history in Chile.

"The coach of Famalicao threatened him with losing his place in the team," head coach Ouahbi revealed in a pre-match press conference. "He replied that he would return as a world champion and the team's top scorer. If that happens, he deserves it."

Zabiri's stunning freekick opener in final was one of the tournament's outstanding moments, and expect Famalicao to reap the rewards of his World Cup participation in a transfer window next year.

Tylon Smith, in the books at QPR, is one of South Africa's most promising defenders. Marcelo Hernandez - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

An absolute Rolls Royce of a defender, Smith largely lived up to the billing at the U-20 tournament, even if he and his Amajita teammates enduring a chastening outing against Colombia as they were defeated 3-1 in their Last 16 elimination.

The centreback, currently on the books of Queens Park Rangers in the English Championship, is a particularly elegant defender, boasting solid defensive fundamentals with the vision and composure in possession to set him apart from his peers.

Against New Caledonia, for example, as South Africa ran out 5-0 winners, he demonstrated his ability to be a deep creator for the national side, completing 96 percent of his passes and finding his man with 12 of his 12 long balls attempted.

Not the sternest test, perhaps, but Smith's showings in Chile have prompted calls back home for Hugo Broos to consider the former Stellenbosch FC man in his senior squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations.

Smith, who has represented the Bafana Bafana CHAN team, was part of the South Africa side that won the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year, where he was named Player of the Tournament, having been a member of the victorious COSAFA U-20 Challenge Cup side in 2024.

His quality in possession is, at times, reminiscent of Rivaldo Coetzee, arguably in a class of his own when it comes for Bafana defensive pass masters, although Smith has more aggression and appears more comfortable in one-on-one defensive scenarios than the former Mamelodi Sundowns man.

Gessime Yassine - Morocco/Dunkerque

While Maamma and Zabiri stole the headlines during Morocco's run to the gold, wideman Yassine was another outstanding contributor for this Atlas Cubs side, weighing in with two goals and three assists during the campaign.

The 19-year-old France-born winger, who's currently on the books of Ligue 2's Dunkerque, was magnificent on both flanks for the North Africans, demonstrating the qualities that saw him nominated for the French second tier's Young Player of the Season award last term.

Yassine stands out for his control in tight areas, his dribbling ability and his confidence in possession, with the teenager regularly seen humiliating opponents during the tournament with his flamboyance and bravery with the ball at his feet.

There's something of the Adel Taarabt about the young Yassine, as while he perhaps lacks the maverick's striking ability, his flair and audacity in possession is reminiscent of Morocco's ultimate fantasy footballer.

Yassine is one of several supremely talented players in this Morocco squad, with centreback Ismail Baouf and midfielder Yassine Khalifi also ones to watch in the years to come.

Siviwe Magidigidi - South Africa/Siwelele FC

We close with another South Africa prospect, Siwelele FC's Magidigidi, who is another Amajita talent who could fancy his chances of forcing a route into the senior squad over the coming 12 months.

The striker was outstanding in the rout of New Caledonia, scoring twice, before proving influential in the 2-1 victory over the United States when his pressure on opposition defender Joshua Wynder forced the latter into equalising with a headed own goal from close range.

"I will keep on working hard, to fight at training every single day so that I can be able to showcase my talent around the world," he said after the New Caledonia game. "[I want] to start more games, and score more goals."

On the books of SuperSport United before they were purchased and became Siwelele FC, the striker came through at Cape Town's celebrated Ubuntu Football Academy, and with two goals in six PSL outings so far, his club will be desperate to get him back from Chile.