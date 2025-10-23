Enzo Maresca reacts to Chelsea's 5-1 victory over Ajax which saw them become the first side in UCL history to have three teenagers score in the same game. (1:36)

Kaizer Chiefs will be disappointed to have emerged from the first leg of their CAF Confederation Cup second preliminary round tie against AS Simba with a goalless draw, but will be looking to set the record straight in the second leg on Sunday.

Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto will play host to the match, which will decide whether or not Chiefs make the group stage of a CAF competition for the first time since their shock run to the 2020-21 CAF Champions League final.

Chiefs recovered from a 1-0 first leg defeat to Kabuscorp in the first preliminary round, winning their home leg 1-0 and then triumphing on penalties. It remains the only win which Chiefs have achieved since recently removed head coach Nasreddine Nabi last sat in their dugout for the 3-1 loss to Sekhukhune United on September 16.

That marked the beginning of the end of a superb start to the campaign. Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef have since been handed control of the team for the rest of the season.

They would have hoped to head home with the advantage on this occasion, but Ashley du Preez missed a golden opportunity to hand Amakhosi a vital away goal in the first leg in DR Congo last weekend.

Mfundo Vilakazi and Mduduzi Shabalala combined to send du Preez through in front of goal only for him to blaze over an empty net from the edge of the six-yard box.

Away goals are the primary tiebreaker in two-legged CAF Confederation Cup ties. Therefore, if Simba score in Soweto, Chiefs will need to score at least twice to progress to the group stage. However, if the match finishes deadlocked at 0-0, the tie will go straight to penalties.

Chiefs followed up their stalemate in Lubumbashi with another 0-0 draw against Siwelele FC on Wednesday and will be desperate for a return to winning ways.

South Africa international Thabo Cele of Kaizer Chiefs. Rene Nijhuis/MB Media/Getty Images

Key Details:

Date: Sunday, October 26 at 15:00 CAT (13:00 GMT)

Venue: Dobsonville Stadium, Soweto

How to watch: The match is scheduled to be broadcasted on SuperSport

Team news:

George Matlou, Thabiso Monyane, Ethan Chislett, Paseka Mako, Bontle Molefe, Given Msimango, Rushwin Dortley, Lebohang Maboe, Etiosa Ighodaro and Nkanyiso Shinga were all initially set to sit out Chiefs' midweek clash with Siwelele, which preceded this Confederation Cup fixture.

However, Ighodaro and Dortley ultimately started the game and Maboe was on the bench.

Local publication iDiski Times reported that Shinga was close to full fitness.

Expected lineups

Kaizer Chiefs

GK Brandon Petersen

LB Brad Cross | CB Aden McCarthy | CB Inácio Miguel | RB Zitha Kwinika

CM Sibongiseni Mthethwa | CM Thabo Cele

LW Pule Mmodi | AM Mduduzi Shabalala | RW Mfundo Vilakazi

ST Khanyisa Mayo

AS Simba

GK Dida Fatao

LB Nobien Keta Bitomwa | CB Ilunga Kamwanga | CB Kabasele Kolonji | RB Gloire Nzunzi Makiese

CM Ilume Mbongo | CM Mabenga Kazadi

LW Ilunga Nsungu | AM Aldos Amisi Ribariba | RW Jonathan Nsona Kinkela

ST Junior Mutuale Nyongani

Stats

Kaizer Chiefs have drawn all of their last four fixtures - three of them with a 0-0 scoreline (including the Carling Knockout Cup penalty shootout loss to Stellenbosch FC).