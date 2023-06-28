Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Thursday's MLB games

Phillies right-hander Taijuan Walker has turned his frustrating season around with a strong June, and should close the month successfully at Wrigley Field versus the Cubs. (0:46)

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared towards ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

For an in-depth look at what to expect in this daily article and for how to best utilize the information contained within, check out our handy primer here.

Note: This file will be updated with any overnight pitching changes or weather-related game postponements, along with the addition of the latest MLB game odds as of the indicated time of publication.

What you need to know for Thursday's MLB Games

By Mike Sheets

Brayan Bello (23% rostered in ESPN leagues) has emerged as a legitimate fantasy asset, even if his roster percentage doesn't reflect it. The Boston right-hander has been dynamite for two straight months, posting a 2.45 ERA over his last 10 starts while holding opponents to two or fewer earned runs in all but one of them. Bello's dominance should continue on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, who have been below average against right-handed pitching this season (92 wRC+). He's the top streaming option of the day.

Taijuan Walker (29%) is on some kind of run right now. Through his last seven outings, he has delivered a minuscule 1.71 ERA and 0.98 WHIP, including giving up just two earned runs over his last four starts, spanning 26 innings. While it's difficult to fully buy into the veteran's recent success, he remains a worthy streamer in favorable matchups -- and Thursday's matchup versus the Chicago Cubs qualifies. Over the last 30 days, the Cubs rank 23rd in baseball with a .302 wOBA and a 24.7% strikeout rate.

Speaking of favorable matchups, Clarke Schmidt (7%) gets arguably the most favorable draw on the docket with a road start against the Oakland Athletics. With an MLB-worst .287 wOBA and an inflated 25.5% strikeout rate against right-handed pitching, Oakland has one of the most exploitable offenses in baseball, and they happen to play in one of the game's most pitcher-friendly venues. For his part, Schmidt has a 2.19 ERA over his last seven turns, never allowing more than three runs in any outing. He hasn't missed enough bats during that stretch (6.8 K/9) to make him a huge fantasy commodity, but he's still a great streaming target in a prime matchup like this one.

A slow start got Jake McCarthy (21%) demoted to the minors back in late April, but he's since been recalled and is producing the way that fantasy managers expected him to when they drafted him back in March. Since his late-May return, the 25-year-old is batting .308/.366/.418 in 27 games. The power hasn't necessarily been there (only one homer), but he's swiped 14 bags during that span. On Thursday, McCarthy gets the platoon advantage against Tampa Bay's Yonny Chirinos and his 5.59 ERA so far in June.

All of the big-name Los Angeles Dodgers hitters are already rostered, but there are still some lesser-rostered Dodgers bats to stream at Coors Field against Chase Anderson, who has a 10.13 ERA across five June starts. James Outman (23%), David Peralta (1%), and Jason Heyward (0%) all carry the platoon edge in Thursday's Coors tilt.

Starting pitcher rankings for Thursday

Best Sub-50% Rostered Hitters for Thursday

Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.

Worst Over-50% Rostered Hitters for Thursday