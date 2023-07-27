The Angels' decision to keep Shohei Ohtani and go for it shouldn't detract from his fantasy value at all. Video by Tristan H. Cockcroft (1:30)

This weekend we've got a pair of National League division leaders (Atlanta Braves, Milwaukee Brewers) tangling in Atlanta. We've got the current American League East-leading Baltimore Orioles, aiming to turn around their poor Camden Yards history against the New York Yankees, who are winners of 35 of their last 49 meetings there since the beginning of 2018. And, we've also got the Cincinnati Reds' youngsters facing the challenge of a road series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Yes, it's another eventful weekend ahead. Yet, everyone's focus on this final weekend before the MLB trade deadline is -- especially after the Wednesday deals of Lucas Giolito and Amed Rosario -- what players will be the next to change teams? Giolito's acquisition by the Los Angeles Angels has seemingly settled one pertinent question, indicating that reports that they'll keep Shohei Ohtani around and attempt to make a playoff run are accurate, but the microscope will certainly be on other players who are rumored to be on the trading block.

Ohtani staying put?

Addressing Ohtani's situation first: Whether he was to be traded or not, he's a player you're slotting in as a pitcher every time he's assigned to throw, as he is during Game 1 of his team's Thursday doubleheader at the Detroit Tigers, necessitated by Wednesday's rainout. You also use him as a hitter anytime that he's manning the Angels' SH spot. The overwhelming favorite for AL Most Valuable Player honors, and the No. 2 fantasy point scorer merely as a hitter and No. 17 exclusively as a pitcher, Ohtani at least now brings less worry over us having to check Angels lineups and broadcasts daily, to make sure that he's still on the team on any given day.

As the clock ticks down until the trade deadline, "hug watch" only amplifies, and those of us in daily-transaction leagues -- ESPN's standard setting -- know the headache of sudden lineup changes resulting from trades. Giolito is a good example of this, for as of publishing time, it was unknown as to exactly when he was going to make his Angels debut (which impacts the team's projections for their critical three-game, weekend series at the Toronto Blue Jays).

Giolito had been scheduled to start for the Chicago White Sox on Friday, and it now appears that he will indeed pitch for the Angels on Friday. Still, the team will still have to decide on the rest of its its weekend rotation, which had previously scheduled to be Chase Silseth-Reid Detmers-Tyler Anderson from Friday through Sunday. Check in with the Forecaster to remain updated on what they ultimately decide.

Hug watch begins in earnest

In a similar boat are Jordan Montgomery, Eduardo Rodriguez and Blake Snell, any or all of whom could be traded during the next few days, with the common thread being that they're all scheduled to pitch at some point during the weekend. Beyond that, Lance Lynn and Marcus Stroman are prominent starting pitchers who could change teams, meaning there could be a whole lot of moving and shaking going on over the next six days. Fantasy managers need be most attentive, prepared to navigate the rotational fallout with involved teams and shuffle their own pitching staffs (especially if working around weekly starts caps).

Returning to that Angels series, it's make-or-break time for the team, especially with the heightened challenge of a three-game road series against the best-in-baseball Braves immediately following this weekend's trip to Toronto. The Forecaster projects the Blue Jays to have the slight edge, anywhere from 0.5%-5% over each of the three games, although that doesn't accounting for a possible Giolito start. Still, this doesn't mean benching hot-hand Angels like Taylor Ward and Luis Rengifo, or Mickey Moniak, who could benefit from three projected games against right-handed starters. There's merely a lot of boom-or-bust to the Angels' weekend matchups.

Other weekend notes