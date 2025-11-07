Open Extended Reactions

We are three weeks into the new NBA season and injuries are starting to take over, but there are also plenty of healthy players who are having pleasantly surprising seasons thus far. Risers and fallers breaks down a few players on each side of the spectrum and can help fantasy managers when considering trade options or player moves in their leagues.

Risers

Russell Westbrook, PG, Sacramento Kings (72% rostered in ESPN leagues)

Westbrook has suddenly become a focal point for the Kings and he went off for a huge triple-double (his 204th) on Wednesday with 23 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists in a win over the Warriors. He became the all-time rebounds leader for guards in the process, passing Jason Kidd. He also had 26 points, 12 rebounds and six dimes in his previous game and has benefited from the absences of Zach LaVine (back) and Domantas Sabonis (ribs). He might take a slight hit once the Kings are fully healthy again, but it looks like Westbrook will get heavy minutes in Sacramento for the foreseeable future.

Jusuf Nurkic, C, Utah Jazz (19% rostered)

Walker Kessler is out for the season with a shoulder injury that will require surgery. Nurkic will take over starting center duties and had six points, 17 rebounds, four assists, four steals and a block on Wednesday against the Pistons. He also double-doubled with 11 points, 11 boards, four assists and a block in his previous game and should only get better in the near term. The assists have been nice and while they should start trending down, he'll be a solid source of points, rebounds and blocks going forward. Power forward Kyle Filipowski (7% rostered) will also see a boost in Kessler's absence and could end up being a silly-season hero later in the season.

Quentin Grimes, SG, Philadelphia 76ers (50%)

Grimes has scored at least 22 points in four of his last seven games and hit 9-of-15 shots on his way to 27 points, three rebounds, three assists and a 3-pointer on Wednesday versus Cleveland. He had four steals and a block in his previous game and hit four triples with 22 points and a career-high 13 assists last Sunday against the Nets. He's averaging 18.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.5 blocks and 2.5 3-pointers on the season and is a player that can help fantasy managers in nearly every category. He'll likely take a hit once Paul George finally plays, but no one really knows when that might happen.

Ajay Mitchell, PG, Oklahoma City Thunder (37%)

Mitchell started Wednesday in Portland and contributed 21 points, four rebounds, three assists and a steal in 31 minutes. He's not likely to start consistently, but he gets decent minutes off the bench and is having a nice season. He's getting nearly 27 minutes per game and has averaged 16.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.1 3-pointers through eight games on the season. He's not a must-roster player, but his numbers have been solid and he won't hurt fantasy teams anywhere. If he's available in your league and you need guard help, he warrants a pickup in most instances.

Jaime Jaquez Jr., SG/SF, Miami Heat (59%)

Jaquez hit 9-of-14 shots and a 3-pointer for 21 points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal in 26 minutes at Denver on Wednesday and has been an integral piece for the Heat through their first eight games. He has scored 21, 28 and 31 points in three of those eight games and has been a solid source of points, rebounds, assists and steals. He's likely to take a bit of a hit once Tyler Herro is healthy, but unlike last season, Erik Spoelstra appears ready to lean on Jaquez this season.

Kel'el Ware, C, Heat (40%)

Bam Adebayo suffered a left foot injury Wednesday and played just eight minutes. Ware has been wildly inconsistent this season, but it's not really his fault. Prior to Wednesday's game when he played 27 minutes and racked up 13 points, 13 rebounds, four steals, a block and two 3-pointers, he saw just 18 and 12 minutes in his previous two. Despite the inconsistent minutes, he's averaged 10.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, 0.9 blocks and 1.3 3-pointers in just 20 minutes per game. He's young and has a stat set built for fantasy if Spoelstra will give him 25 minutes a night. And if Adebayo is going to miss time, Ware could really take off.

Terance Mann, SG/SF, Brooklyn Nets (10%)

Mann has quietly been a valuable fantasy asset of late, despite his low rostership in ESPN leagues. He had 15 points, six assists, two steals and a 3-pointer on Wednesday against the Pacers and has scored in double digits in four of his past five games, playing at least 30 minutes in three of his past four. Cam Thomas suffered a hamstring injury on Wednesday, so Mann should continue to get solid run for the foreseeable future. He's averaging a career-high 11.9 points this season to go along with 3.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.1 3-pointers in 28 minutes a game. The Nets are a mess, but Mann looks like he's locked into the starting lineup in Brooklyn. And if Thomas misses time, Mann could take another step forward.

Fallers

It's unlikely anyone would move Victor Wembanyama, but after a couple of off games, why not try to trade for him? Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

Victor Wembanyama, C, San Antonio Spurs (100% rostered)

Wembanyama has struggled over his past two games, hitting just 9-of-28 shots and averaging 14.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.0 steals, 2.5 blocks and 0.5 3-pointers. That's as bad as it can get for Wemby. Despite the aforementioned bad games, he's still averaging 25.6 points, 12.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 4.1 blocks and 0.9 3-pointers through his first seven games. He should bounce back against the Rockets on Friday, and if you have been thinking about trying to trade for Wembanyama, now is the time to do it. His fantasy value won't be lower than it is right now, and as long as he stays healthy, he can single-handedly win you a fantasy championship.