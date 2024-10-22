It's a full 16-game slate in Week 8 as no teams are on bye. The action kicks of Thursday with the Minnesota Vikings visiting the Los Angeles Rams. With no international game or "Monday Night Football" double-header, the other two standalone games are the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night and the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night.
Here's a look at all the Week 8 games. Football Power Index (FPI) by ESPN Analytics. Odds current as of publication time. For most current odds go to ESPN BET
Minnesota Vikings -3 vs. Los Angeles Rams
Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video
Money Line: Vikings (-145) ; Rams (+125)
Total: 48.5; Opened: 46.5
FPI favorite: Vikings by 1.8, 53.9% to win outright
Atlanta Falcons -2.5 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX
Line movement: Opened Buccaneers -3
Money Line: Falcons (-140) ; Buccaneers (+120)
Total: 46.5; Opened: 48.5
FPI favorite: Buccaneers by 2.8, 57.1% to win outright
Arizona Cardinals vs. Miami Dolphins -3
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX
Money Line: Cardinals (+140) ; Dolphins (-165)
Total: 46.5; Opened: 46.5
FPI favorite: Cardinals by 2.9, 57.7% to win outright
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Cincinnati Bengals -2.5
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
Money Line: Eagles (+125) ; Bengals (-145)
Total: 47.5; Opened: 46.5
FPI favorite: Eagles by 1.9, 56% to win outright
New York Jets -7 vs. New England Patriots
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
Money Line: Jets (-340) ; Patriots (+270)
Total: 41.5; Opened: 41.5
FPI favorite: Jets by 8.3, 71.3% to win outright
Tennessee Titans vs. Detroit Lions -11
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX
Money Line: Titans (+475) ; Lions (-750)
Total: 45.5; Opened: 45.5
FPI favorite: Lions by 12, 78.7% to win outright
Green Bay Packers -4.5 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX
Money Line: Packers (-215) ; Jaguars (+180)
Total: 49.5; Opened: 49.5
FPI favorite: Packers by 6.2, 66.2% to win outright
Baltimore Ravens -9 vs. Cleveland Browns
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
Money Line: Ravens (-450) ; Browns (+340)
Total: 44.5; Opened: 42.5
FPI favorite: Ravens by 5.8, 65.3% to win outright
Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans -6
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
Money Line: Colts (+210) ; Texans (-250)
Total: 45.5; Opened: 46.5
FPI favorite: Texans by 3.9, 60.6% to win outright
Buffalo Bills -3 vs. Seattle Seahawks
Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX
Money Line: Bills (-175) ; Seahawks (+150)
Total: 47.5; Opened: 49.5
FPI favorite: Bills by 5, 63.9% to win outright
New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Chargers -7
Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX
Money Line: Saints (+290) ; Chargers (-380)
Total: 39.5; Opened: 39.5
FPI favorite: Chargers by 3.7, 58.7% to win outright
Carolina Panthers vs. Denver Broncos -9
Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS
Money Line: Panthers (+340) ; Broncos (-450)
Total: 43.5; Opened: 42.5
FPI favorite: Broncos by 6.2, 67.1% to win outright
Kansas City Chiefs -10 vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS
Money Line: Chiefs (-600) ; Raiders (+400)
Total: 41.5; Opened: 42.5
FPI favorite: Chiefs by 10, 73.5% to win outright
Chicago Bears -2.5 vs. Washington Commanders
Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS
Money Line: Bears (-145) ; Commanders (+125)
Total: 43.5; Opened: 45.5
FPI favorite: Commanders by 0.1, 49.6% to win outright
Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers -4
Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC, Peacock
Money Line: Cowboys (+175) ; 49ers (-210)
Total: 46.5; Opened: 47.5
FPI favorite: 49ers by 6.5, 67.3% to win outright
New York Giants vs. Pittsburgh Steelers -6.5
Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN, ABC
Money Line: Giants (+240) ; Steelers (-290)
Total: 36.5; Opened: 37.5
FPI favorite: Steelers by 7.6, 69.2% to win outright