          2024 NFL Week 8: Betting odds and lines for every game

          play
          Why Fulghum is leaning Rams on Thursday night (0:32)

          Tyler Fulghum explain why he is taking the Rams plus the points in their Thursday night matchup with the Vikings. (0:32)

          • ESPN
          Oct 22, 2024, 09:18 PM

          It's a full 16-game slate in Week 8 as no teams are on bye. The action kicks of Thursday with the Minnesota Vikings visiting the Los Angeles Rams. With no international game or "Monday Night Football" double-header, the other two standalone games are the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night and the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night.

          Here's a look at all the Week 8 games. Football Power Index (FPI) by ESPN Analytics. Odds current as of publication time. For most current odds go to ESPN BET

          Minnesota Vikings -3 vs. Los Angeles Rams
          Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video

          Money Line: Vikings (-145) ; Rams (+125)
          Total: 48.5; Opened: 46.5
          FPI favorite: Vikings by 1.8, 53.9% to win outright

          Atlanta Falcons -2.5 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
          Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

          Line movement: Opened Buccaneers -3

          Money Line: Falcons (-140) ; Buccaneers (+120)
          Total: 46.5; Opened: 48.5
          FPI favorite: Buccaneers by 2.8, 57.1% to win outright

          Arizona Cardinals vs. Miami Dolphins -3
          Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

          Money Line: Cardinals (+140) ; Dolphins (-165)
          Total: 46.5; Opened: 46.5
          FPI favorite: Cardinals by 2.9, 57.7% to win outright

          Philadelphia Eagles vs. Cincinnati Bengals -2.5
          Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

          Money Line: Eagles (+125) ; Bengals (-145)
          Total: 47.5; Opened: 46.5
          FPI favorite: Eagles by 1.9, 56% to win outright

          New York Jets -7 vs. New England Patriots
          Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

          Money Line: Jets (-340) ; Patriots (+270)
          Total: 41.5; Opened: 41.5
          FPI favorite: Jets by 8.3, 71.3% to win outright

          Tennessee Titans vs. Detroit Lions -11
          Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

          Money Line: Titans (+475) ; Lions (-750)
          Total: 45.5; Opened: 45.5
          FPI favorite: Lions by 12, 78.7% to win outright

          Green Bay Packers -4.5 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
          Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

          Money Line: Packers (-215) ; Jaguars (+180)
          Total: 49.5; Opened: 49.5
          FPI favorite: Packers by 6.2, 66.2% to win outright

          Baltimore Ravens -9 vs. Cleveland Browns
          Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

          Money Line: Ravens (-450) ; Browns (+340)
          Total: 44.5; Opened: 42.5
          FPI favorite: Ravens by 5.8, 65.3% to win outright

          Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans -6
          Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

          Money Line: Colts (+210) ; Texans (-250)
          Total: 45.5; Opened: 46.5
          FPI favorite: Texans by 3.9, 60.6% to win outright

          Buffalo Bills -3 vs. Seattle Seahawks
          Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX

          Money Line: Bills (-175) ; Seahawks (+150)
          Total: 47.5; Opened: 49.5
          FPI favorite: Bills by 5, 63.9% to win outright

          New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Chargers -7
          Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX

          Money Line: Saints (+290) ; Chargers (-380)
          Total: 39.5; Opened: 39.5
          FPI favorite: Chargers by 3.7, 58.7% to win outright

          Carolina Panthers vs. Denver Broncos -9
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

          Money Line: Panthers (+340) ; Broncos (-450)
          Total: 43.5; Opened: 42.5
          FPI favorite: Broncos by 6.2, 67.1% to win outright

          Kansas City Chiefs -10 vs. Las Vegas Raiders
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

          Money Line: Chiefs (-600) ; Raiders (+400)
          Total: 41.5; Opened: 42.5
          FPI favorite: Chiefs by 10, 73.5% to win outright

          Chicago Bears -2.5 vs. Washington Commanders
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

          Money Line: Bears (-145) ; Commanders (+125)
          Total: 43.5; Opened: 45.5
          FPI favorite: Commanders by 0.1, 49.6% to win outright

          Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers -4
          Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC, Peacock

          Money Line: Cowboys (+175) ; 49ers (-210)
          Total: 46.5; Opened: 47.5
          FPI favorite: 49ers by 6.5, 67.3% to win outright

          New York Giants vs. Pittsburgh Steelers -6.5
          Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN, ABC

          Money Line: Giants (+240) ; Steelers (-290)
          Total: 36.5; Opened: 37.5
          FPI favorite: Steelers by 7.6, 69.2% to win outright