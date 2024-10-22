Tyler Fulghum explain why he is taking the Rams plus the points in their Thursday night matchup with the Vikings. (0:32)

Open Extended Reactions

It's a full 16-game slate in Week 8 as no teams are on bye. The action kicks of Thursday with the Minnesota Vikings visiting the Los Angeles Rams. With no international game or "Monday Night Football" double-header, the other two standalone games are the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night and the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night.

Here's a look at all the Week 8 games. Football Power Index (FPI) by ESPN Analytics. Odds current as of publication time. For most current odds go to ESPN BET

More NFL betting content: By the numbers: Barkley bet more than some NFL teams | Early Picks for Week 8

Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video

Money Line: Vikings (-145) ; Rams (+125)

Total: 48.5; Opened: 46.5

FPI favorite: Vikings by 1.8, 53.9% to win outright

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Line movement: Opened Buccaneers -3

Money Line: Falcons (-140) ; Buccaneers (+120)

Total: 46.5; Opened: 48.5

FPI favorite: Buccaneers by 2.8, 57.1% to win outright

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Money Line: Cardinals (+140) ; Dolphins (-165)

Total: 46.5; Opened: 46.5

FPI favorite: Cardinals by 2.9, 57.7% to win outright

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Money Line: Eagles (+125) ; Bengals (-145)

Total: 47.5; Opened: 46.5

FPI favorite: Eagles by 1.9, 56% to win outright

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Money Line: Jets (-340) ; Patriots (+270)

Total: 41.5; Opened: 41.5

FPI favorite: Jets by 8.3, 71.3% to win outright

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Money Line: Titans (+475) ; Lions (-750)

Total: 45.5; Opened: 45.5

FPI favorite: Lions by 12, 78.7% to win outright

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Money Line: Packers (-215) ; Jaguars (+180)

Total: 49.5; Opened: 49.5

FPI favorite: Packers by 6.2, 66.2% to win outright

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Money Line: Ravens (-450) ; Browns (+340)

Total: 44.5; Opened: 42.5

FPI favorite: Ravens by 5.8, 65.3% to win outright

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Money Line: Colts (+210) ; Texans (-250)

Total: 45.5; Opened: 46.5

FPI favorite: Texans by 3.9, 60.6% to win outright

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX

Money Line: Bills (-175) ; Seahawks (+150)

Total: 47.5; Opened: 49.5

FPI favorite: Bills by 5, 63.9% to win outright

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX

Money Line: Saints (+290) ; Chargers (-380)

Total: 39.5; Opened: 39.5

FPI favorite: Chargers by 3.7, 58.7% to win outright

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Money Line: Panthers (+340) ; Broncos (-450)

Total: 43.5; Opened: 42.5

FPI favorite: Broncos by 6.2, 67.1% to win outright

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Money Line: Chiefs (-600) ; Raiders (+400)

Total: 41.5; Opened: 42.5

FPI favorite: Chiefs by 10, 73.5% to win outright

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Money Line: Bears (-145) ; Commanders (+125)

Total: 43.5; Opened: 45.5

FPI favorite: Commanders by 0.1, 49.6% to win outright

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC, Peacock

Money Line: Cowboys (+175) ; 49ers (-210)

Total: 46.5; Opened: 47.5

FPI favorite: 49ers by 6.5, 67.3% to win outright

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN, ABC

Money Line: Giants (+240) ; Steelers (-290)

Total: 36.5; Opened: 37.5

FPI favorite: Steelers by 7.6, 69.2% to win outright