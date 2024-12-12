Open Extended Reactions

Making tough lineup decisions each week can be the most challenging part of the fantasy football process.

My weekly matchup rankings provide a schedule-independent method to evaluate positional matchups, listing all 32 opposing defenses in order of most to least favorable for opposing players at all four skill positions (quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end). Instead of relying upon seasonal totals, we calibrate points-allowed data to show how each defense fared relative to the difficulty of the schedule it has faced. This provides a fairer approach to judging the quality of individual matchups.

Adjusted fantasy points allowed (or Adj. FPA) reflects how far above or below players' weekly fantasy averages that defense held opponents at that position. A positive number means that the matchup is favorable, a negative number means it is unfavorable. Additionally, remember teams often use multiple running backs and wide receivers, and these plus/minus averages cover all of a team's personnel at that position.

Finally, a caveat: Matchups are only one ingredient in my rankings formula. Not every favorable matchup should be exploited, nor unfavorable matchup avoided. If you want my -- and ESPN fantasy staff's -- most complete source for whom to start and sit each week, consult our weekly rankings.

All references to fantasy points are for PPR scoring, unless otherwise noted.

Quarterbacks

Matchups highlight: Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals (versus New England Patriots). Better defenses have given Murray trouble this season, as he has averaged 14.0 fantasy points against the eight toughest defenses against quarterbacks using seasonal Adjusted Fantasy Points Allowed, but the Patriots are hardly one of those. They've seen three consecutive quarterbacks exceed 21 fantasy points against them, including most recently the similarly mobile Anthony Richardson (21.16 points, Week 13). It begins what's an outstanding series of fantasy-playoffs matchups for Murray, as every one of his Weeks 15-17 opponents (NE, @CAR, @LAR) ranks among the nine worst in Adjusted FPA to quarterbacks for the season.

Others to like:

Matchup to avoid: Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles (versus Pittsburgh Steelers). He's a tough player to sit, as the No. 4 quarterback in fantasy points for the season (21.7 weekly average), but if you roster Hurts, be forewarned that he has a steeper downside than usual this week. The Steelers are the only defense to have not seen a single quarterback score 20 fantasy points against them, and a mere four, tied for the league's fewest, have reached 15. Worse yet, they've faced four of the league's top 10 quarterbacks in fantasy points scored on rushing plays -- Hurts leads that list -- and limited that group to 9.3 points per game, and 10.6 if excluding Richardson, who left the teams' Week 4 matchup early due to injury.

Quarterback Matchup Rankings "DEF to avoid" and "DEF to exploit" columns rank team defenses in terms of strength of matchup; "Opp.": Week 15 opponent; "Rk": Matchup ranking, where 1 is the toughest defense and 32 is the easiest defense to face; "Adj. FPA": The number of fantasy points that defense added or subtracted from its opponent. DEF to

avoid Opp. Rk Adj.

FPA DEF to

exploit Opp. Rk Adj.

FPA @PHI 1 -5.9 @JAX 32 7.2 NE 2 -4.0 @TEN 31 6.5 PIT 3 -3.7 @LV 30 6.4 @DET 4 -3.4 @ARI 29 5.5 LAR 5 -2.2 @LAC 28 3.7 BUF 6 -1.8 @SF 27 3.7 BAL 7 -1.7 @CAR 26 3.5 KC 8 -1.4 IND 25 2.5 GB 9 -1.3 WSH 24 2.4 @DEN 10 -1.2 @CLE 23 2.1 TB 11 -0.4 ATL 22 2.1 @NYG 12 -0.1 CIN 21 1.7 CHI 13 0.1 @SEA 20 1.5 NYJ 14 0.4 @MIN 19 1.2 MIA 15 0.6 @NO 18 0.9 @HOU 16 0.9 DAL 17 0.9

Running backs

Matchups highlight: Brian Robinson Jr., Washington Commanders (at New Orleans Saints). Though he hasn't been seeing the lofty snap counts recently that he did before a knee injury cost him Week 6 and a hamstring injury Weeks 9 and 10, Robinson's 45% snap rate and 17.9 PPR fantasy points last week certainly pointed him in the right direction in terms of usage. He'll again be the Commanders' lead back, with Austin Ekeler (concussion) on injured reserve, and draws one of the position's most favorable matchups. The Saints have seen a running back reach 18 points against them in four of their past five games, and their 0.80 points per rushing attempt allowed to running backs is the most in the league.

play 0:32 Is Rico Dowdle a top-20 fantasy RB the rest of the season? Field Yates and Daniel Dopp break down Rico Dowdle's fantasy outlook for the rest of the season.

Others to like:

Matchup to avoid: James Cook, Buffalo Bills (at Detroit Lions). Josh Jacobs' 24.6 PPR fantasy point performance against the Lions in Week 14, one of only three times all season that a running back scored as many as 20 points against them, was a bit of an anomaly, driven by three touchdown conversions among his five goal-to-go rushing attempts. For the season, the Lions have seen only 15 rushing goal-to-go plays, third-fewest in the league, and only nine fantasy performances worth 10 points. As Cook is a touchdown-dependent player -- they account for 37% of his fantasy production, second-most among full-time running backs --- he's a steep-downside play.

Running Back Matchup Rankings "DEF to avoid" and "DEF to exploit" columns rank team defenses in terms of strength of matchup; "Opp.": Week 15 opponent; "Rk": Matchup ranking, where 1 is the toughest defense and 32 is the easiest defense to face; "Adj. FPA": The number of fantasy points that defense added or subtracted from its opponent. DEF to

avoid Opp. Rk Adj.

FPA DEF to

exploit Opp. Rk Adj.

FPA BUF 1 -7.9 BAL 32 6.9 @ARI 2 -5.6 @DEN 31 3.9 CHI 3 -5.1 WSH 30 3.1 @CLE 4 -5.0 @TEN 29 3.0 ATL 5 -4.9 NYJ 28 2.3 @LAC 6 -4.4 LAR 27 1.9 PIT 7 -3.5 @DET 26 1.8 MIA 8 -3.3 @MIN 25 1.7 @LV 9 -2.8 @SEA 24 1.4 KC 10 -2.1 CIN 23 0.5 @CAR 11 -1.8 GB 22 0.2 @NYG 12 -1.5 DAL 21 0.0 @JAX 13 -1.2 @HOU 20 -0.1 TB 14 -1.1 @SF 19 -0.1 @PHI 15 -0.7 @NO 18 -0.3 IND 16 -0.5 NE 17 -0.3

Wide receivers

Matchups highlight: Jakobi Meyers, Las Vegas Raiders (versus Atlanta Falcons). He has seen double-digit targets in three straight games, during which time he has averaged 17.2 PPR fantasy points, and that hefty workload isn't likely to shift even if Desmond Ridder is needed to start at quarterback. Meyers' matchup against the Falcons only props him up further as a fantasy WR2. The Falcons have utterly collapsed against wide receivers over the past five weeks, surrendering seven games worth 11-plus points during that time, including a pair of 30-point scores to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14. For the season, they've allowed a league-most 2.08 points per target to the position.

play 0:51 Dopp: Jauan Jennings clearly the top WR in 49ers' offense Stephania Bell and Daniel Dopp analyze the rise of Jauan Jennings in the 49ers' offense.

Others to like:

play 1:47 Yates: Volume for A.J. Brown has not been good enough Field Yates discusses A.J. Brown's struggles over the past few weeks.

Matchup to avoid: A.J. Brown, Eagles (versus Steelers). Steelers cornerback Joey Porter, who is most likely to align across from Brown this week, has been one of the toughest players in coverage. Per Next Gen Stats, Porter hasn't allowed a touchdown when the nearest defender, and receivers have only a 58% catch rate against him. It's no surprise, therefore, that the Steelers have the league's fewest Adjusted Fantasy Points Allowed (minus-3.6) against opposing No. 1 wide receivers for the season. Brown, who has averaged only 5.9 targets the past eight weeks, is a low-end fantasy WR2.

Wide Receiver Matchup Rankings "DEF to avoid" and "DEF to exploit" columns rank team defenses in terms of strength of matchup; "Opp.": Week 15 opponent; "Rk": Matchup ranking, where 1 is the toughest defense and 32 is the easiest defense to face; "Adj. FPA": The number of fantasy points that defense added or subtracted from its opponent. DEF to

avoid Opp. Rk Adj.

FPA DEF to

exploit Opp. Rk Adj.

FPA PIT 1 -10.7 @LV 32 16.4 BAL 2 -9.0 @TEN 31 9.3 LAR 3 -8.7 ATL 30 8.9 NE 4 -8.7 @SF 29 8.2 @PHI 5 -5.8 @CLE 28 8.1 @DEN 6 -4.0 CHI 27 5.2 BUF 7 -3.6 IND 26 5.1 GB 8 -2.7 MIA 25 5.0 @NYG 9 -1.5 @DET 24 4.9 DAL 10 -1.3 @JAX 23 4.5 @SEA 11 -1.0 TB 22 3.8 NYJ 12 -0.8 @CAR 21 3.0 CIN 13 -0.6 @NO 20 2.4 @MIN 14 -0.5 WSH 19 1.9 @ARI 15 -0.4 KC 18 1.5 @HOU 16 0.1 @LAC 17 1.4

