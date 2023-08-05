Fantasy women's basketball tips and WNBA betting picks for Saturday

Each day of the WNBA season, our team of fantasy and betting experts breaks down every game on the slate, making note of everything from injuries and lineup changes to recent trends and more.

All odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook. Times are ET.

Here's what to look for during tonight's game.

10:00 p.m. ET, Footprint Center, Phoenix

Line: Mercury -3

Money line: Storm (+135), Mercury (-160)

Total: 160.5 points

BPI prediction:

Mercury: 56.3% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 1.7 points

Injury report

Storm: No injuries reported

Mercury: Skylar Diggins-Smith (Out)

Best bet: Mercury -3.0. Diana Taurasi made history on Thursday night with 42 points against the Dream, becoming the first player to reach 10,000 career points. The Mercury have struggled all season with a 7-19 record. Phoenix also ranks near the bottom of the league in offensive rating and defensive rating. Yet, considering the robust history between the Mercury and Storm, along with how well Taurasi has played over the past three games, Phoenix is well positioned to cover the spread on Saturday night. Taurasi is averaging 30 points per game and shooting 50% from the field. It's the first time she's posted such numbers in a three-game span since 2006. The Mercury are 4-0 against the spread in their last four home games.

Fantasy streamer: Gabby Williams (rostered in 49.1% of ESPN leagues) is a great streamer due to her ability to contribute across multiple statistical categories. She has averaged 23.5 fantasy points and 33.2 minutes over the last four games. For a Storm team that is among the worst in the league, Williams is one of the few bright spots alongside Jewell Loyd and Ezi Magbegor.

Fantasy streamer: Shey Peddy (rostered in 3.6% of ESPN leagues) is on the radar for fantasy managers in deeper formats. She played 20+ minutes in two consecutive games and scored 18+ fantasy points. Similarly to Williams, Peddy can accumulate stats on both ends of the court.