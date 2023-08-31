Fantasy women's basketball: How to deal with Elena Delle Donne's minutes restriction

Who is trending up in fantasy women's basketball? Which rotations are changing? What's the latest with the notable injuries around the WNBA?

Here's a look around the league at the most fantasy relevant news and notes for all 12 teams:

It has been an up-and-down season for the Dream, but they will likely end their four-year playoff drought. Right now, Aari McDonald (rostered in 29.2% of ESPN leagues) is one of the top streamers out there for fantasy managers. She has scored 19+ fantasy points in three of the last four games and averaged 23 minutes per game during that span.

Managers have experienced a roller coaster ride with Dana Evans' fantasy production. Despite that, Evans remains the Sky's top streaming option. Evans' fantasy ceiling has recently been elevated by her contributions to multiple statistical categories. In the last six games, she has averaged 21 minutes and 21.5 fantasy points.

The Sun rank fourth in offensive rating and second in defensive rating. One player who's really shining for Connecticut this season is Rebecca Allen. She's scored 22+ fantasy points three of the last four games. Rostered in 41.6% of ESPN leagues, Allen is a good one to get into your lineup if you need a guard.

Arike Ogunbowale's field goal percentage was a legitimate concern heading into this season. The concern was warranted. This season, she has had eight games with at least 20 points while shooting 40% or less from the floor. That's the most in the league. Ogunbowale has continued to produce for fantasy managers, however, putting up 35.1 fantasy points per game.

The Fever have been eliminated from playoff contention for the seventh straight season. That said, the future looks bright for Indiana. A player who has played more minutes recently is Grace Berger (3.0% rostered), who was drafted No. 7 overall by the Fever. Over the past three games, she has played 24+ minutes and in two of those games, she has scored 20+ fantasy points.

With the Aces relying heavily on their starters and playing them plenty of minutes, fantasy managers don't have many options to stream in Las Vegas. Alysha Clark, who's rostered in 26.5% of ESPN leagues, is one reserve the Aces play consistent minutes. In two of her last three games, she has scored 15+ fantasy points.

Karlie Samuelson's rise with the Sparks has been breathtaking, and a season in Australia paved the way for her breakout season. She's only rostered in 23.9% of ESPN leagues. Samuelson has 17+ fantasy points in three of her last four games. The Sparks are hanging on by a thread to the eighth seed in the playoff picture and should play hard for the remainder of the season. Samuelson should remain actively involved.

Jessica Shepard missed Tuesday's game against the Mystics due to an ankle injury. Although it's unclear whether Shepard will face the Dream on Friday, Dorka Juhasz remains a top streaming option. She's only rostered in 34.3% of ESPN leagues and has scored 20 fantasy points in three of her last five games. Over that time period, she has averaged 19.4 minutes per game.

Courtney Vandersloot has proven to be an excellent value for managers from a fantasy perspective. It has been a solid year for the veteran point guard, as she has averaged 26.2 fantasy points a game. Vandersloot recently recorded her 31st career game with at least 15 points and 10 assists. It's more than any other player in league history. Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird only had 11 each. Vandersloot has already set the Liberty's single-season assists record.

Guard Diana Taurasi is dealing with a toe injury and could be shut down for the season. Meanwhile, guards Sophie Cunningham (jaw) and Shey Peddy (concussion) are out. The Mercury have been eliminated from postseason contention and will play the Sun on Thursday. One player to watch in that game is Sug Sutton (18% rostered in ESPN leagues), who will be able to play ample minutes. She scored 32 fantasy points in 32 minutes against the Dream earlier this week.

The Storm have been eliminated from postseason contention, which shouldn't be the biggest surprise given the losses of Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart last offseason. In 2024, they'll reset for the future, but they already have a promising player -- rookie Jordan Horston. Horston has seen her minutes increase over the last four games, a span where she has averaged 31.5 minutes and 18.2 fantasy points per game. Horston is only rostered in 12.6% of ESPN leagues.

It's good news that Elena Delle Donne is back in the lineup for the Mystics, but she remains on a minutes restriction. Delle Donne scored 33 fantasy points in 22 minutes against the Aces on Aug. 26. Then, on Aug. 29, she wasn't as efficient against the Lynx. In 23 minutes, Delle Donne scored only 14 fantasy points. Tianna Hawkins still plays significant minutes for the Mystics and can be counted on as a streamer. Over the four games, she has averaged 17 fantasy points. If you have Delle Donne on your fantasy roster, you should add Hawkins and consider playing them both.