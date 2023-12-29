Open Extended Reactions

You know Erling Haaland will feature in this best of 2023 recap, but for what? Michael Regan/Getty Images

Everybody loves a good, completely arbitrary cut-off point -- right? They can be useless, but sometimes they can, quite usefully, twist the lens through which we view something ever so slightly, just enough to reveal a new perspective. And so what better time to do that than the end of the calendar year?

While typically we constrain ourselves to the 38-game season model spanning across two calendar years, what if take a different view? Rather than looking at this season and last season as two completely separate entities, what if we just let them bleed together and become one for the calendar year?

We know who won everything last season and who scored all the goals. We know who's winning this season and scoring all the goals. But who won the most and who scored all the goals in 2023?

Let's take a look at the defining players and teams of the past calendar year.