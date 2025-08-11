Alex Kirkland and Julien Laurens assess the top three goalkeepers on the ESPN FC 100. (1:49)

Open Extended Reactions

Paris Saint-Germain have made goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma available for a knockdown fee amid interest from Manchester United, while Chelsea could use Christophar Nkunku as part of a deal to sign Xavi Simons. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men's grades | Women's grades

TOP STORIES

- Crystal Palace could be forced to transfer Guéhi

- Sources: Chelsea in talks for Man Utd's Garnacho

- Sources: Timbers' Moreno set to join Fluminense

Paris Saint-Germain signing Lucas Chevalier has paved the way for Gianluigi Donnarumma's exit. Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- An offer worth £26 million would be accepted by Paris Saint-Germain for goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, according to the Daily Mirror. Sources told ESPN earlier this summer that Manchester United are among the clubs looking at the 26-year-old Italy international as they are looking to add competition between the posts for current No. 1 André Onana. Donnarumma entered the final year of his contract at the Parc des Princes in June, and PSG don't want to risk losing him on a free transfer. The former AC Milan goalkeeper is also a target for his former club's great rivals, Internazionale.

- Chelsea are willing to include forward Christopher Nkunku in a deal to sign attacking midfielder Xavi Simons, reports The Guardian. The Bundesliga club are keen on re-signing the 27-year-old, though they are expected to also demand a "sizeable" transfer fee before agreeing to any part player exchange deal involving Simons. Nkunku arrived at Stamford Bridge in 2023, but scored just three league goals last season as he struggled to garner regular starting minutes in England's top flight, with 18 of his 27 appearances coming from the bench.

- Newcastle United could finally be closer to landing a striker, with Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson keen on a switch to St. James' Park, according to the Daily Telegraph. Jackson, 24, is believed to be the latest option on manager Eddie Howe's radar after missing out on a move for Manchester United's Benjamin Sesko, and after being linked with an exit from Stamford Bridge recently, it is reported he would prefer to join the Magpies if he is to leave west London this summer. Improved form in the Premier League last season saw him contribute to 15 goals in 30 matches.

- Personal terms have been agreed between Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman and Al Nassr, according to Bild. The 29-year-old France international has accepted a contract offer from the Saudi Pro League side worth up to €30m per season. In his decade at Bayern, Coman has won 20 trophies, most notably scoring the winning goal for them in the 2020 UEFA Champions League final. However, he started fewer than half of Bayern's Bundesliga matches last term, scoring five goals in their title-winning campaign.

- Álvaro Morata's loan move to Serie A club Como is expected to be announced soon after Galatasaray confirmed they have cut short the striker's loan from AC Milan and will receive €5m as compensation. Morata, who won the league title with Galatasaray, had a contract with the Turkish giants until January 2026. The Spain captain is now expected to join Serie A club Como on a season-long loan from Milan with a purchase option included in the deal.

CONFIRMED DEALS

To follow...

EXPERT TAKE

OTHER RUMORS

- West Ham United, Leeds United and Sunderland are keeping tabs on Roma striker Artem Dovbyk. (Nicolò Schira)

- Nottingham Forest have made an offer to sign Monaco midfielder Soungoutou Magassa. (L'Equipe)

- Talks are ongoing between AC Milan and striker Divock Origi with the Rossoneri looking to terminate his current contract. (Daniele Longo)

- Brentford are interested in Bournemouth winger Dango Ouattara as a potential replacement for Bryan Mbeumo. (Daily Mail)

STREAM ESPN FC DAILY ON ESPN+ Dan Thomas is joined by Craig Burley, Shaka Hislop and others to bring you the latest highlights and debate the biggest storylines. Stream on ESPN+ (U.S. only).

- Another transfer is on the cards for Sunderland after they agreed a £10m fee with Getafe for Paraguay international defender Omar Alderete. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Valencia are leading the race for Leicester City midfielder Harry Winks. (Daily Telegraph)

- AC Milan are looking at Genoa defender Koni De Winter as a potential replacement for Newcastle-bound Malick Thiaw. (Corriere dello Sport)

- Fulham are interested in Shakhtar Donetsk winger Kevin, who could be signed with an offer worth €50m.(Fabrizio Romano)

- Talks are continuing between Athletic Club and Al Nassr regarding a deal for defender Aymeric Laporte. (Mundo Deportivo)

- Everton are exploring the transfer market for a right-back, with Norwich City's Kellen Fisher one of the options on their list. (TEAMtalk)

- Free agent midfielder Axel Witsel has turned down a move to Udinese. (Calciomercato)

- A move for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Matt O'Riley is being considered by Juventus. The Seagulls are prepared to let him go if they receive an offer worth €30m. (Nicolò Schira)

- Four signings are being lined up by Fulham manager Marco Silva before the summer transfer window closes. (The Standard)

- Newcastle are set to sign England U16 and Liverpool defender Isaac Moran. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Bournemouth defender Illia Zabarnyi is set to complete a move to Paris Saint-Germain. (L'Equipe)