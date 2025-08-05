Open Extended Reactions

The Australian Boomers have made it to Saudi Arabia as they hunt a third straight FIBA Asia Cup gold medal, and it's already been an eventful campaign for new head coach Adam Caporn.

It began in the Gold Coast with an extended squad taking part in a training camp that featured some of Australia's NBA players, a sprinkling of the country's rising junior talent, and a plethora of guest coaches, all of whom stepped in to help expedite the preparation process for the eventual 12-man team.

"The camp was short, intense, and we had a large group of coaches and players," Caporn told ESPN.

"The investment and commitment from those guys was something we really appreciate and added real value. There are a lot of people to thank for that, but having Delly [Matthew Dellavedoa], Giddey [Josh Giddey], and Dys [Dyson daniels] at camp in scrimmages was an obvious one. That's given us good momentum. We landed here and had our first hit-out on court, and the attitude and intensity, and spirit, is very high."

Once the team was picked, they took part in a tense hit-out with the University of Colorado, winning the game by a slim margin but losing starting point guard Sean Macdonald to a major injury. Josh Bannan was quickly added to the Boomers team that flew to Jeddah, in preparation for the Asia Cup, which takes place from August 5 to 17, and will be broadcast in Australia on ESPN.

It's been an eventful preparation -- probably more than Caporn would've wanted for his first stint at the helm of the Boomers -- but the team has now settled into the Jeddah heat, with an Asia Cup threepeat on the line.

Here are some of the key storylines going into the tournament, from the youth of the group, how to overcome losing a player at the eleventh hour, the new veterans, and who the Boomers' spark plug could be.

BOOMERS EMBRACE YOUTH

Anyone who analyses these Boomers invariably brings up the same sentiment: how young the playing group is.

It's an objective fact. The average age of this team is less than 24, no-one is above 30, and it includes Dash Daniels, who, at 17, is one of the youngest players to ever suit up for the men's senior national team. It's atypical to see a team contain so many players without senior international tournament experience, but it was deliberate from Caporn, in order to groom some of the country's rising talent.

"The Boomers have such a strong culture, and we're all responsible for upholding it and contributing to it," Caporn said. "There's this thing in the atmosphere that uplifts us, and that's always there, but I think the injection of some younger guys into this group in particular is necessary, and welcomed on a lot of fronts.

Dash Daniels, #4 of Australia in action ALTAN GOCHER/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images

"When you're on the younger side, you're up for the work. The physical work. We've put a lot of time on the court, in the short time we've been together. A culture of work has been clear - which the Boomers have always had - but, when you're a little bit younger, it's a bit easier."

That sentiment was noted within the playing group, too. What the roster lacks in experience, it makes up for in the energy the players bring to the program's day-to-day processes.

"You put young fellas on a basketball court, and everyone plays really hard every day," Jack McVeigh, one of the team's more experienced players, told ESPN.

"It's do or die. It brings energy, intensity, physicality. It's been a lot of new voices, new leadership roles, it's epic hearing [Will Magnay] take a big step up with his voice. It's been really good; vibes in these camps are always high, and the energy is really good."

THE NEW VET QUARTET

Of course, while the squad is young, there's still a very defined group of veterans on the team, all of whom are relatively new to the role within the national program.

There's no hiding who those players are, either. McVeigh, Magnay, Xavier Cooks, and Jack White are the only players in the team in their late-20s, and all enter the Asia Cup with either Olympic or World Cup experience with the Boomers. In those teams, all four were role players under the established core that included multi-time Olympians; heading into this tournament, however, they're the leaders.

Will Magnay of the JackJumpers. Photo by Graham Denholm/Getty Images

"We've witnessed great leadership qualities in all of those guys previously, but we're seeing it on a bigger scale," Caporn said. "They've blossomed into those roles. They're executing them in their own way. It's expected; that's why we have them... those four guys, in particular, what's special about them is they're very inclusive, they uplift their teammates.

McVeigh is embracing the leadership role, but still getting used to it.

"It's funny how quickly you go from feeling like a young guy to feeling like an old guy in basketball," McVeigh said.

"You just have funny moments where you speak and realise, ooh, everyone just really listened.

"People take on board what you say, eyes are a little more intent, people ask more questions. That's been fun, and I've definitely enjoyed coming back and focusing on winning, rather than being desperate to make the squad. I get to focus on winning and lifting other guys."

With a new group of veterans came a first-time captain going into this campaign. As the team's training camp came to a close at the end of July, the group gathered together as Boomers legend Andrew Bogut announced Magnay as the captain for the Asia Cup.

Magnay, 27, is coming off his Olympic debut in Paris, which came after helping to lead the Tasmania JackJumpers to its first ever NBL championship.

"One, he's just a great guy," McVeigh said, when asked why Magnay - his former JackJumpers teammate - will make a good captain.

"You know exactly what you're getting on and off the court. He's looking out for other guys, he's doing the things people talk about - joking around, taking care of guys, he does all that naturally. That's who he is. He's just a great friend, great person, great teammate.

"Secondly, he's been around it. He knows basketball. He's had experience in America, he's won a championship, he's played in the Olympics, so his voice holds weight. He's got experience, and then he goes out and lives and breathes it. He works hard, he's diving on loose balls, he's playing the Australian ways. He ticks all of those three boxes, and it's cool seeing him use his voice more."

LIFE WITHOUT SEAN

The most significant fallout from the Boomers' pre-tournament exhibition game against Colorado was the loss of Sean Macdonald, who suffered an ACL injury that would rule him out of the tournament, and his next professional season.

Macdonald is regarded as one of the country's best up-and-coming connective guards -- in the vein of someone like Mitch McCarron -- and was projected to start at the point for the Boomers at the Asia Cup; so, on top of how personally shattering the injury is for the 25-year-old, it's also a substantial blow for the team.

Bannan -- a forward who was in the original extended Boomers squad -- travelled with the team to Saudi Arabia in Macdonald's place, and there's an awareness that the team may have to alter the way they play, give the change.

Josh Bannan was originally in the extended squad but has been elevated following Sean Macdonald's injury. Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images

"It's heartbreaking for all of us," Caporn said of Macdonald's injury.

"We have such affection for Sean, and admiration for him and his commitment to this team. That was gutting. The way he handled that, and how the team rallied around him, was tremendous...

"We've just got to pivot and play a little bit differently. The same themes, but we obviously bring in a player that plays a different position into the team, so we'll have to play a bit bigger. Versatility was what I saw as one of our strengths coming in.

"It's going to be difficult to adjust, losing your starting point guard, and player of Sean's calibre, but we will. We'll take it head on; we did a great job at practice; we'll have the same themes but just be a little bit different strategically."

BOOMERS ARE TAKING IN THE 'JACK MCVEIGH EXPERIENCE'

When Caporn was asked what McVeigh brings to these Boomers -- the question was kept broad, for effect -- he laughed.

He knew what the prompt intended. The question could've been framed another way: tell us about 'the Jack McVeigh experience'. That phrase is thanks to Magnay, who told SEN Tassie that McVeigh used it when the close friends matched up against each other at the 2025 NBA Summer League in the middle of July.

"He brings such an infectious energy," Caporn said of McVeigh.

Jack McVeigh of the Australian Boomers drives to the basket. Kelly Defina/Getty Images

"He has the professionalism and serious qualities of a high performing athlete: very diligent, doing extras, very professional with his body, preparation, recovering, spends extra time knowing what we're trying to execute. He does it all with a smile on his face. He does it all with a level of humility, and lifting up his teammates, and being appreciative, in a way that's very special.

"He did that in Paris, and he's doing it now; he's just doing it on a larger scale, and with his voice. He's very professional, with an infectious energy. You can work really hard and have fun, and he does that. It's a really welcomed quality, for sure."

That's the McVeigh we've come to learn so much about as a person, but his value on the court is significant, and especially in this environment.

Yes, he's a leader and among the team's most credentialed and experienced players, but his ability to create and score in a variety of ways, as well as elite three-point shooting is much needed in this group.

In the Boomers' exhibition game against Colorado, McVeigh had 20 points and seven assists, while shooting 5-of-12 from beyond the three-point line, and the no-leave sharpshooter mentality was evident over the entire contest.

"Over the last year, my approach to the three-ball has definitely changed," McVeigh said.

"My last year in the NBL, I didn't shoot that many threes. Back then, it was always about shooting the good ones or the right ones... From the Olympics and being around the NBA, it's made me realise, wow, my three-ball is really money, so any time I can get it off is a good shot for the team. My approach to that has definitely changed in the last 12 months. If I can step into it and I feel comfortable and confident shooting that three, then I don't know if you could ever get a better one.

"It started with the Olympic campaign. For the first time, it was: any time you can get a three off, we want you taking that shot. If Giddey kicks it ahead and you feel comfortable, shoot it. If Patty [Mills] finds you on the kick-ahead, shoot it. That was the first time in my career someone said that out loud to me... it started there, and then playing against great athletes in America; it's like, cool, this is a great shot and, if I turn this down, it's gonna be hard to get a better one. I think of time and score a little bit, in terms of the scheme of the game, but if I have my feet set, I'm gonna let it fly."

The seven assists were also notable, with the forward often doubled in the post, where he'd then make quality reads to find open teammates.

"I feel like Jack's such a threat on the court," Jaylin Galloway told ESPN.

"His presence makes you get open, because everyone's worried about him. It makes it easy to score. He's a bigger body, too, so he can get in there and rebound, create for others. It's elite playing with Jack."

'HIS TALENT IS UNDENIABLE': GALLOWAY'S IMPACT

Another standout player from the Boomers' exhibition game was Galloway, who brought a noticeable spark off the bench with his athleticism.

The 22-year-old finished with 16 points in that contest, and such was his impact that he ended up playing the second-most minutes of any Australian.

"He's obviously got an athletic point of difference, and really strong scoring instincts," Caporn said.

"We needed something, we were trying to find our way and had good intentions, and the physical pressure of the defence was difficult for us at times; when Jaylin came in, he felt comfortable enough, and caught the ball in positions of strength, that he could take on the defence.

Boomers coach Adam Caporn praised Jaylin Galloway Josh Chadwick/Getty Images

"We'll need him to do that and expect him to do that. His talent is undeniable. I think he's maturing and growing into a role where he'll be able to execute more consistently, and I think that's the key for him... The Boomers environment, and support of his teammates, can give him a really good platform to have a great tournament."

It's perhaps forgotten how good Galloway is because he missed much of the last two NBL seasons with an ongoing shoulder injury, but, prior to that, he was a significant player in the Sydney Kings' 2023 NBL championship campaign and earned himself a two-way deal in the NBA with the Milwaukee Bucks.

What separates Galloway from the bulk of those in his position in Australian basketball is how quick his first step is, combined with his ability to rise up over defenders once he gets two feet in the paint.

"I think that's one of my best attributes, getting on the rim and then scoring or creating for others," Galloway said.

"Sometimes I don't realise it, but once I get my rhythm going, I feel like I start realising my abilities. I think I'm the best at doing that on the team, so I see it as a valuable thing for this group."

Over that game against Colorado, the Boomers' offence sometimes stagnated, and there was a need for someone to take the reins and create something slightly outside of the team's structure. McVeigh would take that responsibility at times, and Galloway's athletic point of difference would put him in the same category.

"His first step is unbelievable," McVeigh said of Galloway.

"The pace and the speed in which he can accelerate. His ability to get two feet in the paint is incredible. Using his speed, using his quickness; we're playing a more free-flowing offence and, when he's getting that thing downhill, it helps open up everything. You have Reyne [Smith], myself on the wing, great big-men down low so, if he can keep getting two feet in the paint, it's definitely what we want him to do."

LOOKING AHEAD TO KOREA

The Boomers' first game of the Asia Cup will be against South Korea on August 6, tipping off at 6pm (AEST) on ESPN.

Australia is favoured in the matchup -- that will likely be the case for every game they play at the Asia Cup, though with differing levels of strength -- against a Korean team that features a familiar face in former Illawarra Hawks wing Hyunjung Lee.

Hyunjung Lee of the Illawarra Hawks Phil Walter/Getty Images

"They're a very good offensive team that moves the ball," Caporn said.

"A lot of movement, screening action, with a lot of shooting. Because of their shooting, they anticipate people switching, and look for a lot of slip cuts to the rim.

"One of the great things about the Asia Cup is the different styles which you just don't experience very often. Korea has been a very good offensive team in Asia for a long time. They're a real challenge to defend, and you have to maintain your composure when they hit a couple of threes. You have to take away the three-point line, but they're gonna hit a couple; they're a very good three-point shooting team.

"Defensively, they like to change it up. They try to get you out of your offence and make you uncomfortable with changing defences and pressure, and a bit of uncertainty. You need to be really organised, really composed, and communicate at a great level. All basic things that we'll be tested on; it'll be a great game, a good challenge."

AUSTRALIAN BOOMERS TEAM FOR 2025 FIBA ASIA CUP: Xavier Cooks, Dash Daniels, Owen Foxwell, Jaylin Galloway, Ben Henshall, Will 'Davo' Hickey, Will Magnay, Josh Bannan, Jack McVeigh, Reyne Smith, Harry Wessels, Jack White.

AUSTRALIAN BOOMERS' ASIA CUP SCHEDULE (AEST)

August 6: Australia vs. Korea @ 6pm

August 9: Australia vs Lebanon @ 1am

August 10: Australia vs Qatar @ 6pm