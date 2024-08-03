Open Extended Reactions

Madden 25 marks a first, as no defensive players made it into the 99 Club since 2001 -- when there were no players rated 99 in the game.

With the retirement of former Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald this offseason, the game lost its all-time leader in 99 Club appearances at seven after he passed Peyton Manning in Madden 24.

Outside of the 99 Club, here's a look at the top rookies, some of the best unit ratings, fastest and strongest players and more for Madden 25:

99 overall

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers

Trent Williams, OT, San Francisco 49ers

Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins

Mahomes' fourth appearance in the 99 Club ties him with Tom Brady after falling just short in Madden 23 and marks the fourth time he's been rated 99 in in the past five years. His favorite target, Kelce, joins him in the 99 club and his 96 catch rating will make him a safe target for you in Madden 25.

Then of course, you can't have an exclusive club without the guest of honor -- cover star McCaffrey, who also owns the highest change-of-direction rating of any running back in the game. His teammate, Williams, is the highest-rated offensive linemen in overall rating, strength and pass blocking.

Hill will be as frustrating to play against in Madden as he is in real life. The league's leading receiver in 2023 is the fastest player in the game, and also the highest-rated receiver in deep, medium and short route running.

Several players are waiting in line just outside the club; Cleveland Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett is a 98 after winning Defensive Player of the Year last season. So are Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Top rookies

Joe Alt, OT, Los Angeles Chargers (79 overall)

Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Arizona Cardinals (79 overall)

JC Latham, OT, Tennessee Titans (78 overall)

Amarius Mims, OT, Cincinnati Bengals (78 overall)

Dallas Turner, EDGE, Minnesota Vikings (78 overall)

Olu Fashanu, OT, New York Jets (78 overall)

Brock Bowers, TE, Las Vegas Raiders (78 overall)

This year's rookie class is embedded in the trenches, with six of the top-12 rookie ratings belonging to offensive linemen. The best of the bunch is the Chargers' new tackle, Alt, who will pair with the seventh-highest rated offensive lineman in the game, Rashawn Slater (90 overall). Tied atop the rankings is one of the most highly-anticipated rookies in recent memory, the pro-ready Harrison, who will immediately become Kyler Murray's number-one target.

The Raiders surprised some draft pundits by taking Bowers with the 13th overall pick; to nobody's surprise, the former Georgia tight end is one of the highest-rated rookies to start the year. Turner is the highest-rated rookie at his position, followed by the Indianapolis Colts' Laiatu Latu (77 overall).

Top duos

Patrick Mahomes (99) and Travis Kelce (99), Kansas City Chiefs

Lamar Jackson (98) and Mark Andrews (94), Baltimore Ravens

Tua Tagovailoa (88) and Tyreek Hill (99), Miami Dolphins

Joe Burrow (93) and Ja'Marr Chase (93), Cincinnati Bengals

Dak Prescott (90) and CeeDee Lamb (96), Dallas Cowboys

Looking for a dominant quarterback-pass catcher duo to boost your offense? The most prolific duo in the league is also the most prolific duo in Madden, as Chiefs teammates Mahomes and Kelce will give you multiple 99 overall players to work with. Jackson, the fastest quarterback in the game, pairs with the third-highest rated tight end in Andrews for a unique pairing that gives you a safety net and an ability to escape from pressure.

Moving away from the tight ends, Tagovailoa's 91 deep accuracy should pair well with Hill's 99 speed and 98 deep route running, while Chase's 96 catch rating gives Burrow an automatic target to rely on.

Fastest players

Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins (99)

Jameson Williams, WR, Detroit Lions (98)

Xavier Worthy, WR, Kansas City Chiefs (98)

Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins (97)

Riq Woolen, WR, Seattle Seahawks (97)

Hill is once again the fastest player in Madden, and should give opponents fits opposite the fourth-fastest player in the game, teammate Waddle. Rookie Worthy set a new NFL combine record for fastest recorded 40-yard dash time, and his record is reflected with a 98 speed rating in his Madden debut. Woolen earns the honor as the fastest defensive player in the game -- just in case you're looking to match up with some of the receivers on this list.

Strongest players

Trent Williams, OT, San Francisco 49ers (98)

Derrick Brown, DT, Carolina Panthers (98)

Vita Vea, DT, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (98)

Jeffery Simmons, DT, Tennessee Titans (97)

Tyler Smith, OT, Dallas Cowboys (97)

Both sides of the ball are well-represented in the weight room; of the 12 strongest players in Madden 25, five are offensive linemen and seven are defensive linemen. Plan on sending double teams to Vea, Brown and Simmons, while Williams and Smith should leave your quarterback's blindside protected.

Go Deep!

Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills (99)

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs (97)

Joe Milton III, QB, New England Patriots (97)

Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers (96)

Anthony Richardson, QB, Indianapolis Colts (95)

Stretch the field at will with these flame-throwing quarterbacks, led by Allen's 99 throw power rating. Mahomes' 97 throw power and 98 throw under pressure ratings mean you can allow your receivers' deep routes to develop even as the opposing pass rush closes in. Milton III may not play much this season but he'll have no problem pushing the ball downfield whenever he sees action on the virtual gridiron.

Top Offenses

Kansas City Chiefs (92)

Baltimore Ravens (91)

Philadelphia Eagles (90)

San Francisco 49ers (89)

Cincinnati Bengals (89)

When you're led by two of the highest-rated players in the game, it comes as no surprise that your offense is the highest-rated, as well. Mahomes and Kelce lead a Chiefs offense that also features speedy rookie Worthy and Rashee Rice. Jackson powers a ground-dominant Ravens offense that can pick up yards through the air when it has to. Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown and Saquon Barkley give the Eagles a balanced attack destined to frustrate opponents.

Top Defenses

San Francisco 49ers (92)

Baltimore Ravens (90)

Pittsburgh Steelers (90)

Miami Dolphins (89)

Cleveland Browns (88)

With top-10 players like Fred Warner and Nick Bosa at nearly every level, the 49ers' defense won't be fun to move the ball against, while T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick bolster a dominant Steelers defense. The Dolphins lost the 9th-highest rated defensive lineman in Christian Wilkins, but still feature Jalen Ramsey and Jevon Holland, who rank in the 10 highest-rated cornerbacks and safeties lists, respectively.

Top Overall

San Francisco 49ers (92)

Kansas City Chiefs (92)

Baltimore Ravens (91)

Miami Dolphins (89)

Dallas Cowboys/Detroit Lions (88)

The list of the five highest-rated teams in Madden 25 is comprised of the four conference finalists from a season ago and a Dolphins team that features possibly the most unstoppable offensive weapon in Tyreek Hill. The Lions may be a cult favorite team to play with this year with an offense that features a top-five wide receiver in Amon-Ra St. Brown, two top-20 running backs in Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, and a top-10 tight end in Sam LaPorta.