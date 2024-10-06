Open Extended Reactions

Week 5 of the 2024 NFL season has the debut of a classic throwback uniform and an alternate look in store.

The Denver Broncos are rolling out their Orange Crush throwback uniforms, worn from 1968 to 1996 against the Las Vegas Raiders. The look includes blue helmets with the "D'' on the side featuring a hissing Bronco inside it. In honor of their 30th season, the Jacksonville Jaguars will wear "Prowler Throwbacks" against the Indianapolis Colts. Because of what is projected to be the hottest game in the 11-year history at Levi's Stadium, the San Francisco 49ers made a last-minute change to rock their throwback threads.

The Houston Texans are debuting their "H-Town Blue" alternate look against the Buffalo Bills, who are complementing it by wearing all white.

Here are the uniforms for all NFL teams in action in Week 5 (excluding the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons, who played Thursday).

Helmet: White

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Helmet: Black

Jersey: White

Pants: Purple

Buffalo Bills

Helmet: White

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Helmet: Silver

Jersey: White

Pants: Black

Helmet: Navy

Jersey: Navy

Pants: White

Helmet: Orange

Jersey: Black

Pants: Orange

Helmet: Orange

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Helmet: Silver

Jersey: White

Pants: Light blue

Denver Broncos

Helmet: Blue

Jersey: Orange crush

Pants: White

Helmet: Yellow

Jersey: White

Pants: Yellow

Houston Texans

Helmet: Black

Jersey: Black

Pants: Black

Indianapolis Colts

Helmet: White

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Jacksonville Jaguars

Helmet: Black

Jersey: Teal

Pants: White

Helmet: Red

Jersey: Red

Pants: TBA

Las Vegas Raiders

Helmet: TBA

Jersey: TBA

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Royal blue and yellow

Jersey: Royal blue

Pants: Bone

Helmet: White

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Helmet: Purple

Jersey: Purple

Pants: Purple

Helmet: Silver

Jersey: Navy

Pants: Navy

Helmet: Black

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Helmet: Blue

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Helmet: Green

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Helmet: Black

Jersey: Black

Pants: Yellow

Helmet: Gold

Jersey: Red

Pants: White

Helmet: Navy

Jersey: Navy

Pants: Navy

Helmet: Burgundy

Jersey: Burgundy

Pants: Gold