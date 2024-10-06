Week 5 of the 2024 NFL season has the debut of a classic throwback uniform and an alternate look in store.
The Denver Broncos are rolling out their Orange Crush throwback uniforms, worn from 1968 to 1996 against the Las Vegas Raiders. The look includes blue helmets with the "D'' on the side featuring a hissing Bronco inside it. In honor of their 30th season, the Jacksonville Jaguars will wear "Prowler Throwbacks" against the Indianapolis Colts. Because of what is projected to be the hottest game in the 11-year history at Levi's Stadium, the San Francisco 49ers made a last-minute change to rock their throwback threads.
The Houston Texans are debuting their "H-Town Blue" alternate look against the Buffalo Bills, who are complementing it by wearing all white.
Here are the uniforms for all NFL teams in action in Week 5 (excluding the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons, who played Thursday).
Arizona Cardinals
Helmet: White
Jersey: White
Pants: White
Gameday drip 🤌 pic.twitter.com/SJOVJnqUBm— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 2, 2024
Baltimore Ravens
Helmet: Black
Jersey: White
Pants: Purple
White on purple 😈@Invisalign | @DaGorilla4 pic.twitter.com/5W7d5IuxgM— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 3, 2024
Buffalo Bills
Helmet: White
Jersey: White
Pants: White
Our attire for Houston. 🔥#BUFvsHOU | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/uKsr80EgX5— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) October 2, 2024
Carolina Panthers
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: White
Pants: Black
Fit ✅ Friday pic.twitter.com/IVJTfsXcjk— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 4, 2024
Chicago Bears
Helmet: Navy
Jersey: Navy
Pants: White
Cincinnati Bengals
Helmet: Orange
Jersey: Black
Pants: Orange
Adding a new one to the rotation.— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 30, 2024
Uni Combo | @PennStationSubs pic.twitter.com/EO406SYLrC
Cleveland Browns
Helmet: Orange
Jersey: White
Pants: White
all white with a splash of orange 🟠⚪⚪ pic.twitter.com/cmN3MkT5Kn— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 4, 2024
Dallas Cowboys
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: White
Pants: Light blue
Denver Broncos
Helmet: Blue
Jersey: Orange crush
Pants: White
Debuting 🔜 #ThrowbackTo77 📸 » https://t.co/VgIQEpNqPM pic.twitter.com/MaHf7DoBSs— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 2, 2024
10/10. No notes. 👏#ThrowbackTo77 📸 » https://t.co/Ovs7pifqGR pic.twitter.com/Usf0AxVUHw— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 2, 2024
The stage is set to #ThrowbackTo77 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/oNEI3Jyeit— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 5, 2024
Green Bay Packers
Helmet: Yellow
Jersey: White
Pants: Yellow
Houston Texans
Helmet: Black
Jersey: Black
Pants: Black
Poppin' out in the H-Town uniform on Sunday 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jhtRNXNZkv— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) October 2, 2024
Y'all peep the logo tho? 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/jeJCG7eliy— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) October 4, 2024
Indianapolis Colts
Helmet: White
Jersey: White
Pants: White
Jacksonville Jaguars
Helmet: Black
Jersey: Teal
Pants: White
Throwing it back to '95 🐆@BaptistHealthJx | #INDvsJAX pic.twitter.com/lBOiE9VIsl— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 2, 2024
Out with the new... in with the old?#INDvsJAX | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/3i2p5WuI2x— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 4, 2024
Kansas City Chiefs
Helmet: Red
Jersey: Red
Pants: TBA
Las Vegas Raiders
Helmet: TBA
Jersey: TBA
Pants: TBA
Los Angeles Rams
Helmet: Royal blue and yellow
Jersey: Royal blue
Pants: Bone
Week 5 attire. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/pF0m3o3FEg— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 3, 2024
Miami Dolphins
Helmet: White
Jersey: White
Pants: White
All ⚪️ combo for #MIAvsNE pic.twitter.com/ljKYKJxpAS— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) October 3, 2024
Minnesota Vikings
Helmet: Purple
Jersey: Purple
Pants: Purple
New England Patriots
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: Navy
Pants: Navy
New Orleans Saints
Helmet: Black
Jersey: White
Pants: White
Color Rush for Monday Night Football 🥶@Verizon | #BlackAndGoldFriday pic.twitter.com/0LnKpIPGle— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 4, 2024
New York Giants
Helmet: Blue
Jersey: White
Pants: White
New York Jets
Helmet: Green
Jersey: White
Pants: White
White on white in London #NYJvsMIN pic.twitter.com/ovhnw8oXPD— Woody Johnson (@woodyjohnson4) October 4, 2024
Pittsburgh Steelers
Helmet: Black
Jersey: Black
Pants: Yellow
Prime opportunity ahead ✨@UPMC | #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/zXIU9buQCy— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 2, 2024
San Francisco 49ers
Helmet: Gold
Jersey: Red
Pants: White
Sunday threads ⏮ pic.twitter.com/z4QyuzigK2— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 4, 2024
Seattle Seahawks
Helmet: Navy
Jersey: Navy
Pants: Navy
The Week 5 uniform combo.— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 2, 2024
Navy on ⬆️ Navy on ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/uHzmdhfVtG
Washington Commanders
Helmet: Burgundy
Jersey: Burgundy
Pants: Gold
Back in gold for #CLEvsWAS @SeatGeek | #RaiseHail pic.twitter.com/InZ0FXDQmm— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 4, 2024