          NFL Week 5 uniforms: Broncos debut throwback look

          The Broncos will wear their new Orange Crush throwback uniforms against the Raiders on Sunday. Ben Swanson / 2024 Denver Broncos
          • Anthony Gharib, ESPNOct 6, 2024, 03:33 PM

          Week 5 of the 2024 NFL season has the debut of a classic throwback uniform and an alternate look in store.

          The Denver Broncos are rolling out their Orange Crush throwback uniforms, worn from 1968 to 1996 against the Las Vegas Raiders. The look includes blue helmets with the "D'' on the side featuring a hissing Bronco inside it. In honor of their 30th season, the Jacksonville Jaguars will wear "Prowler Throwbacks" against the Indianapolis Colts. Because of what is projected to be the hottest game in the 11-year history at Levi's Stadium, the San Francisco 49ers made a last-minute change to rock their throwback threads.

          The Houston Texans are debuting their "H-Town Blue" alternate look against the Buffalo Bills, who are complementing it by wearing all white.

          Here are the uniforms for all NFL teams in action in Week 5 (excluding the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons, who played Thursday).

          Arizona Cardinals

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Baltimore Ravens

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Purple

          Buffalo Bills

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Carolina Panthers

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Black

          Chicago Bears

          Helmet: Navy

          Jersey: Navy

          Pants: White

          Cincinnati Bengals

          Helmet: Orange

          Jersey: Black

          Pants: Orange

          Cleveland Browns

          Helmet: Orange

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Dallas Cowboys

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Light blue

          Denver Broncos

          Helmet: Blue

          Jersey: Orange crush

          Pants: White

          Green Bay Packers

          Helmet: Yellow

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Yellow

          Houston Texans

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: Black

          Pants: Black

          Indianapolis Colts

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Jacksonville Jaguars

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: Teal

          Pants: White

          Kansas City Chiefs

          Helmet: Red

          Jersey: Red

          Pants: TBA

          Las Vegas Raiders

          Helmet: TBA

          Jersey: TBA

          Pants: TBA

          Los Angeles Rams

          Helmet: Royal blue and yellow

          Jersey: Royal blue

          Pants: Bone

          Miami Dolphins

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Minnesota Vikings

          Helmet: Purple

          Jersey: Purple

          Pants: Purple

          New England Patriots

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: Navy

          Pants: Navy

          New Orleans Saints

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          New York Giants

          Helmet: Blue

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          New York Jets

          Helmet: Green

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Pittsburgh Steelers

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: Black

          Pants: Yellow

          San Francisco 49ers

          Helmet: Gold

          Jersey: Red

          Pants: White

          Seattle Seahawks

          Helmet: Navy

          Jersey: Navy

          Pants: Navy

          Washington Commanders

          Helmet: Burgundy

          Jersey: Burgundy

          Pants: Gold