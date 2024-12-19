Worst records for NFL teams, by season

Open Extended Reactions

No matter how great an organization may be, no team can escape losing. Whether it's due to injury, free agency or just ineffective playmaking or playcalling, every franchise experiences a down season from time to time. Here's a look at the worst season(s) in the history of all 32 NFL franchises:

Arizona Cardinals: 0-10 in 1943 and 1944 (the Chicago Cardinals and Pittsburgh Steelers merged to form "Card-Pitt" during the 1944 season due to both teams losing so many players to World War II military service)

Atlanta Falcons: 1-12-1 in 1967

Baltimore Ravens: 4-12 in 1996

Buffalo Bills: 1-13 in 1971

Carolina Panthers: 1-15 in 2001

Chicago Bears: 1-13 in 1969

Cincinnati Bengals: 2-14 in 2002 and 2019

Cleveland Browns: 0-16 in 2017

Dallas Cowboys: 0-11-1 in 1960

Denver Broncos: 2-11-1 in 1963 and 1964; 2-7 in 1982

Detroit Lions: 0-11 in 1942; 0-16 in 2008

Green Bay Packers: 1-10-1 in 1958

Houston Texans: 2-14 in 2005 and 2013

Indianapolis Colts: 0-8-1 in 1982

Jacksonville Jaguars: 1-15 in 2020

Kansas City Chiefs: 2-12 in 1977; 2-14 in 2008 and 2012

Las Vegas Raiders: 1-13 in 1962

Los Angeles Chargers: 1-15 in 2000

Los Angeles Rams: 1-10 in 1937; 1-12-1 in 1962; 1-15 in 2009

Miami Dolphins: 1-15 in 2007

Minnesota Vikings: 2-11-1 in 1962

New England Patriots: 1-15 in 1990

New Orleans Saints: 1-15 in 1980

New York Giants: 1-12-1 in 1966

New York Jets: 1-15 in 1996

Philadelphia Eagles: 1-11 in 1936; 1-10 in 1940

Pittsburgh Steelers: 0-10 in 1944 (the Steelers and Chicago Cardinals merged to form "Card-Pitt" during the 1944 season due to both teams losing so many players to World War II military service)

San Francisco 49ers: 2-12 in 1963; 2-14 in 1978, 1979, 2004 and 2016

Seattle Seahawks: 2-12 in 1976; 2-14 in 1992

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 0-14 in 1976

Tennessee Titans: 1-13 in 1972 and 1973; 1-8 in 1982

Washington Commanders: 1-12-1 in 1961

