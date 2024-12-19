Worst records for NFL teams, by season

No matter how great an organization may be, no team can escape losing. Whether it's due to injury, free agency or just ineffective playmaking or playcalling, every franchise experiences a down season from time to time. Here's a look at the worst season(s) in the history of all 32 NFL franchises:
Arizona Cardinals: 0-10 in 1943 and 1944 (the Chicago Cardinals and Pittsburgh Steelers merged to form "Card-Pitt" during the 1944 season due to both teams losing so many players to World War II military service)
Atlanta Falcons: 1-12-1 in 1967
Baltimore Ravens: 4-12 in 1996
Buffalo Bills: 1-13 in 1971
Carolina Panthers: 1-15 in 2001
Chicago Bears: 1-13 in 1969
Cincinnati Bengals: 2-14 in 2002 and 2019
Cleveland Browns: 0-16 in 2017
Dallas Cowboys: 0-11-1 in 1960
Denver Broncos: 2-11-1 in 1963 and 1964; 2-7 in 1982
Detroit Lions: 0-11 in 1942; 0-16 in 2008
Green Bay Packers: 1-10-1 in 1958
Houston Texans: 2-14 in 2005 and 2013
Indianapolis Colts: 0-8-1 in 1982
Jacksonville Jaguars: 1-15 in 2020
Kansas City Chiefs: 2-12 in 1977; 2-14 in 2008 and 2012
Las Vegas Raiders: 1-13 in 1962
Los Angeles Chargers: 1-15 in 2000
Los Angeles Rams: 1-10 in 1937; 1-12-1 in 1962; 1-15 in 2009
Miami Dolphins: 1-15 in 2007
Minnesota Vikings: 2-11-1 in 1962
New England Patriots: 1-15 in 1990
New Orleans Saints: 1-15 in 1980
New York Giants: 1-12-1 in 1966
New York Jets: 1-15 in 1996
Philadelphia Eagles: 1-11 in 1936; 1-10 in 1940
Pittsburgh Steelers: 0-10 in 1944 (the Steelers and Chicago Cardinals merged to form "Card-Pitt" during the 1944 season due to both teams losing so many players to World War II military service)
San Francisco 49ers: 2-12 in 1963; 2-14 in 1978, 1979, 2004 and 2016
Seattle Seahawks: 2-12 in 1976; 2-14 in 1992
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 0-14 in 1976
Tennessee Titans: 1-13 in 1972 and 1973; 1-8 in 1982
Washington Commanders: 1-12-1 in 1961
