Quarterback Jaxson Dart has apparently changed his mind and will not be in Green Bay for the 2025 NFL draft.

Dart, who played at Ole Miss, is ranked by ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. as the 16th best player on his Big Board and is projected as a late first-round pick by Kiper.

No reason has been given for Dart's change of plans.

He was one of three quarterbacks -- along with Miami's Cam Ward and Alabama's Jalen Milroe -- who had been confirmed by the NFL to be among the 17 players attending next week's draft. An updated list issued Friday, however, showed Dart and Georgia edge rusher Mykel Williams no longer planned to wait in the green room in Green Bay.

Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston was added to the list of attendees on Friday.

ESPN's ranking of the top 300 prospects in the 2025 NFL draft lists Dart as the No. 28 overall prospect.

The draft begins with the first round April 24 (8 p.m. ET), followed by the second and third rounds on April 25 (7 p.m. ET), and Rounds 4 through 7 on April 26 (noon ET).

Field Level Media and The Associated Press contributed to this report.