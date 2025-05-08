Open Extended Reactions

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Edge rusher Victor Dimukeje tore a pectoral muscle last month during offseason workouts with the New York Giants, sources told ESPN. He will miss significant time as a result, potentially even part of this season.

A torn pec generally comes with a four-to-six-month timeline following surgery. That would likely push Dimukeje's timetable to return at least through the summer.

The Giants signed Dimukeje to a one-year deal as a free agent this offseason from the Arizona Cardinals. He had a career-high 4.0 sacks in 2023 for the Cardinals.

Outside linebacker is a position where the Giants have some depth. They recently added edge rusher Abdul Carter with the third pick in the 2025 NFL draft. New York also has Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Chauncey Golston (another offseason acquisition) at the position. Burns and Thibodeaux have double-digit-sack seasons on their resumes. Golston is coming off a career-best 5.5 sacks last season with the Dallas Cowboys.

Dimukeje was a sixth-round pick by the Cardinals in 2021 out of Duke. He played in 55 games and had 67 total tackles with four sacks during his four years in Arizona.

But Dimukeje fell out of favor last season with the Cardinals. The Giants signed him for depth after losing edge rusher Azeez Ojulari as a free agent to the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this year.

There was hope that Dimukeje would benefit from a change of scenery in New York. He pressured the quarterback at a solid 18% rate last season with the Cardinals, despite not recording a sack.