The NFL's 2025 mandatory minicamps have kicked into full gear this week. ESPN's NFL reporters are on the ground to provide information on position battles, notable appearances from new faces, compelling quotes from coaches and players and give updates on injuries and holdout situations.

We will have updates every day of camp to keep you informed on all the latest Here's what you need to know from Wednesday camps across the league:

Top NFL news of the day

What our NFL Nation reporters saw today

Las Vegas Raiders starting left tackle Kolton Miller, who briefly held out of the voluntary offseason workout program due to a contract dispute, made a clear message after the first day of mandatory minicamp: He wants to be a Raider for life.

"I don't want to go anywhere else," he said Tuesday.

Miller is entering the final year of a three-year, $54 million contract extension that he signed in 2021. He has a cap hit of $15.68 million in 2025 but doesn't have any guaranteed money left on his current deal.

Miller elected not to skip the team's organized team activity practices and minicamp because he's excited about the culture coach Pete Carroll is trying to establish and wants to continue his role as a leader on the offensive line.

Miller has been a solid presence on the Raiders' offensive line since they took him in the first round of the 2018 draft. The former UCLA lineman has started in 107 of 109 career games in the Silver and Black.

"I've been here a long time. And Pete is preaching competition," Miller said. "We got to make everyone better, including the young guys. So I'm going to continue doing what I'm doing and lead the guys."

The Raiders have demonstrated a willingness to secure key players on long-term contracts. Defensive end Maxx Crosby, quarterback Geno Smith and punter AJ Cole have received contract extensions during the offseason. -- Ryan McFadden

The first day of mandatory minicamp ended with Hunter Renfrow catching a deep pass over the shoulder from backup quarterback Andy Dalton. It's another sign the former Raiders receiver is coming back strong from missing last season with ulcerative colitis, an autoimmune disease that almost ended his career. It's also a sign of just how deep the Panthers are at receiver with Renfrow way down the list behind Adam Thielen, Xavier Legette, Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker. "Every day you see him shine in different ways,'' coach Dave Canales said of Renfrow. "To see him attack a zone, attack leverage off of different releases, it's so cool because you can coach off that stuff. He makes plays every day.'' -- David Newton

Panthers coach Dave Canales loves the way wide receiver Hunter Renfrow impresses in his comeback from ulcerative colitis. On Tuesday it included a catch on a deep ball to end practice. pic.twitter.com/bAr2Yfj79L — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) June 10, 2025

The Packers might have a Travis Hunter of their own, and his name is Bo Melton.

The backup receiver, who has played in 22 games the last two seasons in Green Bay, not only played his regular position, but he also flipped over to the other side of the ball and played some cornerback during Tuesday's minicamp practice. It was partially out of necessity after cutting Jaire Alexander and being down a couple of injured corners (Kalen King and Micah Robinson), but coach Matt LaFleur seemed to genuinely believe Melton could play both ways.

Sure enough, within the same team period, Melton caught a pass from Jordan Love and also tried to break up one intended for tight end Tucker Kraft.

Yes that's receiver Bo Melton playing cornerback. He's still wearing the white offense jersey. pic.twitter.com/ssv7aSSEE7 — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) June 10, 2025

"That was definitely confusing," Love said.

Melton's brother, Max, is a second-year cornerback with the Cardinals, and Matt LaFleur joked that this was Bo's chance to show he's the better defender.

"I know obviously there's a lot of attention with Hunter down there in Jacksonville with what he's doing [playing both ways]," LaFleur said. "So we just kind of presented it to him and he said he was up for the challenge." -- Rob Demovsky

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore attended an offseason workout for the first time during the mandatory minicamp. He and tackle Laremy Tunsil both participated after skipping the voluntary OTA sessions -- though Tunsil had at least worked out here earlier in the offseason. Lattimore looked as you would expect: he got in trouble a couple times by aggressively biting on a fake -- once vs. receiver Luke McCaffrey -- and other times he broke hard on a receiver to take away an option. But the key for Lattimore -- way beyond how he looks in June -- is if he performs at a higher level in the season. And if he stays healthy. Lattimore has only played in 26 games the past three years combined. -- John Keim

Marshon Lattimore in the tip drill: pic.twitter.com/6yU0kypCvC — John Keim (@john_keim) June 10, 2025

The Saints got some key veterans back who weren't at the team's previous spring OTAs. Tyrann Mathieu and Alvin Kamara both returned after skipping the voluntary portion of the offseason, along with safety J.T. Gray and defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd. This is Mathieu's first practice time since signing a renegotiated contract that lowered his salary.

"I probably could've went somewhere else, but I think for me, it's all about my community, and my family, and just trying to pour into that as much as I can," he said. "Outside of football, the big reason I'm here is community."

Taysom Hill was also in attendance for the first time and watched off to the side with tight end Foster Moreau, both of whom are dealing with serious knee injuries. Kellen Moore declined to answer if Hill could participate in training camp in July, saying "that timeline is still pretty far away and we'll worry about that when it gets there, but he's been impressive through this whole process." -- Katherine Terrell

The Vikings got a welcome sight Tuesday on the first day of mandatory minicamp. Left tackle Christian Darrisaw participated in position drills for the first time since tearing the ACL and MCL in his left knee in October 2024.

Darrisaw is not yet cleared to participate in team drills, and that isn't likely to happen anytime soon. Initial timetables suggested that he would not be ready for a full practice at the start of training camp and would be pressed to be ready for Week 1 of the regular season. The Vikings signed a new swing tackle during free agency, Justin Skule, and he has been working in Darrisaw's spot during 11-on-11 drills this spring.

As Vikings Entertainment Network posted, Christian Darrisaw was back on the field today at minicamp for the first time since tearing his ACL and MCL last fall. pic.twitter.com/22yAjvV4Pw — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) June 10, 2025

It's not yet clear if Darrisaw's recovery time has sped up. Every knee injury is different, but for reference, tight end T.J. Hockenson returned 315 days after suffering a similar injury to his right knee. -- Kevin Seifert

Leaguewide, several players seeking new contracts are skipping mandatory minicamp. There's none of that with the Jets. They have a handful of players who would like new contracts -- most notably, cornerback Sauce Gardner and wide receiver Garrett Wilson -- but their Day 1 attendance was 100%, according to coach Aaron Glenn. The presence of Gardner and Wilson reflects the positive vibes that have emanated from Glenn's first offseason. He's trying to change the culture, and it certainly helps to have buy-in from two of the best players on the team.

"I don't know what you're talking about with other guys holding out (around the league), but our guys come to compete -- and that's who they are," Glenn said. "Listen, I don't take that lightly, either. I'm appreciative, but I know how they're built, too. Those guys come to work."

Wilson, in particular, had a good day on the field. Reunited with former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, Wilson made three sideline catches in the first 11-on-11 period, including a nifty toe-tap along the boundary on an off-platform throw by Fields. -- Rich Cimini

Tight end Kyle Pitts was in the building Tuesday, but not outside practicing due to an injury, according to head coach Raheem Morris. Pitts has been banged up this spring and missed OTAs practices, as well. The mercurial former No. 4 overall pick, who has dealt with injuries and inconsistency, is going into a contract year and Morris said he feels good about Pitts and quarterback Michael Penix Jr. jelling in 2024.

"[Pitts] has very high standards for himself and I feel really good about those two working together and absolutely getting a better result," Morris said.

Pitts had a historic rookie season in 2021, but has not found that level since. Falcons Pro Bowl right guard Chris Lindstrom said it's a collective goal for Atlanta to have the best offense in the NFL this season. If that comes to fruition, Pitts will have to be a big part of it. -- Marc Raimondi

Rookie quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders continue to show improved comfort in the Browns' offense as Cleveland's four-way QB competition progresses into mandatory minicamp.

Sanders' first pass of team drills went for a deep touchdown, while Gabriel threw one of his best passes of the spring, lofting a high-arching pass into the end zone for a score during red zone drills.

Gabriel up next. Finds Jamari Thrash for the TD. One of his best throws of the spring. https://t.co/S0QkJgJRUG pic.twitter.com/iGfci2Tiqq — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) June 10, 2025

"These guys are all well coached when we get them, but there's things in the NFL game, just the rules are different in some areas. So I think all these guys are making really good progress," coach Kevin Stefanski said after practice. -- Daniel Oyefusi

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence was dealing with what head coach Liam Coen called "general soreness" in his right arm, but Coen said there is no concern about an injury.

Lawrence -- who had offseason surgery to repair a sprained AC joint in his left (non-throwing) shoulder -- was still a full participant in the first day of the Jaguars' three-day minicamp. He wore a sleeve on his throwing arm, which he also did last week.

"We threw a lot of balls last week and really leading up into he feels good [and] he said it wasn't really an issue," Coen said. "It was more sometimes when you just have something to keep it warm, just helps any type of thrower. So I think that was more just maintenance than it is anything that's really bothering him." -- Mike DiRocco

The Bucs' red zone defense won the day. Linebacker Haason Reddick notched what would have been a sack on quarterback Baker Mayfield working against Luke Goedeke. Veteran linebacker Anthony Nelson also notched a would-be sack, as did rookie Elijah Roberts. Plus, safety Tykee Smith was able to strip the ball from Jalen McMillan in the end zone to prevent a touchdown. -- Jenna Laine