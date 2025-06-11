Open Extended Reactions

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Newly minted Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins, fresh off signing a one-year deal Tuesday, said it was a "no-brainer'' to join a team he believes is poised to compete for a Super Bowl.

After Wednesday's minicamp practice -- Dobbins' first with the team -- Dobbins gave a rather complete list of reasons he signed with the Broncos.

"[The] defense is really good, like super good, the quarterback is amazing, I like the [running backs] room, as well, the O-line is amazing, as well,'' Dobbins said. "It was a no brainer -- coach Sean Payton ... I know I'm going to get coached well here.''

Dobbins, who rushed for a career-best 905 yards last season for the Los Angeles Chargers, said he would carry "a chip'' against the now AFC-West foe in the coming season and wanted to help the Broncos achieve the ultimate prize of a Super Bowl run.

Dobbins also acknowledged the business side of his exit from the Chargers stung a bit. The Chargers, who had signed running back Najee Harris in free agency and used a first-round pick on running back Omarion Hampton in this past April's draft, had still placed an unrestricted free agent tender on Dobbins, something not used often in the league as a player is set to hit the market.

And had Dobbins not agreed to a deal with another team by July 23 the Chargers would have had exclusive negotiating rights.

"Yeah, that was a little weird,'' Dobbins said. "But that was something for my agent to handle -- [but] good luck to them, I'm a Bronco now, they've got to see me twice a year. Of course I'm going to have a chip on my shoulder, but here I'm worried about winning. I don't want to just beat the Chargers, I want to get a ring.

"That's my goal, just to bring a Super Bowl to this city.''

Dobbins signed a one-year $2.75 million deal that could be pushed to over $5 million with incentives. The 26-year-old was in the Broncos' facility last week for a visit and negotiations had been underway since.

Dobbins rushed for 96 yards on 25 carries in a Week 6 Chargers win over the Broncos last season.

"I thought he was one of the best backs we saw (last season),'' said Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. " ... His intelligence on third down, he's a three-down back ... one-on-one he was a tough tackle for us, I'm glad he's a Bronco.''

Javonte Williams, who led the Broncos in carries (139) and rushing yards (513), signed with the Dallas Cowboys in free agency. Williams was often, as the best pass protector among the running backs, the running back of choice on third-down or long passing situations as well. Dobbins figures to get a long look in that third-down role as the Broncos sort things out in training camp as well as the preseason.

"Another good football player, we're interested in those guys, we'll see how it unfolds,'' Payton said. "No set roles yet ... (But) when a play is blocked you want to see that yardage and then some. The good runners they add some spaghetti sauce to the recipe and that's important ... when you see (Dobbins') consistency it's not an accident ... we'll see how all the carries go.''

The Broncos return three running backs who had carries last season in Audric Estime, Jaleel McLaughlin and Tyler Badie. Among those three McLaughlin, who Payton has said may be undersized for some of the work in pass protection despite McLaughlin's willingness to take on rushers, had the most yards rushing (430) last season as well as most rushing touchdowns (four).

The Broncos also traded up in the second round of this past April's draft to select Central Florida running back RJ Harvey. Payton has said he believes Harvey can eventually be a player who plays in every down-and-distance situation.