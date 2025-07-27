Open Extended Reactions

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The Miami Dolphins have agreed to a reworked contract with safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, which adds a $16.435 million signing bonus, a source told Adam Schefter on Sunday.

The agreement also saves the Dolphins $11 million against this year's salary cap, a source told Schefter.

The Dolphins traded for Fitzpatrick last month in a deal that sent cornerback Jalen Ramsey and tight end Jonnu Smith to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He participated in all four of the Dolphins' training camp practices but recently hired agent Drew Rosenhaus to help negotiate a new contract.

Fitzpatrick signed a four-year, $73.6 million extension with the Steelers in 2022, which made him the league's highest-paid safety. Fitzpatrick, 28, still hopes to sign an extension with Miami in the near future.

"We are comfortable with this commitment to Minkah as we continue to work with the Dolphins on a multiyear extension," Rosenhaus told Schefter on Sunday.

The Dolphins drafted Fitzpatrick in 2018 with the 11th pick but traded him to the Steelers a year later because of a dispute with then-coach Brian Flores over his position and role on the team. During his six seasons in Pittsburgh, he was named to five Pro Bowls and three All-Pro teams.

He joins a Dolphins secondary that replaces four of its five starters from a season ago, and he has made an impression early on. He recorded the team's first interception of training camp during Saturday's practice -- an athletic leaping pick on a pass by quarterback Zach Wilson.

"You get super pumped when you're like, 'Yes, that's what I was hoping for.' That's my initial impression," coach Mike McDaniel said. "He's cool, but he's kind of mid energy in a building and then watch him put on a uniform and step on the grass, and you see a different energy and command. Just you can tell that's his sacred place, on the football field."