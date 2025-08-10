Open Extended Reactions

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Add Jayden Reed to the growing list of injured Green Bay Packers, especially among the receivers.

Reed, who has not practiced since Wednesday, had a walking boot on his left foot during and after Saturday night's 30-10 loss to the New York Jets in the preseason opener at Lambeau Field.

Coach Matt LaFleur said, "Hopefully we'll get him back before the regular season," but added there's reason to be concerned.

"Potentially," LaFleur said. "I think anytime you see a guy in a boot, that's a concern."

A source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Reed has a sprained foot and is day to day.

Reed would not go into detail about the timing for a potential return.

"I don't want to be wrong about anything, so I ain't going to be the one to say it," said Reed, who has been the Packers' leading receiver each of the past two seasons.

The Packers were without three of their top six receivers against the Jets. Christian Watson remains on the PUP list while rehabbing from ACL surgery in January and won't be ready for the start of the season. Dontayvion Wicks has missed a large portion of training camp because of a calf injury.

They're also expected to be without starting cornerback Nate Hobbs (knee) and All-Pro safety Xavier McKinney (calf) for the rest of the preseason.

It has been a stop-and-start training camp for Reed, who opened on the non-football injury list because of an issue with his toe, but he said that was on his right foot. He then was having another issue with his foot that was caused by a shoe.

However, Reed said neither had anything to do with this latest injury. He said this happened after he cut wrong in practice.

"I don't feel like I really even got started, honestly," Reed said of his training camp so far. "If you ask me, I don't really even think I got started."

The same could be said for the Packers on Saturday night.

Jordan Love and the offensive starters played two series and were largely unproductive. In all, the Packers were called for seven offensive holding penalties, including those that were declined, and allowed four sacks.

While LaFleur said he's still not likely to play Love any more in the preseason, he did say he may "push a little harder" in practice.

"Well that was a humbling experience," LaFleur said. "Definitely not what we want to put out there. I don't care preseason, regular season, it doesn't matter to me. It was just sloppy football. Too many penalties, drops, missed tackles, bad decision-making, and it really showed up in every phase of football. And if you do that, you're going to get your ass kicked, and that's exactly what happened."