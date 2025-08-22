New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart concluded his first preseason with another fine performance, capped by an injury scare.

After a 23-yard run on fourth down late in the first quarter Thursday night against the New England Patriots, Dart tried to run over two defenders. He fumbled, and his head slammed to the ground. The officials stopped play and required him to leave the field.

Jameis Winston threw a 30-yard touchdown pass on the next play while Dart was examined.

Dart was checked in the blue medical tent before emerging minutes later. He cleared the concussion protocol, but didn't return to the game when the Giants got the ball back in the second quarter.

Dart went 32-of-47 passing (68.1%) for 372 yards with 3 touchdowns and no interceptions in the preseason. He had 6 rushes for 52 yards with 1 touchdown.