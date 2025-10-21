Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- The winless New York Jets are planning a quarterback change, sources told ESPN, with owner Woody Johnson weighing in Tuesday with stinging criticism of incumbent Justin Fields.

Johnson said the decision is "completely up to" coach Aaron Glenn, who is moving toward naming Tyrod Taylor the new starter, the sources said. But Johnson left little doubt about his view on the matter.

He praised Glenn for "turning around parts" of the team, but added, "It's hard when you have a quarterback with a rating that he's got. I mean, he has ability, but something just is not jiving. ... You have to play consistently at that position, and that's what we're going to try to do for the remainder of the season."

Johnson, speaking to reporters at the NFL fall meeting in New York, said improvements on defense and special teams provide hope for a turnaround. Then he delivered this line: "If we can just complete a pass, it would look good."

The Jets gave Fields a two-year, $40 million contract, including $30 million in guarantees. The plan was to give him a full season to see if he could be their long-term answer.

After an 0-7 start, the Jets apparently have seen enough. Glenn, who benched Fields at halftime Sunday, is expected to announce his decision Wednesday. The Jets face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

"The offense is just not clicking, and you can't run the ball if you can't pass the ball," Johnson said. "That's football 101."

In six starts, Fields has posted a career-low 32.1 Total QBR, ranking 31st out of 33 qualified passers. He played one of the best games of his career against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1, but his performance regressed in recent weeks. The Jets have only seven touchdowns in the last six games, none in the first half.

Johnson, in his first interview since March, said he has no regrets about releasing Aaron Rodgers, who has led the Pittsburgh Steelers to a 4-2 start.

"I never look back," he said. "You have to look forward to football. Even when you cut players, they could be a Hall of Famer. You just never know. But Aaron's playing great now. He's in a situation that's working for him."

Johnson said he still has total confidence in Glenn, the first coach in franchise history to start his tenure with this many losses. He said he hugs Glenn every day, giving him encouragement.

"I do believe in Aaron," Johnson said. "I've known Aaron since 1996 [when] I was a fan. I've always been a fan of him. I see the way he handles the room. If I were a player, I'd respond to him because he's the real deal. No B.S. No second agendas. What you're hearing is the truth, and a lot of times players don't get the truth. They get a lot of gobbledygook."

For months, Glenn had been steadfast in his support of Fields, even after minus-10 net passing yards in a Week 6 loss to the Denver Broncos. The first crack in the coach's confidence came Sunday, when he pulled Fields with the Jets trailing 10-3. Fields completed only 6 of 12 passes for 46 yards in the first half, taking three sacks.

The Jets eventually lost 13-6, with Taylor throwing two interceptions in the second half. Afterward, Glenn said he was considering a change and that he'd consult with people inside and outside the organization for input.

This is familiar territory for Taylor, 36, who has a 28-29-1 record as a starter. He started Week 3 for the Jets, when Fields was sidelined with a concussion. In seven-plus quarters of action, Taylor is 43-for-69 for 379 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.