LOS ANGELES -- Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua, who sprained his left ankle in Week 6, said he feels "fantastic" and is "ready to go" against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Nacua fully practiced Thursday for the first time since injuring his ankle while leaping for a pass in the end zone against the Baltimore Ravens. He also practiced Wednesday but was listed on the injury report as a limited participant.

"It's good to be back out on the football field, moving around, getting a good sweat in, put my feet in the ground," Nacua said. "It's been good. We had a nice Thursday practice, so finally get to hit somebody. It feels like it's been too long for sure, but it felt great to be back out there."

Nacua was inactive for the Week 7 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. He spent the Rams' bye week rehabbing his ankle injury.

Rams coach Sean McVay said earlier this week that he expected Nacua to be available Sunday, barring a setback.

Nacua entered the game against the Ravens as the NFL's leader in receptions and receiving yards, and he had the most catches by a player in the first five games of a season in league history. Entering Week 9, he has 54 catches for 616 yards and 2 touchdowns.

If Nacua plays Sunday, it will be his 35th career game. According to ESPN Research, his 238 career receptions are tied with Michael Thomas for most within a player's first 35 career games in NFL history.