Open Extended Reactions

In Week 9, the Green Bay Packers and Washington Commanders are the latest teams to debut throwback threads.

The Packers will wear their 1923 classic uniforms against the Carolina Panthers. For the first time in NFL history, the threads include a brown, hand-painted helmet meant to emulate the vintage leather look of the league's earliest helmets. The navy blue jerseys are designed with dark gold numbers and stripes on the shoulder, with tan pants completing the look.

The Commanders will rock their "Super Bowl era" alternate throwbacks against the Seattle Seahawks on "Sunday Night Football." The design is a blend of Washington's new name and logo with the threads the franchise wore during its Super Bowl era in the 1980s and 1990s. The lid includes white and gold stripes, and the white jersey has burgundy numbers with gold sleeve stripes and gold outlines. Gold and white stripes similarly appear down the burgundy pants. Seattle will counter with its royal blue and silver throwbacks.

It'll be a classic look for the New York Giants, too, against the San Francisco 49ers. New York's legacy blue uniforms return with the navy helmet, red and blue trim on the blue jersey and white pants. Words of late Giants owner Wellington Mara -- "Once a Giant, Always a Giant" -- are accented on the inside of the collar.

Here's a look at the Week 9 uniforms for all NFL teams, excluding the Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are on byes.

Helmet: White

Jersey: Red

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Black

Jersey: White

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Black

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Al Bello/Getty Images

Helmet: White

Jersey: Blue

Pants: White

Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers

Helmet: Silver

Jersey: White

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Navy

Jersey: White

Pants: Navy

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Helmet: Orange

Jersey: Black

Pants: Black

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Helmet: Silver

Jersey: White

Pants: Silver green

Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Helmet: Navy

Jersey: White

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Silver

Jersey: Honolulu blue

Pants: TBA

Green Bay Packers

Helmet: Brown

Jersey: Navy

Pants: Tan

Evan Siegle/Green Bay Packers

Helmet: Deep steel blue

Jersey: Deep steel blue

Pants: TBA

Helmet: White

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Helmet: Black

Jersey: White

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Red

Jersey: White

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Silver

Jersey: Black

Pants: Silver

Brooke Sutton/Getty Images

Helmet: White

Jersey: White

Pants: Powder blue

Rick Scuteri/AP

Helmet: Royal/sol

Jersey: Blue

Pants: Sol

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Helmet: White

Jersey: Aqua

Pants: White

Helmet: Purple

Jersey: White

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Silver

Jersey: Navy

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Gold

Jersey: White

Pants: Black

New York Giants

Helmet: Navy

Jersey: Legacy blue

Pants: White

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers

Helmet: Black

Jersey: Black

Pants: Gold

Michael Owens/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers

Helmet: Gold

Jersey: White

Pants: Gold

Alex Slitz/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks

Helmet: Silver

Jersey: Royal blue

Pants: Silver

Edwin Hooper-Imagn Images

Helmet: Dark blue

Jersey: Light blue

Pants: White

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Washington Commanders

Helmet: Burgundy

Jersey: White

Pants: Burgundy