In Week 9, the Green Bay Packers and Washington Commanders are the latest teams to debut throwback threads.
The Packers will wear their 1923 classic uniforms against the Carolina Panthers. For the first time in NFL history, the threads include a brown, hand-painted helmet meant to emulate the vintage leather look of the league's earliest helmets. The navy blue jerseys are designed with dark gold numbers and stripes on the shoulder, with tan pants completing the look.
The Commanders will rock their "Super Bowl era" alternate throwbacks against the Seattle Seahawks on "Sunday Night Football." The design is a blend of Washington's new name and logo with the threads the franchise wore during its Super Bowl era in the 1980s and 1990s. The lid includes white and gold stripes, and the white jersey has burgundy numbers with gold sleeve stripes and gold outlines. Gold and white stripes similarly appear down the burgundy pants. Seattle will counter with its royal blue and silver throwbacks.
It'll be a classic look for the New York Giants, too, against the San Francisco 49ers. New York's legacy blue uniforms return with the navy helmet, red and blue trim on the blue jersey and white pants. Words of late Giants owner Wellington Mara -- "Once a Giant, Always a Giant" -- are accented on the inside of the collar.
Here's a look at the Week 9 uniforms for all NFL teams, excluding the Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are on byes.
Arizona Cardinals
Helmet: White
Jersey: Red
Pants: TBA
Atlanta Falcons
Helmet: Black
Jersey: White
Pants: TBA
Baltimore Ravens
Helmet: Black
Jersey: White
Pants: White
Buffalo Bills
Helmet: White
Jersey: Blue
Pants: White
Carolina Panthers
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: White
Pants: TBA
Chicago Bears
Helmet: Navy
Jersey: White
Pants: Navy
Cincinnati Bengals
Helmet: Orange
Jersey: Black
Pants: Black
Dallas Cowboys
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: White
Pants: Silver green
Denver Broncos
Helmet: Navy
Jersey: White
Pants: TBA
Detroit Lions
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: Honolulu blue
Pants: TBA
Green Bay Packers
Helmet: Brown
Jersey: Navy
Pants: Tan
Houston Texans
Helmet: Deep steel blue
Jersey: Deep steel blue
Pants: TBA
Indianapolis Colts
Helmet: White
Jersey: White
Pants: White
Jacksonville Jaguars
Helmet: Black
Jersey: White
Pants: TBA
Kansas City Chiefs
Helmet: Red
Jersey: White
Pants: TBA
Las Vegas Raiders
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: Black
Pants: Silver
Los Angeles Chargers
Helmet: White
Jersey: White
Pants: Powder blue
Los Angeles Rams
Helmet: Royal/sol
Jersey: Blue
Pants: Sol
Miami Dolphins
Helmet: White
Jersey: Aqua
Pants: White
Minnesota Vikings
Helmet: Purple
Jersey: White
Pants: TBA
New England Patriots
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: Navy
Pants: TBA
New Orleans Saints
Helmet: Gold
Jersey: White
Pants: Black
New York Giants
Helmet: Navy
Jersey: Legacy blue
Pants: White
Pittsburgh Steelers
Helmet: Black
Jersey: Black
Pants: Gold
San Francisco 49ers
Helmet: Gold
Jersey: White
Pants: Gold
Seattle Seahawks
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: Royal blue
Pants: Silver
Tennessee Titans
Helmet: Dark blue
Jersey: Light blue
Pants: White
Washington Commanders
Helmet: Burgundy
Jersey: White
Pants: Burgundy