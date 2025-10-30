        <
        >

          NFL Week 9 uniforms: Packers, Commanders debut throwbacks

          Evan Siegle/Green Bay Packers
          • Anthony GharibOct 30, 2025, 12:00 PM

          In Week 9, the Green Bay Packers and Washington Commanders are the latest teams to debut throwback threads.

          The Packers will wear their 1923 classic uniforms against the Carolina Panthers. For the first time in NFL history, the threads include a brown, hand-painted helmet meant to emulate the vintage leather look of the league's earliest helmets. The navy blue jerseys are designed with dark gold numbers and stripes on the shoulder, with tan pants completing the look.

          The Commanders will rock their "Super Bowl era" alternate throwbacks against the Seattle Seahawks on "Sunday Night Football." The design is a blend of Washington's new name and logo with the threads the franchise wore during its Super Bowl era in the 1980s and 1990s. The lid includes white and gold stripes, and the white jersey has burgundy numbers with gold sleeve stripes and gold outlines. Gold and white stripes similarly appear down the burgundy pants. Seattle will counter with its royal blue and silver throwbacks.

          It'll be a classic look for the New York Giants, too, against the San Francisco 49ers. New York's legacy blue uniforms return with the navy helmet, red and blue trim on the blue jersey and white pants. Words of late Giants owner Wellington Mara -- "Once a Giant, Always a Giant" -- are accented on the inside of the collar.

          Here's a look at the Week 9 uniforms for all NFL teams, excluding the Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are on byes.

          Arizona Cardinals

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: Red

          Pants: TBA

          Atlanta Falcons

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA

          Baltimore Ravens

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Buffalo Bills

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: Blue

          Pants: White

          Carolina Panthers

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA

          Chicago Bears

          Helmet: Navy

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Navy

          Cincinnati Bengals

          Helmet: Orange

          Jersey: Black

          Pants: Black

          Dallas Cowboys

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Silver green

          Denver Broncos

          Helmet: Navy

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA

          Detroit Lions

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: Honolulu blue

          Pants: TBA

          Green Bay Packers

          Helmet: Brown

          Jersey: Navy

          Pants: Tan

          Houston Texans

          Helmet: Deep steel blue

          Jersey: Deep steel blue

          Pants: TBA

          Indianapolis Colts

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Jacksonville Jaguars

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA

          Kansas City Chiefs

          Helmet: Red

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA

          Las Vegas Raiders

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: Black

          Pants: Silver

          Los Angeles Chargers

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Powder blue

          Los Angeles Rams

          Helmet: Royal/sol

          Jersey: Blue

          Pants: Sol

          Miami Dolphins

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: Aqua

          Pants: White

          Minnesota Vikings

          Helmet: Purple

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA

          New England Patriots

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: Navy

          Pants: TBA

          New Orleans Saints

          Helmet: Gold

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Black

          New York Giants

          Helmet: Navy

          Jersey: Legacy blue

          Pants: White

          Pittsburgh Steelers

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: Black

          Pants: Gold

          San Francisco 49ers

          Helmet: Gold

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Gold

          Seattle Seahawks

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: Royal blue

          Pants: Silver

          Tennessee Titans

          Helmet: Dark blue

          Jersey: Light blue

          Pants: White

          Washington Commanders

          Helmet: Burgundy

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Burgundy