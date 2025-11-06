Open Extended Reactions

Nine weeks of the 2025 NFL season have passed. Some teams are riding high, while others are grasping for wins.

Much of what we believed we knew when it all began in September has been validated -- but lots of surprises, and injuries, have changed the course of our early season predictions.

The quarterback carousel spins in Arizona, New Orleans and San Francisco with injuries forcing backups to step up while Jaxson Dart has impressed as a rookie QB in New York. The NFC West is one of the strongest divisions halfway through the season and the New England Patriots are making a push for the AFC East title over the Buffalo Bills. The descent of the Cleveland Browns and the Tennessee Titans is indisputable, and Jackson Smith-Njigba is seemingly unstoppable.

With that in mind, ESPN's 32 NFL team reporters took part in a midseason reset. Here they lay out what they've learned through the first nine games and frame what's to come over the final nine weeks and beyond. Teams are ranked below by where each stands in the ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) rankings, and each club's current odds to win the division are also included as well as Eric Moody contributing non-QB fantasy football nuggets.

FPI rank: 1

Chances to make the playoffs: 75.5%

Chances to win their division: 27.2%

First-half storyline: The Chiefs have a more potent offense surrounding quarterback Patrick Mahomes this season than they had a year ago and their defense, led by pass rusher Chris Jones, is still serviceable. But unlike last year, all four of the Chiefs' losses have come in one-score games. That's concerning for a team that is on the outside of the AFC playoff picture.

QB stat to know: Mahomes needs rhythm. Before falling to the Bills, Mahomes averaged a 2.61-second time to throw, the quickest among qualified quarterbacks. That rhythm led to him producing 17 touchdowns and four interceptions. But the Bills forced Mahomes to hold onto the ball, leading to his longest time to throw in a game over the past two seasons at 3.37 seconds. That's one reason why Mahomes had his worst performance of the season.

Second-half storyline: Can Jones elevate his play to superstar level again? At age 31, Jones hasn't been as dominant as in previous years. The Chiefs didn't make a move at the deadline to improve their pass rush around Jones, either. Once again, Jones will have to carry the burden for lifting Steve Spagnuolo's unit. Entering their bye week, the Chiefs have recorded just 20 sacks and nine takeaways. -- Nate Taylor

Fantasy nugget: RBs Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt are positioned for success throughout the rest of the season, as the Chiefs have the 11th-easiest remaining schedule for fantasy running backs and one of the league's most productive offenses. Kansas City ranks sixth in total yards and ninth in points per game. -- Moody

FPI rank: 2

Chances to make the playoffs: 88.0%

Chances to win their division: 38.5%

First-half storyline: The Rams look like a team capable of a deep playoff run. The Rams have shown this season that they can depend on both sides of the ball to win games. The offense is led by quarterback Matthew Stafford, who is playing himself into the MVP conversation in his 17th season. The Rams' defense has allowed 20 points combined in its past three games.

QB stat to know: According to ESPN Research, on Sunday, Stafford joined Tom Brady (2007, 2015), Patrick Mahomes (2020) and Aaron Rodgers (2020) as the only quarterbacks with at least 20 touchdown passes and no more than two interceptions in their team's first eight games.

Second-half storyline: Can the Rams fix their special teams struggles before a potential playoff run? Although their kicking operation did not cost them the game in Week 9, head coach Sean McVay said it has in games already this season and it will again if they do not make changes. "This is not sustainable to continuously go where we want to go," McVay said. -- Sarah Barshop

Fantasy nugget: RB Kyren Williams has scored 10 or more fantasy points in seven of eight games this season, including four with 16 or more. He's averaged 19 touches behind a Rams offensive line that ranks seventh in run block win rate. Los Angeles also has the 14th-easiest remaining schedule for fantasy running backs, so Williams should continue to thrive. -- Moody

FPI rank: 3

Chances to make the playoffs: 93.6%

Chances to win their division: 79.4%

First-half storyline: The Colts have the No. 1 offense in the NFL, something that even the most optimistic fan was unlikely to have predicted. They have been on a historic offensive tear, averaging 3.46 points per drive through Week 8, the second most by any team through its first eight weeks since 1978, according to ESPN Research. Only the 2007 New England Patriots, who went 16-0 in the regular season, surpassed that mark. The offensive strategy of coach Shane Steichen has been a big part of the fast start as he has finally achieved some quarterback stability with veteran Daniel Jones at the controls.

QB stat to know: Jones has been brilliant this season after six up-and-down years with the New York Giants. Entering Week 9, he had posted four straight games with at least 200 yards and two passing touchdowns, the longest such stretch of his career. Of particular note is Jones' ability to thrive when under pressure. While the Colts boast one of the best offensive lines in the NFL, Jones has still been unflappable at those times when he is pressured. His 55.7% completion rate when under pressure if the second best in the NFL through eight weeks.

Second-half storyline: Can Sauce Gardner help transform the defense? The Colts stunned the league on Tuesday by shipping two first-round picks and receiver Adonai Mitchell to the New York Jets for the two-time All-Pro cornerback. His arrival combined with the expected return of starting cornerback Charvarius Ward in the coming weeks could give the Colts one of the NFL's elite defensive backfields. With slot cornerback Kenny Moore II roaming the middle of the field and with offseason $60 million signing Cam Bynum at free safety, the Colts have invested a boatload of cash into the unit. Will it pay off? -- Stephen Holder

Fantasy nugget: Even though RB Jonathan Taylor is coming off a game in which he scored a season-low 7.7 fantasy points against the Steelers -- after posting 23 or more in each of the four previous games -- it's important for managers to note that the Colts' upcoming schedule gets much tougher. Still, Indianapolis' offensive line ranks third in run block win rate, and Taylor is talented enough to remain productive in difficult matchups. -- Moody

FPI rank: 4

Chances to make the playoffs: 95.6%

Chances to win their division: 60.7%

First-half storyline: The Bills have meandered through some rough patches -- especially during the two-game losing streak going into the bye week but managed to come out of it with a 6-2 record and have kept pace with the AFC. The offense is working toward finding a passing game to balance with the rushing attack, while defensive injuries piled up.

play 1:36 Stephen A.: The Bills aren't the best team in the AFC Stephen A. Smith says he isn't taking too much from the Bills' win over the Chiefs in the regular season.

QB stat to know: Josh Allen has 281 career passing and rushing touchdowns, the most in a player's first 120 regular-season games in NFL history, passing Patrick Mahomes (280, 120th game in Week 8). Against the Chiefs in Week 9, Allen had the best completion percentage in Bills history (88.5%), while impacting record books on the ground with two more rushing touchdowns.

Second-half storyline: Can the Bills get the No. 1 seed in the AFC? Despite the injuries and questions, the win over the Chiefs is a reminder of what this team is capable of along with Allen always giving it a chance. First up is beating the Patriots to the AFC East title, but the looming target remains the top seed. -- Alaina Getzenberg

Fantasy nugget: TE Dalton Kincaid finished with a season-high 22.1 fantasy points in Week 9 against the Chiefs. Even though he's splitting snaps, routes and targets with three other options in Buffalo's tight end committee, Kincaid has averaged 4.7 targets and 13.2 fantasy points. The Bills also have the 13th-easiest remaining schedule for fantasy tight ends. -- Moody

FPI rank: 5

Chances to make the playoffs: 70.0%

Chances to win their division: 36.4%

First-half storyline: At 5-2 entering the bye week, the Lions were undefeated at home (3-0), winning each game at Ford Field by 15 or more points, but head coach Dan Campbell still believed they weren't playing their "best ball yet collectively in all three phases," as they continued to adjust to first-year offensive coordinator John Morton and defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard.

QB stat to know: Lions QB Jared Goff is the third quarterback in NFL history to accumulate at least 17 touchdown passes, a 73.0% completion percentage and a passer rating of 115.0 through the first eight games, joining Drew Brees (2018) and Tom Brady (2007). Goff has also thrown a touchdown in 14 consecutive games and for the 15th straight game against divisional opponents following Sunday's loss to Minnesota.

Second-half storyline: Campbell and the Lions are eyeing a tough November stretch where he expects things to start shaking out within the division with tough games at Washington, Philadelphia and Green Bay so they can really see what they're made of. "You're going to start seeing the risers and fallers, and a lot of these teams are playing each other," Campbell said. "We're one of them." -- Eric Woodyard

Fantasy nugget: WR Amon-Ra St. Brown has recorded seven or more receptions in six of eight games this season. He's also seen 10 or more targets in four of them as the focal point of the Lions' passing attack. With the fifth-easiest upcoming schedule for fantasy wideouts and several potential shootouts ahead due to Detroit's tough upcoming defensive matchups, St. Brown's outlook remains strong and could also open up more big-play opportunities for fellow receiver Jameson Williams. -- Moody

FPI rank: 6

Chances to make the playoffs: 94.1%

Chances to win their division: 90.8%

First-half storyline: The beginning of the season was largely about offensive discovery. The ground game was mostly stuck in neutral as Saquon Barkley and a banged-up offensive line faced stacked boxes and new defensive looks aimed at taking away space. The passing game had trouble getting on track, too, as you might have gathered from A.J. Brown's cryptic tweets. The offense started to click over the past two games, though, as new offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo began utilizing more under center and play-action, offering hope that the group could hit its stride in the second half.

QB stat to know: Jalen Hurts has an NFL-leading 11 touchdowns against the blitz this season. He is completing 68.8% of his throws against five-plus rushers while throwing just one interception. Facing the blitz was an issue for Hurts in 2023 (61.1% completion rate, 5 TD, 8 INT) but he has turned it around big-time with 21 touchdowns to two interceptions and a completion percentage of 66.8 since the start of the 2024 season.

Second-half storyline: Can the reigning champs defend their crown? The Eagles are in good position to repeat in the NFC East and boast arguably the most talented roster in the league. Some marquee matchups, including back-to-back games against the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions, will help gauge how much separation, if any, there is between Philadelphia and the rest of the NFC contenders. The Eagles have the fourth-most difficult remaining strength of schedule, so there will be plenty of tests along the way. -- Tim McManus

Fantasy nugget: WRs Brown and DeVonta Smith's fantasy production and rapport with Hurts are well-documented. Neither has been consistent this season, but Philadelphia has the third-easiest remaining schedule for fantasy wide receivers. Both are excellent trade targets for managers in need of a receiver. -- Moody

FPI rank: 7

Chances to make the playoffs: 79.9%

Chances to win their division: 50.6%

First-half storyline: The addition of Micah Parsons turned what many believed was a Super Bowl contender into a Super Bowl favorite. He not only gave the Packers' pass rush a much-needed boost (he leads the NFL in pressures), but he energized the locker room -- and not just the defensive players. "He's been outstanding," coach Matt LaFleur said of Parsons. "All those guys are kind of feeding off one another."

play 1:19 Does the road to the Super Bowl go through the Packers? Alex Smith, Adam Schefter and Rex Ryan discuss the Packers' young roster and its chances of reaching the Super Bowl.

QB stat to know: While Love might not have a No. 1 receiver, he clearly has a favorite. He has targeted Romeo Doubs a team-high 52 times, and the disparity could become even greater because Love's second-favorite target, Tucker Kraft (44 targets), sustained a season-ending torn ACL on Sunday.

Second-half storyline: The NFC North. The Packers still have five of their six division games remaining. They opened the season with a win over the Lions but don't play their next NFC North opponent until Week 12 against the Vikings. That starts a stretch of three straight division games. In all, five of their final seven games are against the NFC North. -- Rob Demovsky

Fantasy nugget: RB Josh Jacobs is one of the few Packers players who has been consistent for fantasy managers this season. He has scored 10 or more fantasy points in every game, including four with 18 or more, and has averaged 20.5 touches. The Packers also have the ninth-easiest remaining schedule for fantasy running backs. -- Moody

FPI rank: 8

Chances to make the playoffs: 51.2%

Chances to win their division: 46.4%

First-half storyline: Widespread injuries, including one to QB Lamar Jackson, led to a 1-5 start, which is tied for the worst in the franchise's 30-year history. The Ravens' Week 1 starters have totaled 28 missed games, including 10 being sidelined for at least one week. In a 44-10 loss in Week 5 to Houston, Baltimore was without its six highest-paid players due to injuries.

QB stat to know: Jackson has played his best in the second half of the regular season. He is 39-11 (.780) in the final three months of the regular season (November, December and January), which ranks only behind Patrick Mahomes (49-12) since 2018. Jackson has produced 109 touchdowns and 26 interceptions.

Second-half storyline: The Ravens don't have much margin for error if they want to make the playoffs, but they have the NFL's eighth-easiest remaining schedule. Baltimore's next four opponents -- the Vikings, Browns, Jets and Bengals -- are a combined 10-23 (.303). Jackson has led the Ravens to the playoffs in each of the five regular seasons that he's been healthy enough to finish. -- Jamison Hensley

Fantasy nugget: The Ravens' defense is being overlooked in fantasy. Through the first five weeks of the season, Baltimore allowed 35.4 PPG. In the three games since, Baltimore has given up just 13.0 PPG and won back-to-back contests for the first time this season. Its next four matchups come against teams with quarterbacks prone to turnovers. -- Moody

FPI rank: 9

Chances to make the playoffs: 90.2%

Chances to win their division: 36.2%

First-half storyline: Unfortunately for the 49ers, the season has followed a familiar storyline: dealing with significant injuries to their star players. They lost their two best defenders -- linebacker Fred Warner (ankle) and defensive end Nick Bosa (knee) -- for the rest of the season, and they've played big chunks of time without starting quarterback Brock Purdy (toe), tight end George Kittle (hamstring) and receivers Ricky Pearsall (knee) and Jauan Jennings (ankle, ribs, shoulder). They will need much better health to stay in the postseason chase.

QB stat to know: Five, as in the number of wins the 49ers have with Mac Jones filling in for Purdy. The 49ers have lost twice in seven starts with Jones, a number made more impressive by the fact that he's been throwing to an inconsistent group of receivers and tight ends plus star running back Christian McCaffrey. Jones hasn't been perfect but not many backup quarterbacks are delivering victories like he has through the first half of the season.

Second-half storyline: Can the 49ers offense get healthy and take off? The Niners aren't getting Warner or Bosa back, and though some of their young defenders have shown promise, the onus for this season to continue on a playoff path falls on an experienced offense that hopes to get Purdy, Pearsall and Brandon Aiyuk back. Kittle put it best after Sunday's win against the Giants, saying "our offense needs to score a lot of points week in and week out. That's just what it is." -- Nick Wagoner

Fantasy nugget: The 49ers' offense has dealt with injuries all season, including to Kittle, but he's one player set up for a strong finish. In three games since returning from a hamstring injury suffered in Week 1, Kittle has totaled just 75 yards and a touchdown. However, he's a tight end who has finished sixth or better in fantasy points per game in each of the past seven seasons. -- Moody

FPI rank: 10

Chances to make the playoffs: 89.7%

Chances to win their division: 48.2%

First-half storyline: The Broncos are, at just over the halfway point of the season, tied for the best record in the league. They're sitting at the top having thrived in the tightest moments with a defense that is one of the league's best and one of the most aggressive -- no team has played more man-to-man coverage than the Broncos have (63.6%). The Broncos are 4-0 in games they've trailed at the start of the fourth quarter, and their defense has had four games when it has not surrendered a touchdown.

QB stat to know: Perhaps it is because the Broncos have trailed into the fourth quarter in almost half of their games, QB Bo Nix is suddenly one of the league's high-volume throwers -- he's third in attempts and one of four quarterbacks with over 300 attempts in the first nine weeks. And he can likely expect defenses to turn up the heat a bit the rest of the way -- he's completing 48% of his passes against pressure looks and his default is often to throw deep under duress given he is averaging 9.0 air yards under pressure. So, when defenses put him under pressure, he's often trying to throw over all of it with limited success.

Second-half storyline: The Broncos offense appears to still be in search of the identity coach Sean Payton has said it needs to find. It has scored more than 21 points in four games -- albeit not until the fourth quarter in the win over the Giants -- but three of those games were against teams in the league's bottom five in scoring defense (Giants, 28th; Cowboys, 31st; Bengals, 32nd). The Broncos are also, with the league's leader in defensive efficiency, 1-2 against teams that currently have winning records. They'll need more when they have the ball the rest of the way. -- Jeff Legwold

Fantasy nugget: WR Troy Franklin is ascending at the perfect time. The second-year receiver has seen eight or more targets in three straight games and averaged 16.0 fantasy points during that span. Franklin is best viewed as a 1B option to Courtland Sutton's 1A, and the duo has the potential to be difference-makers for the rest of the season in a Broncos offense that ranks 13th in total yards and 14th in points per game. -- Moody

FPI rank: 11

Chances to make the playoffs: 83.5%

Chances to win their division: 25.3%

First-half storyline: The Seahawks' defense has been excellent and receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is on a historic pace. But the biggest reason Seattle is 6-2 and tied atop the NFC West is QB Sam Darnold, who's showing that his Pro Bowl 2024 season with Minnesota wasn't just a one-year wonder but a very real breakthrough.

play 0:53 What does trade to Seahawks mean for Rashid Shaheed in fantasy? Field Yates breaks down why being traded to the Seahawks is a positive fantasy move for Rashid Shaheed.

QB stat to know: Darnold ranks third in QBR at 78.3. To further contextualize how well he's playing, he leads the NFL in yards per attempt (9.6), yards per drop back (9.05) and air yards per attempt (9.1) while owing the fourth-lowest sack rate (3.9%). That illustrates how he's pushing the ball down field with success and avoiding the negative plays that often come with that style of play.

Second-half storyline: Can the Seahawks get their run game going? It's the only thing that isn't already clicking on either side of the ball, as Seattle ranks second-to-last in yards per carry at 3.7. The Seahawks lead the NFL in designed rush rate (48.1%), and one positive with their underperforming run game is that their commitment to it has led to lots of loaded boxes, which has opened things up for Darnold and the passing game. -- Brady Henderson

Fantasy nugget: Smith-Njigba is the first player with at least eight receptions and 120 receiving yards in four consecutive games since Odell Beckham Jr.'s four-game streak in 2014. The only other player to accomplish this feat since the 1970 merger was Andre Johnson, who also had four straight in 2008. Smith-Njigba is one of the few players in fantasy that managers should hold, not trade. -- Moody

FPI rank: 12

Chances to make the playoffs: 75.4%

Chances to win their division: 24.5%

First-half storyline: The list of the Chargers' injured stars is seemingly never-ending: OT Rashawn Slater (season-ending left knee patellar tendon rupture), OT Joe Alt (two high ankle sprains), RB Omarion Hampton (ankle) and RB Najee Harris (a ruptured Achilles tendon), to name a few.

The Chargers have had to play games with their sixth- and seventh-string offensive linemen this season, fourth- and fifth-string running backs. It's why the Chargers lost three of four games after beginning the season 3-0.

QB stat to know: Justin Herbert is on pace to throw 15 interceptions this season.

After throwing just three interceptions in the regular season last season, Herbert has been uncharacteristically turnover-happy this season. Some of it is bad luck, like deflected balls at the line of scrimmage, but others fall on poor ball placement or Herbert looking to make a big play that isn't exactly open.

Second-half storyline: Can they overcome their injuries to contend?

The answer to this question likely depends on the status of left tackle Alt, who suffered another high ankle sprain in Sunday's win over the Titans. The Chargers are undefeated when he finishes a game, and his presence raises the ceiling of this team from average to a contender. -- Kris Rhim

Fantasy nugget: The Chargers' wide receivers have given fantasy managers headaches this season, but Ladd McConkey appears to be the one they can trust most. Over the past four games, he's seen nine or more targets in three of them and scored at least 15 fantasy points in each of those outings. McConkey is a superb route runner who consistently creates separation, and Herbert finds him often. Hold if you have him, or trade for McConkey if you need a solid receiver. -- Moody

FPI rank: 13

Chances to make the playoffs: 12.7%

Chances to win their division: 3.0%

First-half storyline: When the Texans win, their offense averages 32 points, but when they lose, they average 14. The output sinks when they play better opponents as they're 1-5 against teams with a winning record. The Texans have the eighth-hardest remaining schedule.

QB stat to know: C.J. Stroud's QBR is 12th highest (64.8), which is the highest it's been as a Texan even including his rookie year when he was a Pro Bowler and the Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Second-half storyline: How many games does Stroud miss with a concussion? He suffered it against the Broncos and if he misses contests, the Texans might not survive because the offense is ultra dependent on Stroud being excellent. They're 3-5, and if Stroud misses multiple games, Houston's season might be over. -- DJ Bien-Aime

Fantasy nugget: The Texans' defense is one of the rare fantasy units that managers can hold onto all season. Houston allows the fewest fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, the eighth fewest to running backs, the fourth fewest to wide receivers and the fifth fewest to tight ends. -- Moody

FPI rank: 14

Chances to make the playoffs: 18.8%

Chances to win their division: 7.5%

First-half storyline: Without Micah Parsons, the Cowboys defense fell apart. Through nine games, opposing offenses have scored on nearly half of their possessions against the Cowboys defense. They have allowed 38 running plays and 10 yards or more and 30 pass plays of 20 yards or more. All of it has negated an offense that is in the top two in yards and points per game.

QB stat to know: Dak Prescott has thrived in many spots this year, but mostly with play-action. He has completed 82% of his passes (72 of 88) for 712 yards and nine touchdowns using play-action. The threat of a running game has always been important for Prescott, and it has helped him greatly so far.

Second-half storyline: The schedule only gets more difficult, so how will the Cowboys find enough wins to either take the division from the Eagles or sneak in as a wild card? They face a three-game stretch against the Eagles, Chiefs and Lions. In order to stay relevant, they will have to win at least two of those. -- Todd Archer

Fantasy nugget: The renaissance of RB Javonte Williams has been fun to watch and rewarding for managers who took a chance on him during the draft. He's averaged 18.5 touches and 18.6 fantasy points this season behind a Cowboys offensive line that ranks 11th in run block win rate. Managers should remain confident in Williams as an RB1 in a Dallas offense that ranks third in total yards per game. -- Moody

FPI rank: 15

Chances to make the playoffs: 91.1%

Chances to win their division: 86.6%

First-half storyline: Despite being without multiple key players, the Bucs have achieved a 6-2 record for just the fifth time in franchise history. They're the first team in NFL history to have won four of their first five games in a season by a margin of three points or fewer, relying on the last-second heroics of quarterback Baker Mayfield and a much-improved Todd Bowles defense.

play 1:15 Is Baker Mayfield a fantasy starting QB in Week 10? Field Yates discusses Baker Mayfield's recent drop-off in fantasy production heading into a matchup vs. the Patriots.

QB stat to know: Mayfield, who has generated quite a bit of MVP buzz, has led four game-winning drives in the final minute against the Falcons, Texans, Jets and Seahawks. One more will give him and the Bucs the most in a season in NFL history.

Second-half storyline: Can they overcome a massive injury hit? Chris Godwin Jr. is still out with a fibula injury. Bucky Irving is sidelined with a shoulder impingement and a foot sprain. Plus, Mike Evans won't return until late in the season from a broken clavicle, and Jalen McMillan's neck fracture makes his timetable unknown. But the Bucs got good news this week with Luke Goedeke returning to practice after a foot injury landed him on injured reserve. Still, that's an immense amount of heavy lifting for Mayfield and the defense. -- Jenna Laine

Fantasy nugget: Irving hasn't played since Week 4 due to a foot injury but recorded 18 touches and 13 or more fantasy points in each of his four games, including two with over 18. Fellow RB Rachaad White has managed just 3.3 yards per carry since Irving's injury. Irving is a player managers should hold onto or consider trading for if they need an RB, as the Buccaneers have the 10th-easiest remaining schedule for fantasy running backs. -- Moody

FPI rank: 16

Chances to make the playoffs: 87.2%

Chances to win their division: 39.3%

First-half storyline: The Patriots are one of the NFL's most surprising teams in coach Mike Vrabel's first season. Quarterback Drake Maye has been entered into the MVP conversation with NFL-leading accuracy, and the defense hasn't allowed an opposing running back to gain 50 yards in a game this season, becoming the first team to start a campaign and accomplishing the feat since 1950.

QB stat to know: Maye is in the midst of an eight-game streak with a passer rating over 100 to tie the franchise record for consecutive games. Tom Brady had streaks of eight games in 2007 and 2010. The NFL record for a single season is 12 consecutive contests, set by Aaron Rodgers in 2011.

Second-half storyline: The tandem of Maye and veteran receiver Stefon Diggs has been one of the best things going for the Patriots. Diggs leads the team with 45 receptions for 508 yards and two touchdowns. His leadership has resonated with the team as he calls out "We all we got!" and players respond with "We all we need!" After a Week 9 win, Diggs said: "I'm riding with Drake Maye." -- Mike Reiss

Fantasy nugget: RB TreVeyon Henderson gave fantasy managers a glimpse in Week 9 against the Falcons of what he's capable of when given touches, finishing the game with a season-high 18 touches and 12.7 fantasy points. It remains to be seen what the rest of the season holds for Henderson (with Rhamondre Stevenson sidelined in Week 9), but the Patriots have the easiest remaining schedule for fantasy running backs behind an offensive line that ranks eighth in run block win rate. -- Moody

FPI rank: 17

Chances to make the playoffs: 1.2%

Chances to win their division: 0.3%

First-half storyline: The Giants continue to lose. They're 2-7 for the third straight season, putting the pressure on coach Brian Daboll and GM Joe Schoen. They made the switch to rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart and he looks like the real deal. But while his presence provided a temporary boost, the Giants took major hits with season-ending injuries to star receiver Malik Nabers and rookie running back Cam Skattebo.

QB stat to know: Dart is the first quarterback since 1950 to have five games with a passing and rushing touchdown in their first six career starts. Dart has topped 50 yards rushing in four of his six starts. His ability to run and avoid pressure has been impressive.

Second-half storyline: Do Daboll and Schoen survive? Owner John Mara said after last season the results are "going to have to get better if we're going to move on to year [five]." At the moment, the Giants are on pace for a 4-13 season after 3-14 finish last year. They're going to need to produce results in the second half while simultaneously continuing to develop Dart. -- Jordan Raanan

Fantasy nugget: WR Wan'Dale Robinson is in an excellent spot for the rest of the season with Dart under center, given the rapport the two have developed. He's had at least five receptions in four of his past five games. Robinson and the Giants also have the sixth-easiest remaining schedule for fantasy wide receivers. -- Moody

FPI rank: 18

Chances to make the playoffs: 59.0%

Chances to win their division: 48.2%

First-half storyline: The league's highest-paid defense was among the worst units through the first eight games. The Steelers had their best defensive performance of the season against the Colts in Week 9 with five takeaways -- and another one on special teams -- but they still rank 30th in yards allowed (387.4) and 32nd in passing yards allowed (281.9).

QB stat to know: Aaron Rodgers and his 5.7 average air yards per attempt ranks last among quarterbacks with at least 20 pass attempts. And 67.6% of Rodgers' passing yards this season have been picked up after catch, per NFL Next Gen Stats. The Steelers' offensive recipe this season is quickly getting the ball out of Rodgers' hands and letting the skill position players go to work -- and it's working. Pittsburgh is averaging 25.3 points, up from 21.9 at the same time a year ago.

Second-half storyline: The Steelers' direction the second half of the season will be dictated by their defense -- for better or worse. The first half of the season was a roller coaster for that unit as it gave up more than 390 yards four times. But wins against the Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts showed good things can happen when the Steelers defense makes splash plays. -- Brooke Pryor

Fantasy nugget: It hasn't been great for WR DK Metcalf in Pittsburgh, but it hasn't been terrible either. Metcalf has been productive for fantasy purposes, scoring five touchdowns in eight games, though he's been held to 50 yards or fewer in half of them. We keep waiting for him and Rodgers to click, but the good news is that the Steelers have the 12th-easiest remaining schedule for fantasy wide receivers. Now might be the perfect time to trade for Metcalf if you need a receiver. -- Moody

FPI rank: 19

Chances to make the playoffs: 52.5%

Chances to win their division: 17.6%

First-half storyline: The Jaguars are a surprising 5-3, including victories in San Francisco and over Kansas City on "Monday Night Football." They're winning despite being undisciplined -- they lead the NFL in penalties called (93) and accepted (74), which includes a league-high 42 offensive infractions -- and ravaged by injuries (six starters have missed at least one game).

QB stat to know: Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has three game-winning drives in the fourth quarter or overtime, which is the most in a season in his career. He has two rushing scores in the final 30 seconds of the fourth quarter or overtime, making him just the second player since the merger in 1970 to do that in a single season. The other is Derrick Henry in 2020.

Second-half storyline: It helps that the schedule gets easier, with games against the Jets and Arizona and two against Tennessee (the three teams are a combined 4-19), but WR/CB Travis Hunter is on IR with a knee injury and the team isn't yet sure if he's done for the year, the secondary is banged up and the pass rush remains one of the worst in the NFL. A lot to overcome if they're going to be competing for the playoffs in December. -- Mike DiRocco

Fantasy nugget: WR Parker Washington could see more involvement in the Jaguars' offense with Brian Thomas Jr. battling inconsistency and injury. Jacksonville's receiver room was depleted in Week 9, allowing Washington to lead the team in snaps, routes, targets (9) and fantasy points (17). Even if the starters return, he's earned a larger role as the Jaguars' primary slot receiver in an offense that leans heavily on three-receiver sets. -- Moody

FPI rank: 20

Chances to make the playoffs: 32.7%

Chances to win their division: 9.9%

First-half storyline: Improbable, wild finishes. After an 0-2 start with losses to the Vikings and Lions, the Bears pulled off three wins in the final moments against the Raiders, Commanders and Bengals, with all those victories coming on the road. This team has shown it is resilient and well-coached by Ben Johnson, and the growth demonstrated by Caleb Williams can be tracked over these first eight games, particularly in those aforementioned wins given the plays the quarterback made late in the fourth quarters to leave victorious.

play 2:10 Are the Bears serious playoff contenders? Taylor Lewan, Dan Orlovsky, Andrew Hawkins and Will Compton debate if Caleb Williams and the Bears are frauds.

QB stat to know: One of Williams' goals for his second season is to become the first 4,000-yard passer in franchise history. He's averaging 239.5 yards, which would amount to 4,071.5 yards over the course of 17 games.

Second-half storyline: Could the Bears be a playoff team? After a wild finish in Cincinnati, Chicago is 5-3 overall, tied with Detroit for second place in the NFC North and a half-game behind first-place Green Bay. The Bears have the Giants, Browns and Vikings in the next six weeks and could be further in the hunt for a wild-card spot if they come away with wins in those games. The rest of the Bears schedule is difficult (Green Bay twice, at Philadelphia and San Francisco), and their division might not lock up three spots again given the strength of the NFC West this year. But Chicago being contenders for the playoffs in Year 1 under Johnson makes for a must-see TV the next two months. -- Courtney Cronin

Fantasy nugget: WR Rome Odunze's zero fantasy points in Week 9 against the Bengals (when he recorded fewer than five targets for the first time in eight games) left a bad taste in managers' mouths. Still, don't overlook his production before the bye week, even though he's posted only one double-digit fantasy outing in his past four. From Weeks 1 through 4, Odunze averaged 19.9 fantasy points. He's a player managers should consider trading for, as he should get back on track with the Bears having the seventh-easiest remaining schedule for fantasy wide receivers. -- Moody

FPI rank: 21

Chances to make the playoffs: 11.9%

Chances to win their division: 3.1%

First-half storyline: The Vikings hoped they had a team that was strong enough to support a quarterback developing. They haven't had a chance to find out. QB J.J. McCarthy missed five games because of a high right ankle sprain, and injuries all over the roster have put them at the bottom of the NFC North.

QB stat to know: McCarthy has had some big moments and has run or thrown for every touchdown the Vikings have scored in his starts. But he has also demonstrated a level of indecision to be expected from a player of his experience level. The first-year starter is averaging 3.12 seconds before throwing, third most of any quarterback who has thrown more than five passes this season.

Second-half storyline: No matter how the team fares in the win-loss column, the Vikings' top priority is getting McCarthy as many snaps as they can. In a best-case scenario, he'll play the Vikings' final 10 games after missing 23 of the previous 25 contests. That will go a long way toward speeding his development and solidifying team-building plans for 2026. -- Kevin Seifert

Fantasy nugget: McCarthy made his return from a five-game absence and delivered an encouraging performance in a tough road matchup against the Lions in Week 9. He showed strong chemistry with receivers Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, a promising sign as Minnesota has the easiest remaining schedule for fantasy wide receivers. Jefferson has averaged 1.7 fantasy points per target this season, while Addison has averaged 2.1. -- Moody

FPI rank: 22

Chances to make the playoffs: 1.9%

Chances to win their division: 1.4%

First-half storyline: Injuries. Washington has not played well but it's hard to escape a reversal of 2024 when it was healthy. Quarterback Jayden Daniels is sidelined again, this time with a dislocated elbow. Three of their top four defensive ends are out for the season. Two of their top three receivers -- Terry McLaurin and Noah Brown -- have missed a combined 12 games.

QB stat to know: Three and counting. That's the number of games Daniels has missed this season -- that number will increase because of his dislocated elbow. Daniels has played two games with his top-three receivers. The result is a disjointed second season. His completion percentage went from 69.0 as a rookie to 62.5. His QBR went from 67.7 to 51.9 this year.

Second-half storyline: Can they recover at all?

Washington entered as a playoff contender, hoping to build on a 12-5 season. But the Commanders now need to finish strong or face a myriad of questions all offseason, about Daniels' durability, the state of the defense, which has been a major disappointment, as well as a roster that needs more impact young players. -- John Keim

Fantasy nugget: RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt has been a frustrating player to roster this season, as the Commanders remain committed to involving all three of their running backs. After scoring 27 fantasy points against the Chargers in Week 5, Croskey-Merritt has totaled just 17.6 points over the past four games. With Daniels out for the season due to an elbow injury, Washington would be wise to lean on its run game and an offensive line that ranks 10th in run block win rate under Marcus Mariota. -- Moody

FPI rank: 23

Chances to make the playoffs: 7.2%

Chances to win their division: 1.6%

First-half storyline: Can the Falcons win without a spectacular performance by running back Bijan Robinson? The Falcons are 3-0 in games where Robinson has 75 or more rushing yards. They are 0-5 when he is held under that total. Robinson had 238 yards from scrimmage against the Bills. During Atlanta's three-game losing streak, Robinson has 236 yards from scrimmage combined.

QB stat to know: Michael Penix Jr. had the third-highest QBR (89.6) among all quarterbacks in Week 9 (through Sunday's games). After Penix missed Week 8 with a bone bruise in his left knee, that was a sign that he was healthy and perhaps even turning the corner in terms of effectiveness moving into the second half of the season.

Second-half storyline: Can the Falcons offense finally achieve its potential? Robinson is one of the best running backs in the league, wide receiver Drake London has proved to be a potent weapon and tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. has been consistently solid. It will all come down to the continued development of Penix and the protection by a banged-up offensive line. -- Marc Raimondi

Fantasy nugget: Pitts has seen seven or more targets in three straight games and topped 13 fantasy points in two of them. This could be the start of bigger things for Pitts. The upcoming schedule for Penix and the Falcons' receivers gets much tougher from here, which could lead to more involvement for Pitts in Zac Robinson's offense. -- Moody

FPI rank: 24

Chances to make the playoffs: 7.0%

Chances to win their division: 5.3%

First-half storyline: Despite changes in the offseason, the defense still isn't good enough. Hiring Al Golden to replace Lou Anarumo as the team's defensive coordinator hasn't prevented the defense from being the worst in the NFL in several key categories. Players Cincinnati drafted to be crucial starters have struggled to be productive. After a good stretch early, the defense has been the primarily blame for losses to the Jets and the Bears.

QB stat to know: Since arriving in Cincinnati, Joe Flacco has been one of the most efficient and productive quarterbacks in the NFL. He has thrown 11 touchdowns since Week 6, the most during that span. Flacco also has just two interceptions, with one of them coming on a Hail Mary at the end of the loss to the Bears. He's done his job of reviving Cincinnati's offense.

Second-half storyline: Can Zac Taylor withstand pressure to keep his job? The seventh-year coach is under considerable public criticism after offseason changes to the coaching staff didn't yield better defensive results. Cincinnati is at severe risk of missing the playoffs for the third consecutive year despite getting good enough quarterback play to stay in postseason contention. -- Ben Baby

Fantasy nugget: Flacco has not only stabilized the fantasy value of receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins but also boosted RB Chase Brown's production. Brown has averaged 14.5 touches and 16.4 fantasy points over his past four outings. What makes him especially appealing is his rest-of-season schedule, which ranks as the fourth easiest for fantasy running backs. Brown is a strong trade target for managers in need of a running back. -- Moody

FPI rank: 25

Chances to make the playoffs: 2.6%

Chances to win their division: 0.1%

First-half storyline: What was supposed to be the final step in a three-year rebuild under coach Jonathan Gannon turned into a nightmarish start to the season. After starting 2-0, Arizona lost five in a row -- all by a combined 13 points. Arizona has kept games close because of a defense stat, but the offense, which has been conducted by Kyler Murray for five games and Jacoby Brissett for the past two, has struggled closing games. Part of that is its inability to secure key first downs, leading to a rough start.

play 1:20 McCourty: Jacoby Brissett has to be Cardinals' starter moving forward The "Get Up" crew discusses whether the Cardinals are better off sticking with Jacoby Brissett even after Kyler Murray is ready to return from injury.

QB stat to know: Brissett has 860 passing yards in his three starts compared to 962 from Murray in his five. What's telling, however, is that Brissett has been able to come within 102 yards of Murray in 49 fewer attempts. His yards per attempt are 1.7 yards more than Murray, who's missed the past three games with a foot injury.

Second-half storyline: Can the Cardinals use Monday night's win over the Cowboys as a slingshot into the second half? They snapped a five-game losing streak and head into an NFC West matchup with some momentum against a red-hot Seattle Seahawks team that's 6-2 and tied for the division lead. How Arizona responds in the next few weeks will dictate whether it can salvage its season or if Monday night was a one-off. -- Josh Weinfuss

Fantasy nugget: WR Marvin Harrison Jr. has had just one game with 10 targets this season, when he scored a season-high 18.6 fantasy points. He hasn't delivered the Year 2 leap managers expected, but there's still time whether Murray or Brissett is under center. The Cardinals have the 13th-easiest remaining schedule for fantasy wide receivers, so faith in Harrison Jr. could soon be rewarded. -- Moody

FPI rank: 26

Chances to make the playoffs: 26.9%

Chances to win their division: 11.8%

First-half storyline: Promise and inconsistency. Carolina looked horrible during a 0-2 start and during a Week 7 drubbing by Buffalo. In between, it found a way go 5-4 and be above .500 for the first time this deep in the season since 2019. QB Bryce Young and the defense are the future.

QB stat to know: When Young protects the ball, he gives Carolina a chance. He has six touchdown passes and three interceptions during his four-game winning streak. Avoiding pressure is key. He's been sacked three times in his past three starts. Backup Andy Dalton was sacked seven times in Carolina's only loss the past month, when Young was sidelined.

Second-half storyline: The defense is playing well enough to keep Carolina in most games. That will be critical against the 49ers, Rams, Seahawks and Bucs (twice) down the stretch with the Panthers only 1½ games behind first-place Tampa Bay in the NFC South. Pull off a couple of upsets, sweep the Bucs and they have a chance to make the playoffs. -- David Newton

Fantasy nugget: RB Rico Dowdle has recorded 25 or more touches in three games this season and has scored at least 28 fantasy points in each of them. Since making his first start in Week 5, Dowdle has rushed for a league-best 633 yards over that span, including a league-leading 454 yards on inside runs. Head coach Dave Canales told reporters before Week 9 that he couldn't ignore how outstanding Dowdle has been, and the Panthers officially named him their starter before kickoff. Managers can confidently treat him as a weekly RB1. -- Moody

FPI rank: 27

Chances to make the playoffs: 0.1%

Chances to win their division: >0.1%

First-half storyline: The Dolphins might have reset the culture inside their building, but the results haven't translated on the field. Miami is 2-7 and well outside the AFC playoff conversation; at this point, after parting ways with general manager Chris Grier, it's fair to say a rebuild is coming for what was once one of the more exciting teams in the NFL.

QB stat to know: How about five -- as in the number of years it's been since Tua Tagovailoa has played this poorly. He's averaging his fewest yards since his rookie season in 2020, has his worst quarterback rating of his career and currently leads the league with 11 interceptions. Some of his struggles can be attributed to supporting cast issues, with Tyreek Hill out for the season and 40% of the Dolphins' starting offensive line missing, but as he'll tell you, he needs to play better considering the $212.1 million extension that kicked in this year.

Second-half storyline: What can Mike McDaniel get out of this team for the remainder of the season? The fourth-year coach has been told his job is safe until the end of the season, as long as the team continues to play for him. But with the Dolphins to be aggressive moving players at the trade deadline and a seemingly clear directive to start adding draft picks, McDaniel may be fighting an uphill battle with the roster available to him. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

Fantasy nugget: RB De'Von Achane has been one of the few bright spots in a Dolphins offense that's struggling without Hill. He's recorded at least 16 touches and 16 or more fantasy points in each of the past four games, including two with over 20 points. Explosive as a runner and receiver, Achane benefits from the second-easiest remaining schedule for fantasy running backs. He's the kind of player to trade for now before the schedule fully breaks his way. -- Moody

FPI rank: 28

Chances to make the playoffs: 0.2%

Chances to win their division: >0.1%

First-half storyline: The Raiders' 2-6 start showed that patience is needed. Pete Carroll hoped to turn Las Vegas into winners in his first season as head coach. However, he has learned the harsh reality that it might take longer than he expected. A rebuild takes time and it's going to take Carroll and first-year general manager John Spytek more than a season to right the wrongs of Las Vegas' past.

QB stat to know: What was once a strong suit for Geno Smith has become an Achilles heel. Smith has thrown eight interceptions and has a passer rating of 46.3 on attempts for 10-plus air yards. He had a passer rating of 109.2 on pass attempts for 10-plus air yards when he was a starter for the Seahawks (2022 to 2024).

Second-half storyline: Can Smith show that he is still the right player to lead the franchise? Carroll believes in Smith. So do his teammates. Smith's performance in the loss against Jacksonville was encouraging. He threw for 284 yards, four touchdowns and an interception. If Smith is unable to build on his performance in the coming ways, the Raiders will have tough questions to face in the offseason. -- Ryan McFadden

Fantasy nugget: Ashton Jeanty set a career high in offensive snaps in Week 9, finishing with 18 touches and 19.9 fantasy points. Carroll hinted that offensive coordinator Chip Kelly needs to get Jeanty the ball in space more often, praising his explosiveness and ability to make defenders miss. Despite 89 total yards and a touchdown, Carroll clearly wants Jeanty featured even more. -- Moody

FPI rank: 29

Chances to make the playoffs: 0.1%

Chances to win their division: >0.1%

First-half storyline: Aaron Glenn's first eight games as head coach of his old team were a disappointment. While the Jets were competitive in most games (five losses by one score), they found ways to lose with alarming regularity. No one expected them to contend for a playoff spot, but the roster is better than a 1-7 record.

play 1:31 Arians after Quinnen Williams trade: I don't know what the Jets are doing Bruce Arians and Pat McAfee react to the Jets trading Quinnen Williams to the Cowboys.

QB stat to know: Justin Fields is the NFL's only qualified passer with no interceptions. Ordinarily, that would be a parade-worthy feat for a franchise mired in quarterback mediocrity, but in this case, it illustrates a two-pronged issue -- Fields' lack of aggressiveness and a deficient passing attack. His air yards-per-attempt is only 6.6, below the league average (7.5).

Second-half storyline: The Jets are in full rebuild mode, evidenced by the trades of Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams. The focus is on the future, so Glenn's challenge is to keep the locker room motivated with no realistic shot at the playoffs. He also must show improvement as a coach, particularly his game management. The other big storyline: Can Fields play his way into their 2026 QB conversation? Chances are they will draft his replacement, perhaps using some of the draft picks acquired in the trades. -- Rich Cimini

Fantasy nugget: Don't overlook TE Mason Taylor when evaluating the Jets' passing game. He's scored 11 or more fantasy points in each of the three games where he's seen seven or more targets. Taylor and the Jets have the ninth-easiest remaining schedule for fantasy tight ends and he's playing significant snaps, making him a likely fixture on a Jets team that doesn't have a No. 2 receiver. -- Moody

FPI rank: 30

Chances to make the playoffs: >0.1%

Chances to win their division: >0.1%

First-half storyline: The Saints and their all-around struggles plagued them through one win and eight losses. New Orleans had issues in every phase of the game in the first half, struggling on special teams, giving up big plays on defense and failing to find offensive consistency. The Saints ultimately decided to make a change on offense, benching quarterback Spencer Rattler for Tyler Shough in Week 8 to try to find a spark.

QB stat to know: New Orleans has started nine quarterbacks since Drew Brees retired following the 2020 season, including four in the past two campaigns (Derek Carr, Rattler, Jake Haener and Shough). The nine starting quarterbacks ties the Saints with the New York Giants for second most in the NFL in that span, trailing only the Cleveland Browns, who have started 12 quarterbacks in the same time frame.

Second-half storyline: What does New Orleans have in rookie Shough? The Saints are going to spend valuable time evaluating their second-round draft pick as coach Kellen Moore named him the starter for the rest of the season. Shough's level of success could dictate which direction the Saints, who are 1-8 and projected by ESPN's Football Power Index to hold the No. 2 pick, go in in the first round of the 2026 draft. -- Katherine Terrell

Fantasy nugget: RB Alvin Kamara is a player who is hard to get excited about after posting a season-low 0.7 fantasy points in Week 9 against the Rams. He's averaged 14.9 touches and just 9.2 fantasy points this season. The Saints' offense has been dreadful, ranking 29th in total yards and 31st in points per game. However, New Orleans would be wise to lean on Kamara with the fifth-easiest remaining schedule for RBs, especially with Shough under center. -- Moody

FPI rank: 31

Chances to make the playoffs: >0.1%

Chances to win their division: >0.1%

First-half storyline: This season was supposed to be about the development of No.1 pick Cam Ward and establishing continuity around him. Ward represented a beam of hope that Tennessee can become a relevant organization again after falling on hard times. The hope quickly faded as the Titans got off to a dismal start, especially on offense where they scored only 83 points, the franchise's fewest through six games since 1985, according to ESPN Research, leading to a 1-5 record and coach Brian Callahan being fired.

QB stat to know: Ward has developed a habit of turning the football over. The rookie's 11 turnovers are tied for the second most in the league this season. Ward has five lost fumbles in nine games. While at Miami last season, Ward only had three lost fumbles and 13 total in 57 collegiate starts.

Second-half storyline: The Titans focus will be on developing younger players such as Ward along with rookie receivers Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike and tight end Gunnar Helm. All eyes will be on Ward and interim coach Mike McCoy as they try to figure out how to be more efficient on offense to end Ward's rookie season with momentum to carry over to 2026. -- Turron Davenport

Fantasy nugget: RB Tyjae Spears has recorded three or more receptions in four straight games. If the Titans find themselves in a game where they're trailing, Spears is the better back than Tony Pollard to insert into lineups. With upcoming matchups against teams such as the Texans, Seahawks, 49ers and Chiefs, Tennessee could often be playing from behind, which bodes well for Spears' usage. -- Moody

FPI rank: 32

Chances to make the playoffs: 0.1%

Chances to win their division: 0.1%

First-half storyline: The Browns offense is wasting an elite defense. Cleveland ranks second in defensive success rate (61.5%), but its offense ranks 30th in scoring (15.8 points per game). The Browns' move at quarterback from Joe Flacco to Dillon Gabriel four games into the season hasn't changed much of the offensive trajectory, either.

QB stat to know: The Browns have attempted the most passes per game (37.75) but rank 32nd in yards per attempt (5.0), one yard fewer than the next-closest team, the Tennessee Titans. Gabriel has also failed to push the ball downfield, ranking 30th out of 32 qualifying passers in air yards per attempt (5.7).

Second-half storyline: When will rookie Shedeur Sanders play? Coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday he is relinquishing playcalling duties to offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, but the coach is sticking with Gabriel at QB entering Week 10. Browns owner Jimmy Haslam said it's important to see Gabriel and Sanders play before the 2026 draft, when Cleveland has two first-round picks. -- Daniel Oyefusi

Fantasy nugget: The Browns' Week 9 bye came at a great time, as RB Quinshon Judkins is dealing with an AC joint sprain. The rookie has logged four games this season with 19 or more touches and has scored at least 16 fantasy points in three of them, including two games with over 21 points. Cleveland also has the third-easiest remaining schedule for fantasy running backs. -- Moody