Free agent cornerback Asante Samuel Jr., who underwent spinal fusion surgery in April, has been cleared for football activities and plans to make free agency visits as soon as this week.

Samuel is in touch with several teams, some of which are in the market for a cornerback before the NFL trade deadline Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.

In March, Samuel was the No. 14 overall free agent in ESPN's pre-free agency rankings. Some team executives considered him the best corner in the class. But he went on injured reserve in 2024 and was limited to four games. At the end of that season, Samuel described the injury as a stinger in both shoulders but also a condition he has been dealing with since he was born. It became clear in the spring he needed the procedure.

Dr. David Okonkwo, neurosurgeon for the Pittsburgh Steelers, performed the surgery.

Okonkwo and Dr. Nicholas Theodore, also known for his work in spinal trauma, have reviewed Samuel's most recent medical scans.

Samuel has 176 tackles and six interceptions in 50 career games (47 starts) since being drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers in the second round of the 2021 draft.

