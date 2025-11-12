Tennessee Titans cornerback L'Jarius Sneed was indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday in Dallas County, Texas, on a misdemeanor charge of failure to report a felony from an incident that occurred in December 2024.

Sneed is accused of having observed the commission of a felony under circumstances in which serious bodily injury or death may have resulted and knowingly failing to immediately report the commission of the offense to a law enforcement officer. The charge is punishable by one year in county jail and/or a fine of up to $4,000.

The incident allegedly occurred on Dec. 6, 2024, when Christian Nshimiyimana, who owns an exotic car rental business and was researching vehicles for his company, was sitting inside the Mercedes G-Wagon at a dealership in Carrollton, Texas. Nshimiyimana alleges Sneed and his personal assistant pulled up to the dealership in a rented Lamborghini Urus and shot at him while he was sitting inside his vehicle.

Sneed is being sued for $1 million by Nshimiyimana. The lawsuit filed on Feb. 20 in Dallas County, Texas, accuses Sneed and a defendant listed as John Doe of "an unprovoked attack in cold blood and broad daylight." Sneed and his accomplice were arrested by the Carrollton Police Department on allegations of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after the shooting.

According to the lawsuit, Nshimiyimana remembers seeing Sneed and his assistant at the car dealership but didn't recognize Sneed from his NFL career or television. Nshimiyimana also does not recall ever meeting Sneed before that day. The lawsuit says the defendants might have mistaken Nshimiyimana for someone else.

The Titans traded for Sneed, 28, last March and signed him to a four-year, $76 million deal. A two-time Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs, Sneed played in five games in 2024 before landing on injured reserve because of a quadriceps injury.

Sneed is currently on injured reserve after suffering a quad injury against the New England Patriots on Oct. 19. The veteran cornerback played seven games for the Titans this season, having posted 26 tackles and three pass breakups.