Bart Scott and Harry Douglas debate whether Drake Maye is now the MVP front-runner after another Patriots win against the Jets. (2:55)

Open Extended Reactions

As we roll into the second half of the 2025 NFL season, we've seen the good and bad of offensive coordinators and playcallers across the league.

New England Patriots OC Josh McDaniels has helped elevate quarterback Drake Maye into the MVP conversation, and Indianapolis Colts coach Shane Steichen has called plays that have put running back Jonathan Taylor on a potentially history pace.

But in Detroit, coach Dan Campbell recently took over playcalling duties from coordinator John Morton, and the New York Giants elevated OC Mike Kafka to head coach after firing Brian Daboll.

There are seven weeks left this season, and the pressure will continue to build for coordinators and playcallers looking for winning formulas, while those who shine might be in position to become head coaches in 2026.

With that in mind, here is what has gone right, what has gone wrong and the key to the second half for every offense in the NFL.

Jump to:

ARI | ATL | BAL | BUF | CAR | CHI | CIN

CLE | DAL | DEN | DET | GB | HOU | IND

JAX | KC | LAC | LAR | LV | MIA | MIN

NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF

SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

Left to right: Josh McDaniels (Patriots), Klint Kubiak (Seahawks), Shane Steichen (Colts), Mike McDaniel (Dolphins), Dan Campbell (Lions). ESPN Illustration

AFC EAST

Offensive coordinator: Joe Brady

Playcaller: Joe Brady

What has gone right? The Bills' rushing attack. Running back James Cook III is having a career season thus far, averaging 102.2 yards per game, while the Bills lead the league in rushing yards per game at 153.2. When this offense is at its best, it's with its running game, led by the offensive line.

What has gone wrong? The passing game. The Bills have been unable to get the ball consistently downfield, through a lack of open receivers and play design, and it has resulted in Josh Allen forcing the ball in certain situations. That has led to an increase in turnovers and sacks on Allen (20 heading into Week 11, six more than all of last season).

Key to second half: Get the passing game in rhythm, as shown in the win versus the Buccaneers. The receivers need to be more dependable for Allen, who has to make better decisions more consistently. Overall, this offense has to find ways to take advantage of its best player in Allen and all of his abilities. -- Alaina Getzenberg

Offensive coordinator: Frank Smith

Playcaller: Mike McDaniel

What has gone right? Entering Week 11, the Dolphins had scored on all 12 of their goal-to-go opportunities after doing so 72% of the time in 2024. Running back De'Von Achane is also on pace for a career high in both rushing yards and scrimmage yards and has established himself as one of the most dynamic offensive players in the NFL.

What has gone wrong? Essentially everything else. Miami ranks among the worst in the league in yards per game and scoring; quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is among the league leaders in interceptions thrown and on pace to set a new career high in that category; and Tyreek Hill still ranks third on the team in receiving yards despite playing only four games before his season ended because of a knee injury.

Key to second half: Someone outside of receiver Jaylen Waddle and Achane needs to step up as a consistent option in the passing game. Tagovailoa said he must also rediscover the "conviction" he played with when he led the NFL in passing yards in 2023. There aren't a ton of superlatives to play for anymore, but the players and coaches must prove the core of this team is still worth building around with a pivotal offseason approaching. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

Offensive coordinator: Josh McDaniels

Playcaller: Josh McDaniels

What has gone right? Pretty much everything. QB Drake Maye is playing MVP-caliber football in his first season in McDaniels' system and said recently: "He's done it his whole life, and I feel like he was put on this earth to be an offensive coordinator. It's fun to be in the headset with him."

What has gone wrong? The Patriots' red zone offense entered Week 11 ranked in the middle of the pack (No. 18). That reflects, in part, the lack of a consistent power running game.

Key to second half: Offensive line continuity. The Patriots started the same offensive line in 10 of their first 11 games, allowing the group to build chemistry in front of Maye. The OL was a top concern entering the season, having ranked 31st and 32nd in pass block win rate in 2023 and 2024, respectively. While the stats don't necessarily suggest it (21st in PBWR), the O-line has been decisively upgraded in 2025 and continuity helps. -- Mike Reiss

Offensive coordinator: Tanner Engstrand

Playcaller: Tanner Engstrand

What has gone right? The Jets predicted they'd be a good running team, and they were right. They entered Week 11 fourth in rushing yards per game (142), thanks to Breece Hall and a physical offensive line. Opponents overplay the run, but the Jets still have success against eight-man boxes.

What has gone wrong? Everything else, especially the Justin Fields-led passing game. The Jets are averaging only 130.5 yards per game, which would be the worst mark since the 2022 Bears. Those Bears were led by -- you guessed it: Justin Fields. His shortcomings, combined with a lack of playmakers, have made Engstrand's job a lot harder.

Key to second half: The Jets are likely doomed because of the poor QB play, but Engstrand can help matters by calling more play-actions passes. Despite a strong rushing attack, they rank in the bottom third in play-action usage, per NFL Next Gen Stats. Another key: Give newly acquired receiver Adonai Mitchell a chance to show what he can do. -- Rich Cimini

play 0:26 Aaron Rodgers takes big hit before exiting game Aaron Rodgers is seen holding his wrist after taking a big hit and would not play in the second half.

AFC NORTH

Offensive coordinator: Todd Monken

Playcaller: Todd Monken

What has gone right? Monken has put Lamar Jackson in a position to be a touchdown machine. Entering Week 11, Jackson was producing a touchdown on 10.2% of his throws, which is the best rate through Week 10 since Tom Brady in 2007. He has thrown multiple touchdowns in four of his six starts.

What has gone wrong? The Ravens' offensive line, especially guards Andrew Vorhees and Daniel Faalele, has been a disappointment. Baltimore already allowed more sacks (25) through nine games than it did all of last season (24). It has also affected the running game, where Derrick Henry ranked 17th entering Week 11 with an average of 2.6 yards before first contact.

Key to second half: Keeping Jackson healthy. It's a different offense when Jackson has the ball in his hands. In six games with Jackson as their starting quarterback, the Ravens have averaged 31 points. In the three games Jackson was sidelined by a hamstring injury, Baltimore was held to 14.3 points per game. -- Jamison Hensley

Offensive coordinator: Dan Pitcher

Playcaller: Zac Taylor

What has gone right? Getting Joe Flacco has been a masterclass for the Bengals. Since trading for the veteran QB, Cincinnati had the No. 1 offense through Week 10. From Week 6 through Week 10, Cincinnati led the NFL in points per game (32.8) and offensive expected points added per play.

What has gone wrong? Things didn't look great initially, even when starting quarterback Joe Burrow was healthy. It's hard to blame all of the team's problems on backup QB Jake Browning, who was benched after struggling in three starts. The run game sputtered early before finding its groove later in the season.

Key to second half: Protecting the starting quarterback and running an offense that makes life easier on the passing attack will be critical. Cincinnati has found success when lining up under center, which seems to have helped the offense find a rhythm with Flacco at quarterback. In Weeks 6 to 10, Cincinnati ranked 19th in pass block win rate and third in yards per carry (5.5). -- Ben Baby

Offensive coordinator: Tommy Rees

Playcaller: Tommy Rees

What has gone right? Coach Kevin Stefanski has once again turned playcalling duties over to his offensive coordinator. The Browns scored only 20 points in Rees' first game as playcaller, but Cleveland has limited its turnovers. The Browns have had three giveaways with rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders under center, compared to eight in veteran Joe Flacco's four starts.

What has gone wrong? The Browns throw the ball as much as any team in the NFL (36 attempts per game through Week 10, sixth most in the NFL), but they can't push the ball downfield with any success (league-low 5 yards per attempt). Shoddy blocking hasn't helped, as Cleveland ranks among the worst in pass block win rate.

Key to second half: Running the ball to take pressure off the quarterback. The Browns have found a bit of an identity behind rookie running back Quinshon Judkins, who leads the team in rushing yards. Cleveland, though, has to be more efficient than its 4-yard average, which ranks among the worst in the NFL. -- Daniel Oyefusi

Offensive coordinator: Arthur Smith

Playcaller: Arthur Smith

What has gone right? It's hard to nail down definitive things that have gone right for the Steelers' offense because of the unit's inconsistency through the first half of the season. Outside of last week's loss to the Chargers, quarterback Aaron Rodgers has played well in Smith's system. He has been most effective using short throws to playmakers capable of picking up yards after the catch. Of course, the loss to the Chargers exposed the 41-year-old's weaknesses: inaccurate deep balls and decreasing mobility.

What has gone wrong? The most recurring issue by far has been the Steelers' third-down struggles and inability to sustain drives. Heading into Week 11, the Steelers had converted 36% of third downs, but from Weeks 8 to 10, the Steelers ranked 31st in conversion percentage at 21%.

Key to second half: Get running back Jaylen Warren more touches. Mike Tomlin said that can't happen unless the Steelers start converting more third downs, but increasing Warren's usage could lead to better conversion rates. Against the Chargers, Warren averaged 5.7 yards per touch, but he had only 16 touches (14 carries, 2 catches) and wasn't on the field for a single third down. With his explosive and physical style, Warren is capable of being the Steelers' most consistent big-play maker, but he has to get more opportunities to make those happen. -- Brooke Pryor

play 1:12 Jaguars smoke Chargers at home Jaguars impress at home as they make quick work of the Chargers 35-6.

AFC SOUTH

Offensive coordinator: Nick Caley

Playcaller: Nick Caley

What has gone right? The Texans' pass blocking has improved. Heading into Week 11, they had allowed 21 sacks (18th), compared to last season when they allowed quarterback C.J. Stroud to be sacked 52 times (second most). It's not perfect, but it's more competent.

What has gone wrong? The offense has been inconsistent. Some weeks, Houston has looked good, such as Week 5 against the Ravens when it scored 44 points or Week 10 when it dropped 29 points. But other weeks, such as Week 9, it scores only 15.

Key to second half: Playing better against better teams. The Texans have the 11th-hardest remaining schedule and need their offense to play up to their standard in those marquee matchups. Their defense entered Week 11 as the No. 1 unit in the NFL, so we can expect that to continue. But to win those games, the offense must answer the challenge. -- DJ Bien-Aime

Offensive coordinator: Jim Bob Cooter

Playcaller: Shane Steichen

What has gone right? Everything, mostly. Through Week 10, quarterback Daniel Jones led the NFL in passing yards and running back Jonathan Taylor was the rushing leader. The offense is producing at levels not seen since Peyton Manning & Co. were rolling over opponents on a weekly basis in the mid-2000s. Three passing targets -- Tyler Warren, Alec Pierce and Michael Pittman Jr. -- are within reach of 1,000-yard seasons.

What has gone wrong? Lately, there has been way too much pressure allowed against Jones. That has led to a sharp increase in turnovers the past two games, which has put the Colts in some very tough positions. Shockingly, 12 of Jones' 21 sacks have come in the past two games against the Steelers and Falcons. He committed sack-fumbles in each of those as a result.

Key to second half: Cleaning up the protection and keeping the turnovers in check. The driving force behind the Colts' fast offensive start was their turnover margin and clean QB pockets. Jones could operate unimpeded, and that led to accurate throws into big passing windows because of good play design. If the Colts keep the turnover trend going down the stretch against the likes of Kansas City, Seattle and San Francisco, things could take a turn. -- Stephen Holder

Offensive coordinator: Grant Udinski

Playcaller: Liam Coen

What has gone right? Offensive points per game are up (20.6 compared to 17.9 in 2024) and turnovers are down (nine through 10 weeks compared to 15 through 10 weeks in 2024). RB Travis Etienne Jr. has been the most consistent and best player, which has helped overcome some of the passing game's struggles. He entered Week 11 on pace for a career-high 1,152 yards. Rookie backs Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen Jr. have flashed, and WR/CB Travis Hunter emerged as the top pass catcher until his season-ending knee injury.

What has gone wrong? Yards per game, pass protection numbers and third-down conversions are down compared to last season. The Jaguars led the NFL in drops (20) over the first 10 weeks, and WR Brian Thomas Jr. has struggled with that (five) and fallen behind Hunter as the team's top receiver. Injuries have been a major issue, too. Hunter is done for the season, and receivers Thomas, Dyami Brown, Parker Washington and Tim Patrick; tight end Brenton Strange; and offensive linemen Robert Hainsey, Patrick Mekari and Anton Harrison have also been hurt.

Key to second half: QB Trevor Lawrence has to carry the offense. Coen has urged Lawrence to play more freely -- cut it loose and let it rip are the terms he used -- and quit worrying about mistakes and turning the ball over. It won't be easy with a banged-up group of pass catchers, but that's what franchise QBs are supposed to do. -- Michael DiRocco

Offensive coordinator: Nick Holz

Playcaller: Bo Hardegree

What has gone right? The rookies on offense have shown flashes of a bright future, even though the interim coaching staff won't be around to reap the benefits. Receivers Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike and tight end Gunnar Helm have built solid chemistry with quarterback Cam Ward. Each of them has caught a touchdown pass from Ward. Left guard Peter Skoronski has taken a big step toward establishing himself as an All-Pro player and can anchor the offensive line going forward.

What has gone wrong? The offense entered Week 11 dead last in the league, scoring only 14.4 points per game. Lack of success early in drives consistently puts the Titans in third-and-long situations, which is a major factor for Tennessee's NFL-worst 3.7 third-down conversions per game. The Titans also allowed a league-high 38 sacks per game through Week 10.

Key to second half: The second half of the season is all about developing Ward, even though the current staff won't be around to reap the benefits. The staff needs to focus on ways to emphasize what Ward does best. Finding balance on offense will help improve the third-down conversion rate and put together longer drives, which in turn will lead to more opportunities for everyone. -- Turron Davenport

play 1:18 Broncos win eighth straight after taking down Chiefs Broncos get a game-winning field goal by Wil Lutz to take down the Chiefs for their eighth win in a row.

AFC WEST

Offensive coordinator: Joe Lombardi

Playcaller: Sean Payton

What has gone right? Start with the Broncos entering Week 11 at 8-2, tied for the best record in the AFC, thanks in large part to one of the league's best defenses. They're 4-0 in games they trailed at the start of the fourth quarter, including a remarkable 33-point fourth quarter in the 33-32 win over the New York Giants in Week 7. They've been productive enough offensively in crunch time to have six wins by eight or fewer points.

What has gone wrong? In addition to a special teams unit that has had more than its share of bobbles, this team's offense is out of sorts. Quarterback Bo Nix's spotty footwork has made him one of the least accurate passers in the league (30th in off-target attempts entering Week 11). The Broncos run the ball well (top 10 in rushing) but choose not to do it over extended periods of time. And they had the second-most penalized offense in the league over the first 10 weeks with 52 penalties (including declined penalties).

Key to second half: Whether the Broncos, including Payton, are simply grinding Nix harder as a second-year starter or expect him to run more of the playbook with more proficiency, the Broncos are at risk of wasting one of the best defensive seasons in the franchise's history if they don't get things running more smoothly on offense. Nix is obviously uncomfortable at times in the scheme, while his footwork and choices in the pocket aren't as consistent as they were last season. So, maybe the Broncos can run the ball more, with some play-action, to settle things down or perhaps dial back to a menu of things he is comfortable doing. But the past month has looked suspiciously like all involved on offense are beating their collective heads against the wall. -- Jeff Legwold

Offensive coordinator: Matt Nagy

Playcaller: Andy Reid

What has gone right? In his 27th season as a head coach, Reid has largely made the right decision to trust quarterback Patrick Mahomes and be ultra aggressive on fourth down, especially by his usual standard. Entering Week 11, the Chiefs had converted 16 of their 20 fourth-down attempts, a key to the offense's success.

What has gone wrong? The Chiefs still haven't figured out a way to get more production from their trio of running backs in Isiah Pacheco, Kareem Hunt and rookie Brashard Smith. Hunt has been most effective in short-yardage situations, but the Chiefs should lean more into screen passes for Smith, who offers the most dynamic ability in the group.

Key to second half: Rashee Rice has looked like a No. 1 receiver since he returned following his six-game suspension. The offense should be built around Rice and tight end Travis Kelce, who is having a nice season at age 36. If Rice and Kelce can be consistent and effective, Mahomes should have more opportunities to hit deep passes to receivers Xavier Worthy, Tyquan Thornton and Hollywood Brown. -- Nate Taylor

Offensive coordinator: Chip Kelly

Playcaller: Chip Kelly

What has gone right? Nothing, really. Even after the Raiders hired Kelly, the offense has continued to be one of the worst units in football. Rookie running back Ashton Jeanty has the potential to be an elite playmaker in the future. He has seven total touchdowns. Wide receiver Tre Tucker is on the verge of a career season. Through 10 weeks, Tucker had 34 catches for 455 yards and four touchdowns.

What has gone wrong? Basically everything. Las Vegas entered Week 11 ranked 31st in points (15.4), 30th in total yards (272.7), 29th in rushing yards (87.4), 30th in EPA (minus-52.64) and 28th in red zone efficiency (47.8%). Quarterback Geno Smith had thrown the second-most interceptions (12). Tight end Brock Bowers has been fully healthy for only three games, and the Raiders have two starting offensive linemen on injured reserve (left tackle Kolton Miller and right guard Jackson Powers-Johnson).

Key to second half: First, Smith will need to limit the turnovers so the Raiders can sustain drives and keep the defense out of short-yardage situations. Las Vegas should continue to use 12 personnel (1 RB, 2 TE), creating opportunities for tight ends Bowers and Michael Mayer. The offense will also benefit from Jeanty being more involved in the passing game, as it allows him to create in open space. -- Ryan McFadden

Offensive coordinator: Greg Roman

Playcaller: Greg Roman

What has gone right? Passing offense. The Chargers have been one of the NFL's best passing offenses, entering Week 11 third in total passing yards (2,454). Roman is known for his historically dominant rushing offense. Still, with injuries to the running backs and the Chargers' strength at receiver, he has adjusted and leads a surprisingly effective passing attack.

What has gone wrong? Offensive line play. To no fault of Roman, the Chargers have been decimated on the offensive line this season, at times having to play their sixth- and seventh-string tackles. Through 10 weeks, they had the league's second-worst pass block win rate and fifth-worst run block win rate. That has forced Roman to adjust and slowed down this offense.

Key to second half: With tackle Joe Alt done for the season, Roman will have to find ways to help this struggling offensive line with creative blocking schemes and quicker-developing passing plays. If he isn't able to keep this offense effective and quarterback Justin Herbert protected, the Chargers will have a difficult time making a run at the AFC West title and advancing deep into the postseason. -- Kris Rhim

play 1:14 Dolphins down Commanders in Madrid The Dolphins get a field goal in overtime to take down the Commanders in Madrid.

NFC EAST

Offensive coordinator: Klayton Adams

Playcaller: Brian Schottenheimer

What has gone right? QB Dak Prescott has played some of his best football. CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens have produced as one of the best receiver duos. Running back Javonte Williams is having a career year. The Cowboys have put up numbers playing backup linemen. Schottenheimer's first foray into playcalling since 2020 has gone extremely well, but the unit has to show staying power.

What has gone wrong? The home/road splits have not been good. Entering Week 11, the Cowboys were averaging 10.9 points, 4.1 first downs and 64 yards fewer on the road than at home. In the past two road games, they were averaging only 2.6 yards per carry. The old NFL adage of a good running game being able to travel has not held true.

Key to second half: Perhaps the defense's level of play picks up with the additions of defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and linebacker Logan Wilson, plus the return of DeMarvion Overshown, but the offense must put up a lot of points each week to help get some wins. In the four games leading in to Week 11, the Cowboys had scored touchdowns on eight of 15 drives inside the red zone. That percentage must rise significantly because field goals won't be enough. -- Todd Archer

Offensive coordinator: Tim Kelly

Playcaller: Mike Kafka

What has gone right? The Giants' offense has shown improvement with rookie Jaxson Dart at quarterback. Entering Week 11, it averaged 23.6 points with him as the starter and with Kafka as the playcaller. It's a massive improvement from the previous two seasons when the Giants were 31st and 30th, averaging fewer than 16 points per game.

What has gone wrong? The Giants still haven't done enough to win games, and it got head coach Brian Daboll fired last week. Dart also eventually got injured running the football when sustained a concussion against the Bears. It was the fourth time this season (dating back to the preseason) that he underwent a concussion test. It also hasn't helped the offense that it lost two of its best playmakers, star wide receiver Malik Nabers and rookie running back Cam Skattebo, to season-ending injuries.

Key to second half: Kafka is now the interim head coach and playcaller. Tight ends coach Tim Kelly has taken over some of the offensive coordinator duties. It will be interesting to see just how much the offense changes with Kafka as the boss instead of Daboll. Kelly also has a track record in that role from his time in Tennessee. -- Jordan Raanan

Offensive coordinator: Kevin Patullo

Playcaller: Kevin Patullo

What has gone right? The Eagles specialize in three key areas: protecting the football, red zone offense and deep throws. They entered Week 11 ranked No. 1 in red zone offense with a touchdown rate of 81% and a league-low four giveaways. Jalen Hurts excels at the long ball, tossing six touchdowns and zero interceptions on throws of 20-plus yards for a passer rating of 131.8.

What has gone wrong? They often lean conservative, and while that helps with the turnover battle -- a key metric to their success -- it holds a high-powered offense back. Third-down efficiency has been a problem for the first 10 weeks of the season: Philadelphia ranked 27th with a conversion rate of 42.4% and had gone three-and-out on 41% of its drives, ranking 28th.

Key to second half: Finding the balance between protecting the football and maximizing their stars. Receiver A.J. Brown's frustrations speak to an offense that could be way more dynamic. His major gripe is the way they're playing now won't be good enough come January. Patullo and Hurts need to be more comfortable opening things up in order for this offense to really shine. -- Tim McManus

Offensive coordinator: Kliff Kingsbury

Playcaller: Kliff Kingsbury

What has gone right? Left tackle Laremy Tunsil, acquired in an offseason trade, has played well. Veteran tight end Zach Ertz and receiver Deebo Samuel combined for 81 catches, 741 yards and eight touchdowns through Week 10. Washington needs more explosiveness around them. Seventh-round running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt has shown flashes with 470 yards and four touchdowns heading into Week 11.

What has gone wrong? Injuries. Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels has missed four games -- and counting -- with three different injuries. Receivers Terry McLaurin and Noah Brown have missed a combined 15 games -- and counting. Running back Austin Ekeler (Achilles) was lost for the season in Week 2. Washington played only two games with all of these players healthy.

Key to second half: Health. There's uncertainty over whether Daniels (dislocated left elbow) will return -- or if he should, particularly if the team is out of the playoff race. But even if only McLaurin and Brown return, it would provide a major boost. McLaurin would give Washington the downfield boost it desperately needs. The Commanders' offensive line needs to become more of a factor. -- John Keim

play 0:35 Bears win it with a FG as time expires Cairo Santos gives the Bears a comeback win with a 48-yard field goal as time expires.

NFC NORTH

Offensive coordinator: Declan Doyle

Playcaller: Ben Johnson

What has gone right? Johnson's offense had the Bears averaging 26.6 points per game (seventh) heading into Week 11. Chicago surpassed the 20-point mark in eight of nine games, which is one more than it totaled in all of 2024. QB Caleb Williams' growth through 10 weeks is tangible; he ranks 13th in passing (2,136 yards) and has taken the fourth-fewest sacks (14). That's a byproduct of a revamped offensive line that ranks second in pass block win rate (71%) and the balance the Bears achieved by finally getting their running game established (which now ranks second at 147.3 yards per game), which has this offense in a rhythm.

What has gone wrong? The Bears have kept things too close for comfort in four of their six wins. Williams' four winning drives with his team trailing are a net positive, but Chicago has to learn how to put opponents away sooner than the final five minutes. While Williams has shown improvement in so many areas (playing within structure, avoiding sacks, using his legs), his success rate (42.7%) ranks 28th.

Key to second half: Chicago has a tough schedule the rest of the way. The defenses it will see won't be as forgiving as the Giants, Commanders, Cowboys and Bengals (who all rank among the worst in total defense), so getting a jump on teams earlier is critical given that the Bears did not score on their final possession before halftime in Weeks 6 to 10. Chicago also needs to continue to improve its red zone efficiency (22nd) and make sure pre-snap penalties are kept at bay. -- Courtney Cronin

Offensive coordinator: John Morton

Playcaller: Dan Campbell

What has gone right? Points scored. After last season's record-setting, 15-win campaign in which Detroit led the NFL with 33.2 points per game, it has continued to put up points. The Lions' 30.4 points per game ranked second after 10 weeks. Detroit has scored 35-plus points in four games, including a 52-point output in Week 2 versus Chicago.

What has gone wrong? Campbell, the Lions' head coach, took over the offensive playcalling duties from Morton in Week 10, coming off a 27-24 upset loss to Minnesota on Nov. 2. Detroit was among the league leaders in total points per game but was still struggling to find an offensive identity outside of home run plays. "I think for us an offense, the word that sticks out to me is flow. I feel like we haven't been in the flow all year," receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown said following practice on Nov. 6.

Key to second half: Keeping receiver Jameson Williams involved. In Weeks 9 and 10, Williams averaged 92.5 receiving yards and scored two receiving touchdowns. However, prior to that, Williams was averaging 41.3 receiving yards and had two receiving touchdowns in the first seven games. Detroit needs to find ways for Williams to make a consistent impact throughout the back half of the season. -- Eric Woodyard

Offensive coordinator: Adam Stenavich

Playcaller: Matt LaFleur

What has gone right? Josh Jacobs has been able to find the end zone. Entering Week 11, he ranked second in the NFL with 11 rushing touchdowns behind only Jonathan Taylor (15). They were the only two backs in the league with double-digit rushing touchdowns through Week 10. LaFleur has effectively used Jacobs in goal-to-go situations despite inconsistent blocking. Jacobs, entering Week 11, had the longest active streak of games with a rushing touchdown (six) and earlier this season had a 10-game streak with a rushing touchdown dating to last season. However, he left Sunday's win over the Giants because of a knee injury before he could get a chance to score. But backup running back Emanuel Wilson did his best Jacobs impersonation with an 11-yard touchdown run.

What has gone wrong? The Packers got away from the play-action game, which was once a staple of LaFleur's offense. They had a play-action rate of 21.5% from Week 7 to Week 10, which was sixth lowest in the NFL in that span. This after a 32.5% play-action rate in the first six weeks of the season, which ranked second highest. They might be getting back to it, though, because in Sunday's win over the Giants, they used play-action on 34.5% of their dropbacks -- their second-highest rate of the season.

Key to second half: Getting quarterback Jordan Love back on track. He was one of the most accurate passers during the first seven games of the season, completing 70.9% of his passes with 13 touchdowns and two interceptions. In the past three games, Love's completion rate dropped to 60.8% with two touchdowns. -- Rob Demovsky

Offensive coordinator: Wes Phillips

Playcaller: Kevin O'Connell

What has gone right? The Vikings have gotten receiver Justin Jefferson 9.3 targets per game, seventh most in the NFL during the first 10 weeks, despite facing occasionally exotic defenses designed to get quarterbacks to move to another read. It's especially notable because the Vikings rank 22nd in pass attempts (286). O'Connell has also been left to navigate injuries to his top two quarterbacks with J.J. McCarthy's right ankle injury and Carson Wentz's season-ending left shoulder surgery.

What has gone wrong? The Vikings hoped to lean heavily on their run game to take pressure off McCarthy, but their calls often have built-in run/pass options that give quarterbacks a chance to change to a play that better fits the defensive alignment. That's part of the reason the Vikings have a designed pass rate of 63.2% in McCarthy's first four starts. O'Connell said recently that he isn't going to call run plays for the sake of statistics.

Key to second half: O'Connell will need to give McCarthy as much of the offense as he can handle, and maybe a bit more than that, while still recognizing that this team was built to contend for a 2025 playoff spot. Can O'Connell balance those two worlds and achieve both aims? -- Kevin Seifert

play 0:28 Tetairoa McMillan’s TD gives Panthers late lead Bryce Young connects with Tetairoa McMillan on a 12-yard touchdown pass to give the Panthers a late lead.

NFC SOUTH

Offensive coordinator: Zac Robinson

Playcaller: Zac Robinson

What has gone right? Star running back Bijan Robinson has been part of the Falcons' passing game more than in past years. Entering Week 11, Robinson was second on the team in receiving yards (467) and 20 yards away from tying his career high. Robinson was third in the NFL in yards from scrimmage (1,146) through 10 weeks.

What has gone wrong? When the Falcons' running game is taken away, they haven't had an answer. Atlanta is 0-5 when Robinson doesn't hit the 75-yard mark on the ground. Second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has had ups and downs, which is to be expected. Entering Week 11, he ranked 19th in the league in QBR (53.4) and the Falcons were 27th in points per game (18.7).

Key to second half: Penix's continued progression. Zac Robinson must figure out a way to maintain and cultivate his young quarterback's confidence while developing his pocket awareness and footwork. Penix has the tools -- it's about putting him in the right positions to succeed. The Falcons have had protection and receiving issues, so it's not all on the offensive coordinator. -- Marc Raimondi

Offensive coordinator: Brad Idzik

Playcaller: Dave Canales

What has gone right? Carolina stumbled into its best playmaker when running back Rico Dowdle replaced injured Chuba Hubbard as the starter. Dowdle had 479 scrimmage yards in his first two starts. Entering Week 11, he was third in the NFL in rushing (788 yards). When he's on, QB Bryce Young is effective.

What has gone wrong? No deep threat. Through Week 10, Young had completed only 35% of his passes of 20-plus yards and ranked 32nd out of 33 qualified quarterbacks on completion percentage over expectation on deep balls with a rate of minus-13.7. Load up the box to stop the run as the Saints did last week, and Carolina is ineffective.

Key to second half: Find balance and a way to stretch the field. The lack of explosive plays is a big reason Carolina has averaged fewer than 12 points over its past four games. Young needs to spread the ball around more. He's too dependent on rookie receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who has accounted for more than 50% of the Panthers' receiver production. -- David Newton

Offensive coordinator: Doug Nussmeier

Playcaller: Kellen Moore

What has gone right? The Saints have been very patient with rookie Tyler Shough and chose to sit him in the first half of the season. That might have paid off, as Shough appears to have developed under Moore and Nussmeier during that time. He passed for two touchdowns last week in his second start, against the Panthers.

What has gone wrong? Moore has made some puzzling game management decisions. He did not call a timeout in the first half of the Saints' season opener against the Cardinals. At the end of the first half against the Panthers, the Saints had the ball with 3:54 remaining; Moore called only one timeout after the 2-minute warning; and the Saints were penalized coming out of that timeout, leading to a punt with 27 seconds left at the Panthers' 45.

Key to second half: The Saints need to improve their running game. Versatile 35-year-old Taysom Hill's production has been sporadic coming back from a serious knee injury, and the Saints need to get more out of running backs Alvin Kamara and Devin Neal. Kamara had his best game in several weeks versus the Panthers despite playing behind a backup offensive line. -- Katherine Terrell

Offensive coordinator: Josh Grizzard

Playcaller: Josh Grizzard

What has gone right? Though the Bucs' offense hasn't been as high flying this season as in 2024, Baker Mayfield is still posting respectable numbers -- even with a number of injuries to his line and skill position players. Entering Week 11, he ranked 10th in total passing yards and was developing a strong connection with rookie receiver Emeka Egbuka, who led the team with 677 receiving yards and six touchdown catches.

What has gone wrong? The aforementioned injuries have caused a big headache for the first-year playcaller. Receivers Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Jalen McMillan; running back Bucky Irving; and offensive linemen Tristan Wirfs, Luke Goedeke and Cody Mauch have all missed multiple games. Beyond that, the Bucs' offense has especially struggled on third down where they rank in the bottom third, converting 36.2%.

Key to second half: Health. The Bucs can't afford any more injuries to their offense, and Mayfield is already playing through knee and oblique injuries. He's the engine of the offense, and without him, the Bucs' postseason hopes are all but in the tank. Plus, when -- or even if -- some of the skill players return, that could help stabilize Grizzard's uneven playcalling. -- Brooke Pryor

play 0:27 Sam Darnold throws 4 INTs vs. Rams Sam Darnold throws four interceptions in the Seahawks' 21-19 loss to the Rams.

NFC WEST

Offensive coordinator: Drew Petzing

Playcaller: Drew Petzing

What has gone right? When the Cardinals cook, as the kids say, they cook. There have been times this season when the Cardinals' offense has looked unstoppable and like one of the NFL's best units. However, throughout the ups and downs this season, Petzing has done a good job of getting tight end Trey McBride involved more than he has ever been, which has put stress on defenses and opened things up for the rest of the offense. And when Jacoby Brissett replaced Kyler Murray at quarterback, the offense found a rhythm, especially in moving the ball down field.

What has gone wrong? There's no sugar coating it: a lot. One major issue in the first half of the season was the Cardinals' inability to close out games. Even in its first two wins, Arizona couldn't get key third-down conversions to run out the clock. Arizona has also struggled to get receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. involved consistently (he missed Week 11 because of an appendectomy). And the run game, down its top two backs, has struggled to get much going.

Key to second half: If the Cardinals can stay consistent on third down, where they've been one of the best teams in the NFL with Brissett at quarterback, and keep getting their primary playmakers, namely Harrison and McBride, involved on a regular basis, the offense will be OK, if not potent. It's a matter of consistency at this point. -- Josh Weinfuss

Offensive coordinator: Mike LaFleur

Playcaller: Sean McVay

What has gone right? Matthew Stafford is playing some of the best football of his career, with 27 touchdowns and two interceptions through 10 games. During the offseason, McVay said he wanted to build a more versatile offense. One way that has shown up is the Rams -- who had played a high volume of 11 personnel (three receivers) under McVay -- leading the league in snaps with 13 personnel (three tight ends) through the first 11 weeks.

What has gone wrong? Not much lately. Even with a game that wide receiver Davante Adams called "not to our standard" for the offense against an excellent Seattle defense in Week 11, the Rams still scored 21 points and were 3-for-4 in the red zone. In the three games prior, Los Angeles, which scored 111 points in those games, was 13-for-15 in the red zone during that span.

Key to second half: Keeping Stafford upright. The Rams' offensive line has had a lot of success protecting Stafford, who missed most of training camp because of a back injury. Stafford had been sacked only 14 times through Week 10 and has not missed a practice because of injury since his return during training camp. -- Sarah Barshop

Offensive coordinator: Klay Kubiak

Playcaller: Kyle Shanahan

What has gone right? Despite playing without quarterback Brock Purdy and two of their best receivers in Brandon Aiyuk and Ricky Pearsall, the 49ers have passed the ball as well as any team. Entering Week 11, the Niners were first in the NFL in passing yards per game (261.4) and running back Christian McCaffrey had reemerged as one of the league's most dynamic dual-threat options, ranking second in scrimmage yards per game (131.8).

What has gone wrong? With only a couple of exceptions, the 49ers' once vaunted run game has struggled mightily. Through Week 10, they averaged 94.8 rushing yards per game (27th) and 3.5 yards per carry (32nd). That has contributed to a disconnect between how well the 49ers moved the ball (12th in yards per game) and how consistently they score touchdowns (18th in scoring offense).

Key to second half: The Niners' offense has showed signs of life, particularly since tight end George Kittle returned from injury and running back Brian Robinson Jr. got more involved. Their hope is that getting Purdy, Pearsall and possibly Aiyuk back can take their offense to another level and they can consistently score 30-plus points to help offset the inevitable struggles of a young and banged-up defense. -- Nick Wagoner

Offensive coordinator: Klint Kubiak

Playcaller: Kubiak

What has gone right? Through the first 10 weeks, the Seahawks' offense averaged 27.4 points (tied for fifth most) mostly because of its passing game. Over that stretch, Sam Darnold led the NFL in Total QBR (77.6) and played his way into the MVP conversation. He was sacked only 10 times in nine games. Receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba leads the league in receiving (1,041) and has a chance to make a run at Calvin Johnson's single-season record.

What has gone wrong? Entering Week 11, the Seahawks were averaging only 3.8 yards per carry (fourth lowest). That is despite leading the league in designed rushing percentage (50.9%) by a wide margin. Their commitment to the run has paid off in some ways, though. They've faced the most loaded boxes of any team, which has opened things up for their passing game, and their 198 rushing yards in Week 10 looked like a sign of a potential breakthrough.

Key to second half: Receiver Rashid Shaheed, acquired via a trade with the Saints, has the potential to boost Seattle's offense in multiple ways. If defenses commit to taking away Smith-Njigba, Shaheed gives the Seahawks another established alternative -- and a speedy one at that. As one of the league's top deep threats, Shaheed's presence should compel defenses to drop a defender back in coverage, potentially opening up rushing lanes. He showed in his Seahawks debut that he can also line up the backfield and help out their run game directly. -- Brady Henderson