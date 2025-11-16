Open Extended Reactions

Week 11 of the NFL season had plenty of close matchups and stunning finishes, and one of them brought an equally memorable troll.

The Chicago Bears defeated the Minnesota Vikings 19-17 after a go-ahead 48-yard field goal from Cairo Santos. Minnesota faced a 16-3 deficit going into the fourth quarter, but managed to take the lead with 50 seconds remaining in the game.

The Bears now have five wins this season after trailing in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter, tied for the most in a season since the 1970 merger, according to ESPN Research. Chicago quarterback Caleb Williams has five game-winning drives in the fourth quarter this season, the most in a season by a Bears quarterback since the merger.

The Bears went deep in their bag to troll the Vikings. They referenced a popular "Chappelle's Show" sketch where the late comedian Charlie Murphy recalls a story about legendary Minneapolis-born singer Prince dominating in a pickup basketball game. The game was shirts versus blouses, with Prince's squad donning the latter. After downing Minnesota on Sunday, Chicago appropriately captioned its social media post: "Game blouses."

Here are the top NFL trolls from Week 11.

The Buffalo Bills picked up a huge victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after a stellar performance from Josh Allen.

Buffalo's quarterback accounted for 357 yards and a whopping six touchdowns -- three each on the ground and in the air. Including the playoffs, Allen is the second player in NFL history to have three passing and rushing touchdowns in the same game, joining Otto Graham, who accomplished the feat in the 1954 NFL Championship Game. Allen first reached that mark in 2022.

The Bills posted a video of former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch operating the pirate ship at Raymond James Stadium. When he pressed a button to shoot a cannon, the Bills edited a flag that read: "Bills Win" to come out.

They needed overtime, but the Carolina Panthers are back in the win column after taking down the Atlanta Falcons.

The Panthers secured the victory after a 28-yard field goal by Ryan Fitzgerald with 5:10 left in overtime. Carolina quarterback Bryce Young threw for a franchise single-game record 448 yards plus three touchdowns. Young also now has 10 career game-winning drives in fourth quarter or overtime, the most in the NFL since he entered the league in 2023.

The win meant the Panthers swept the Falcons on the season. Carolina acknowledged that fact, but also highlighted its undefeated record against Atlanta in the 2025 calendar year. Interstate 85, the major highway that connects Charlotte and Atlanta, served as the theme for the Panthers' postgame graphic. Added further to the burn, a song by Atlanta rapper (and noted Falcons fan) Ludacris inspired the caption.

MOVE BIRDS, GET OUT￼ THE WAY pic.twitter.com/JHhxclzd26 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 16, 2025

After blowing a 29-10 lead in Week 10, the Jacksonville Jaguars emphatically bounced back to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers at home.

Jacksonville's defense allowed just 135 yards while intercepting Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert once. Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. ran for 73 yards and two scores. His backfield mate Bhayshul Tuten had 74 yards and a touchdown himself.

The big win prompted a simple troll as Jacksonville edited a lightning bolt into a graphic of quarterback Trevor Lawrence running the ball.

The Pittsburgh Steelers secured a key divisional win after beating the Cincinnati Bengals.

After allowing a first quarter touchdown, Pittsburgh kept Cincinnati out of the endzone and picked up a 34-yard fumble return score itself late in the fourth. The Steelers now have a league-high 77 turnovers off turnovers this season.

While Bengals are known to pounce, Pittsburgh reversed roles for its postgame caption, among multiple cat-themed trolls.

The New England Patriots are winners of eight straight after a "Thursday Night Football" victory over the New York Jets.

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye threw for 281 yards and a touchdown, while running back TreVeyon Henderson had 62 rushing yards and three total scores. Henderson is the first rookie in Patriots history with two rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown in a game.

Country band LOCASH performed at halftime of the game at Gillette Stadium and received an assist from former New England tight end Rob Gronkowski. He stepped on stage and spiked a Jets guitar, similar to his touchdown celebration of spiking a football. The Patriots referenced that moment after their win.

ESPN Research contributed to this story.