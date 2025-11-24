Shedeur Sanders leads the Browns to a 24-10 win on the road in his first start with the team. (1:20)

LAS VEGAS -- The reeling Las Vegas Raiders fired offensive coordinator Chip Kelly on Sunday, making the move just 10 games into his first season with the organization.

Kelly's firing came on the heels of a 24-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday that dropped the Raiders to 2-9 on the season.

"I spoke with Chip Kelly earlier this evening and informed him of his release as offensive coordinator of the Raiders," first-year coach Pete Carroll said in a statement released by the team. "I would like to thank Chip for his service and wish him all the best in the future."

It's the second shake-up to Carroll's staff this season. The Raiders fired special teams coordinator Tom McMahon on Nov. 7.

When Carroll was asked Nov. 13 about his relationship with Kelly, the coach said, "Chip has a world of experience that I've counted on throughout.

"We're always working to continue to grow together as much as we can and be representative. ... So, we're trying to get it right."

Kelly joined the Raiders' coaching staff after helping Ohio State win a national title as its offensive coordinator last season. The 61-year-old coach, who reportedly has an average annual salary of $6 million, was meant to fix the Raiders' offense, which was one of the worst in the league last season.

That plan failed to come to fruition.

Entering Week 12, Las Vegas was 30th in points (15.5), total yards (269), rushing yards (81.4), EPA (minus-61.40) and red zone efficiency (46.2%). It's scored fewer than 10 points in four games -- the most in the NFL.

Under Kelly, quarterback Geno Smith has had one of the worst seasons as a starter. He has thrown for 2,367 yards, 13 touchdowns, 13 interceptions and a completion rate of 66.6%. Smith is 29th in passer rating (82.4) and 32nd in QBR (29.2)

Rookie running back Ashton Jeanty has eight total touchdowns, but has averaged 3.6 yards per carry.

It hasn't helped that the Raiders have battled injuries throughout their first season under Carroll and general manager John Spytek.

All-Pro tight end Brock Bowers missed three games due to a knee injury. Starting left tackle Kolton Miller was put on injured reserve Sept. 30 due to a high ankle sprain and a hairline fracture. Starting right guard Jackson Powers-Johnson was placed on injured reserve earlier this month due to an ankle injury.

Las Vegas now has fired an offensive coordinator midseason for the second straight year. Luke Getsy was let go after nine games in 2024, with Scott Turner taking over in an interim role under then-coach Antonio Pierce.