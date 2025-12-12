Dolphins vs. Steelers: How to watch 'Monday Night Football' on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

The race to the NFL postseason is heating up as several teams continue to claw their way toward earning a playoff spot. Week 15's edition of ESPN's "Monday Night Football" features two teams with their hands deep in the dirt.

The Miami Dolphins (6-7) have crept into the AFC playoff picture after winning five of their past six games. They'll look to stay alive and capture their fifth straight victory when they head to Pittsburgh to take on the first-place Steelers (7-6). Mike Tomlin's squad is back at the top of the AFC North following a 27-22 road win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 14.

Pittsburgh has won 22 straight home games on "Monday Night Football," the longest home winning streak all time on Monday night. Meanwhile, the Dolphins have lost 13 consecutive games, including the playoffs, when the temperature is sub-40 degrees at kickoff. It will be about 20 degrees when the ball goes up inside Acrisure Stadium.

Here are key facts about the Week 15 "Monday Night Football" matchup:

