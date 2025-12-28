The Seahawks take down the Panthers as they move closer to an NFC West title. (1:01)

The holiday season didn't stop NFL teams from staying petty, especially one coming off a dominant victory.

The Seattle Seahawks are winners of six straight after beating the Carolina Panthers 27-10.

Seattle allowed just 139 total yards and forced two turnovers in a dominant defensive display. The Seahawks' 13th win of the season ties a franchise record -- their two previous seasons with as many victories resulted in Super Bowl appearances.

As in previous weeks, Seattle didn't hold back from trolling its opponent after a win.

First, the Seahawks referenced the Panthers' "Keep pounding" motto before posting a graphic of a seahawk flying over Bank of America Stadium with a panther in a litter box. Seattle then shared a comic inspired by the 2008 movie "Speed Racer" with Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold beating Panthers quarterback Bryce Young in a race. The Seahawks then turned Queen City, a nickname for Charlotte, into "Hawk City."

Here they come, here comes the Hawks. pic.twitter.com/H057GuMJcj — x - Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) December 28, 2025

Officially Hawk City. pic.twitter.com/DUJ7oJUBgv — x - Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) December 28, 2025

Here are more of the top NFL trolls from Week 17.

The Cleveland Browns shook up the AFC North race with a 13-6 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Pittsburgh would have clinched the division with a victory but will now face the Baltimore Ravens next week in a winner-take-all matchup. It's the second such AFC North game in the final week of the season since the division was created in 2002, according to ESPN Research.

The Ravens made sure to thank the Browns while throwing shade at the other division foe. Baltimore referenced safety Kyle Hamilton hitting Shedeur Sanders' "perfect timing" celebration after sacking the Cleveland quarterback Nov. 16. The Browns didn't appreciate the shoutout, answering back in their own post directed at the Ravens.

don't think we did this for you 😒 https://t.co/0T2doJI1o5 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 28, 2025

The Cincinnati Bengals took care of business against the Arizona Cardinals at home.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow threw for 305 yards and two touchdowns -- both to wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase -- while running back Chase Brown had 101 yards and two scores himself.

Cincinnati opted for a simple jab at Arizona, writing in its postgame caption: "A dub was in the cards."

A dub was in the cards. pic.twitter.com/cd1M9knKX8 — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 28, 2025

It's eight wins in a row for the Houston Texans after they defeated the Los Angeles Chargers, clinching a postseason berth.

Houston started the season 0-3 before going on a heater. The Texans are the first team to win eight straight games after entering the streak multiple games below .500 since they did it in 2018. Houston quarterback C.J. Stroud threw for 244 yards and two touchdowns and interceptions each, while Los Angeles' Justin Herbert had 236 passing yards plus a touchdown and interception.

The Texans followed up their big win with a spin on "The Lightning Thief," the first book in the "Percy Jackson" series. In this case, Houston defensive end Will Anderson Jr. served as the lightning thief, stealing the Chargers' bolt.

Stole the bolt 😏 pic.twitter.com/d8lgbIW0Dx — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) December 28, 2025

ESPN Research contributed to this story.