NFL head coaches who have been with the most teams

While some NFL head coaches spend nearly two decades with one team, e.g., Mike Tomlin and John Harbaugh, others find high levels of success with multiple franchises.

No head coach has won the Super Bowl with two different teams, but John Fox, Mike Holmgren, Bill Parcells, Dan Reeves, Andy Reid, Don Shula and Dick Vermeil reached it with multiple organizations. Parcells led four different franchises to the playoffs. Reeves, Vermeil, Chuck Knox, Wade Phillips and Marty Schottenheimer took three franchises to the postseason.

Whether it's leading two, three or four different teams, there's something to be said about a coach who can earn the trust and belief of multiple franchises. Here is a look at the coaches who have been the head coach for the most NFL franchises:

Wade Phillips, 6 - Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Atlanta Falcons (interim), New Orleans Saints (interim), Houston Texans (interim)

Bill Parcells, 4 - New York Giants, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys

Marty Schottenheimer, 4 - Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, San Diego Chargers, Washington

Pete Carroll, 4 - New England Patriots, New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks, Las Vegas Raiders

Mike Shanahan, 3 - Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Raiders, Washington

John Fox, 3 - Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos

Chuck Knox, 3 - Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks

Lovie Smith, 3 - Chicago Bears, Houston Texans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dan Reeves, 3 - Atlanta Falcons, Denver Broncos, New York Giants

Mike Mularkey, 3 - Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans

Dick Vermeil, 3 - Kansas City Chiefs, St. Louis Rams, Philadelphia Eagles

Norv Turner, 3 - Oakland Raiders, San Diego Chargers, Washington

Forrest Gregg, 3 - Green Bay Packers, Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals

Jack Pardee, 3 - Chicago Bears, Houston Oilers, Washington

Mike McCormack, 3 - Philadelphia Eagles, Baltimore Colts, Seattle Seahawks (interim)

Todd Bowles, 3 - New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Miami Dolphins (interim)

Pat Shurmur, 3 - Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles (interim)

Dick Jauron, 3 - Chicago Bears, Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions (interim)

Romeo Crennel, 3 - Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, Houston Texans (interim)

