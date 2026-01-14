        <
          NFL head coaches who have been with the most teams

          Before his resignation, Tomlin was the longest-tenured head coach of a North American professional sports franchise. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)
          • Keith Jenkins
          Jan 14, 2026, 07:08 PM

          While some NFL head coaches spend nearly two decades with one team, e.g., Mike Tomlin and John Harbaugh, others find high levels of success with multiple franchises.

          No head coach has won the Super Bowl with two different teams, but John Fox, Mike Holmgren, Bill Parcells, Dan Reeves, Andy Reid, Don Shula and Dick Vermeil reached it with multiple organizations. Parcells led four different franchises to the playoffs. Reeves, Vermeil, Chuck Knox, Wade Phillips and Marty Schottenheimer took three franchises to the postseason.

          Whether it's leading two, three or four different teams, there's something to be said about a coach who can earn the trust and belief of multiple franchises. Here is a look at the coaches who have been the head coach for the most NFL franchises:

          Wade Phillips, 6 - Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Atlanta Falcons (interim), New Orleans Saints (interim), Houston Texans (interim)

          Bill Parcells, 4 - New York Giants, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys

          Marty Schottenheimer, 4 - Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, San Diego Chargers, Washington

          Pete Carroll, 4 - New England Patriots, New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks, Las Vegas Raiders

          Mike Shanahan, 3 - Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Raiders, Washington

          John Fox, 3 - Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos

          Chuck Knox, 3 - Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks

          Lovie Smith, 3 - Chicago Bears, Houston Texans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

          Dan Reeves, 3 - Atlanta Falcons, Denver Broncos, New York Giants

          Mike Mularkey, 3 - Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans

          Dick Vermeil, 3 - Kansas City Chiefs, St. Louis Rams, Philadelphia Eagles

          Norv Turner, 3 - Oakland Raiders, San Diego Chargers, Washington

          Forrest Gregg, 3 - Green Bay Packers, Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals

          Jack Pardee, 3 - Chicago Bears, Houston Oilers, Washington

          Mike McCormack, 3 - Philadelphia Eagles, Baltimore Colts, Seattle Seahawks (interim)

          Todd Bowles, 3 - New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Miami Dolphins (interim)

          Pat Shurmur, 3 - Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles (interim)

          Dick Jauron, 3 - Chicago Bears, Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions (interim)

          Romeo Crennel, 3 - Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, Houston Texans (interim)

