The 2025 NRL season is set to once again be challenging for tippers. There has been some key player movements during the offseason as clubs look to turn their fortunes around or maintain their dominance. Tipping eight winners each weekend is going to be near impossible, so each week we'll give you some extra help with three standout games.

The sure thing

Brisbane Broncos vs. Wests Tigers, Suncorp Stadium, Saturday April 5, 7:35pm (AEDT)

I will leave the Eels alone this week, not least because they might just get up over the Dragons. Instead the sure thing for this week will be the Broncos over the Tigers.

Brisbane were comfortably victorious over the Dolphins last week, while the Tigers probably should have beaten the Warriors, but just lacked the polish to put them away.

Against the class of the Broncos, in Brisbane, the much-improved Tigers will be brave, but will ultimately leak enough points to lose this one. It might not be a huge margin, but I just can't see the Tigers winning, especially without Jarome Luai.

Round 5 sure thing: Broncos

The toss of the coin

Manly Warringah Sea Eagles vs. Melbourne Storm, 4 Pines Park, Sunday April 6, 4:05pm (AEDT)

The Sea Eagles started well against the Eels last week and looked likely to run up really big score, before Tom Trbojevic limped off at halftime and didn't return. He will be missing for several weeks as he overcomes a MCL injury, his latest setback. They still won comfortably and managed a big win against the Raiders without him the week before.

The Storm were upset by the Dragons in the rain at Kogarah and really struggled without injured halfback Jahrome Hughes. They head to Brookvale with Hughes still missing, but with a week's worth of Craig Bellamy correctional training under their belts. The Storm rarely lose consecutive games and they will be ready to blunt the Sea Eagles' quick start.

It could go either way really, but I'm tipping the Storm.

Toss of the coin game winner: Storm

The roughie

Parramatta Eels vs. St George Illawarra Dragons, CommBank Stadium, Saturday April 5, 3pm (AEDT)

They have to win a game eventually don't they? The Eels have looked better in losing to the Sea Eagles and Bulldogs in recent weeks and they face a Dragons side coming off a monumental effort to upset the Storm. The danger for the Dragons will be that they breathe a big sigh of relief and expect to collect this week's points without too much fuss.

At home, in front of a decent crowd, and with coach Jason Ryles being a former Dragons player, the Eels will be fired up to take the first step towards turning their awful season around. If the Dragons don't have their guard up for this one, they could fall victim to the roughie of the week.

Round 5 roughie: Eels

