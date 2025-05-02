Open Extended Reactions

The State of Origin series is less than a month away now and a lot has changed in the form of key contenders. With two rounds of NRL to come before the first official teams are announced the pressure is mounting on players and selectors alike.

Gone are several assurances of 'job done in the past' and 'he'll be right come Origin time.' In their place are assertions based on form, balance and future. The Blues will assemble a brigade of big name performers, bristling with premiership rings and cruising in as reigning champs. The Maroons need to shape a side that allows its best players to operate in their best positions, while finding room for form and contemplating future culture. Sounds easy, right?

Following is ESPN's third set of State of Origin squads, featuring twists, turns and a couple of 'elephant in the room' decisions but getting much closer to the final product. Buckle up!

NEW SOUTH WALES BLUES

Matt Bungard

Fullback: Dylan Edwards (Panthers)

There's no argument that James Tedesco is playing better this year, but when you consider what a gigantic decision it was to move away from the Roosters fullback in the first place, it's unlikely they'd walk that back in just one year. Plus, it's not like Edwards is playing poorly, even if the Panthers are.

Wing: Brian To'o (Panthers)

Still racing the clock to be fit, but if all goes well he's going to be ready to go for game one. If not, his old teammate Sunia Turuva is lurking.

Centre: Latrell Mitchell (Rabbitohs) (Previously Bradman Best)

Newcastle have been in a freefall and nobody on that team is covering themselves in glory, least of all their strike centre who has been in a serious try drought. Latrell Mitchell stays, and Stephen Crichton returns to the centres.

Centre: Stephen Crichton (Bulldogs)

And back into his preferred position he goes. Previously shunted to the wing after the injury to Zac Lomax, Crichton will play his best footy at centre to accommodate a club teammate's debut.

Wing: Jacob Kiraz (Bulldogs) (Previously Zac Lomax, Stephen Crichton)

Enter, 'The Big Wahash'. Since returning from injury a few weeks ago he's been sensational for the Bulldogs and his mix of power and speed, as well as his superb yardage play make him a perfect fit at this level.

Jacob Kiraz of the Bulldogs. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Five-eighth: Jarome Luai (Tigers)

A mainstay since the first iteration of this team, Luai said all the right things in the past few weeks during the Lachlan Galvin saga and has led the Tigers around the park admirably. A completely different and far more mature player than the one we saw even a couple of years ago.

Halfback: Nathan Cleary (Panthers)

Here's where it gets tricky. Mitchell Moses is back, was excellent in the decider last year and in his one game in Blue and Gold in 2025 so far, Parramatta looked a completely different team. Cleary is trying his best in a very poor Penrith outfit at the moment, but if Moses keeps on collecting Man-of-the-Match performances it's going to be impossible to keep him out. There's also the option of playing one of them at five-eighth.

Prop: Payne Haas (Broncos)

We are starting to take how good this bloke is for granted. Every week he has a game that would be a career best showing for most props. What a player.

Hooker: Api Koroisau (Tigers)

I have to give another wrap to Wayde Egan who is playing great footy for the Warriors, but Koroisau is still doing enough to hold him off. Definitely a position to watch though and we know that Reece Robson is an option as well.

Prop: Terrell May (Tigers)

This is absolutely the story of the year in the NRL so far. May's transformation from bit part player who left the Roosters in strange circumstances to bell cow front rower for the Tigers is truly something else. He played 84 minutes at Leichhardt last week! Staggering.

Second row: Hudson Young (Raiders) (Previously Angus Crichton)

The best back rower in the comp right now and his form is simply too good to ignore. Young deserves another chance in this arena and works better as a starter, giving the Blues the chance to inject Crichton, who is having a good season despite the Roosters' fortunes, however they see fit.

Hudson Young of the Blues and Thomas Flegler of the Maroons scuffle during game two of the 2023 State of Origin series. Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Second row: Liam Martin (Panthers)

Of the two previous starters I think Crichton works better as an impact player so Martin starts. Again, it's funny that Penrith will still have so many Origin players given their form, but all of their stars have still be playing well and even if they weren't, have earned the benefit of the doubt. Speaking of which ...

Lock: Isaah Yeo (Panthers)

Yeo is probably the one Panther who hasn't been as good as in previous years, but is still easily the best candidate for this position.

Interchange: Connor Watson (Roosters)

Watson's versatility sees him keep this spot over the likes of Robson or Egan, but on form either of those blokes would be equally deserving.

Interchange: Jacob Preston (Bulldogs)

Preston's club form was great even before the Bulldogs returned to the top of the table, and in 2025 he's been an absolute standout. Workrate and movement are top notch and would be a deserving inclusion.

Interchange: Angus Crichton (Roosters) (Previously Haumole Olakau'atu)

A great option off the bench and can cover centre if the Blues need him to.

Interchange: Mitchell Barnett (Warriors)

There's just nobody better suited to this role than Barnett, whose physicality and aggression are second to none. Never taking a backward step and always ready for anything is exactly what you want from a bench prop.

QUEENSLAND MAROONS

Joel Spreadborough

Fullback: Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (Dolphins) (Previously Kalyn Ponga)

The Maroons fullback race has taken more twists than a spiral staircase and in one of the great 'probably wont happen but you never know' moments Kalyn Ponga has now been STEAMROLLED from this list by one of the competition's finest attacking weapons. 'Hammer's' best work happens from the back and he's been igniting the Dolphins recent surges alongside Isaiya Katoa. In contrast, Ponga's form has fallen off a cliff and he has struggled to register decent attacking stats. Newcastle have barely fired a shot since round 5 and this guy is at the heart of absolutely everything they do.

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow of the Maroons. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Wing: Murray Taulagi (Cowboys) (Previously Selwyn Cobbo)

Back into the fold on account of irresistible numbers amid the Cowboys season resurrection. Tough as anything and silky with the ball when he needs to be; Taulagi is a tackle buster and vicious defender with more positional awareness than almost any winger in the game.

Centre: Selwyn Cobbo (Broncos) (Previously Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow)

An imperious display at fullback in place of Reece Walsh as Brisbane ended the 'Dogs winning run in Round 8. He needs to be part of this backline and his aggression is perfectly suited to an 'in your face' centre role. Cobbo's sheer gutsiness and impressive skillset has been coming into play big time for Brisbane this year. Storm tyro Jack Howarth had been a name on Slater's lips as a bolter and might well have got there if not for an untimely busted shoulder. Gehamat Shibasaki has been strong for the Broncos and Slater has one eye on Cowboys teenager Jaxon Purdue for the future. Cobbo is a gamble given it's not his every week position in 2025; but he's a superstar and reclaimed his place as one of the competitions finest.

Centre: Val Holmes (Dragons)

In Val we continue to trust. A great year in his new colours so far, despite the Dragons typically topsy-turvy fortunes. Was tested defensively by the Roosters in a Round 9 hammering and fell short a few times, while remaining one of his team's most consistent performers and the competition's most silkily skilled centre.

Wing: Xavier Coates (Storm)

Billy Slater's first choice wing pairing is back intact with Taulagi's return to the frame; while this guy never left. Each week he gets his hands on the ball as often as possible, misses very few tackles and seemingly becomes an even better finisher with a fresh and extraordinary piece of acrobatics in the corner.

Five-eighth: Cameron Munster (Storm)

A statesman type role for Melbourne in 2025, more so than previous years. There's a hunger from Cameron, who has seen Origin series, NRL seasons and premiership rings slip through his grasp in the past few years. It's given him a level of control over most game situations that we won't dare call Wally Lewis-like. That would be disrespectful to the King and unfair to Munster. But you can see the point.

Halfback: Daly Cherry-Evans (Sea Eagles)

Wants to play on for a few years and nestle among the pantheon of Maroons champions. And yet Queensland can't let DCE's desire to lay claim to the mantle of 'oldest ever Origin player' get in the way of future planning. All this aside he remains the best option to control proceedings in 2025, and has received the repeated rubber stamping of Slater, who has otherwise made an art form of NOT giving strong selection hints.

Prop: Tino Fa'asuamaleaui (Titans) (Previously Moeaki Fotuaika)

Back up front and the Maroons pack is better for it. An enormous part of anything good the Titans do and a genuine enforcer; Tino's physicality and athleticism were keenly missed last year.

Tino Fa'asuamaleaui in action for the Maroons. Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Hooker: Harry Grant (Storm)

A hamstring strain has thrown a tiny bit of grey into the 'nothing to see here' themed discussion around Queensland's starting hooker. Slated to return in Round 11, he might sneak back a week earlier for a tussle with the Tigers. When on the field his form has been consistent with that of a key spine member in a table topping outfit. And that's without considering his well established combinations with Munster and DCE.

Prop: Pat Carrigan (Broncos)

Has worked as hard as ever this year, and in recent weeks - even in ugly losses to the Roosters and Warriors - has added a touch of finesse to the usual stats devouring. A lot of first and second play hit-ups have been taken, defensive work-rate remains superior to most, and ball-work at the line has been mostly effective.

Second row: Jaydn Su'A (Dragons) (Previously Tino Fa'asuamaleaui)

Consistently destructive throughout an erratic first third of the year for the Dragons. Imposing on an edge and a willing offloader, Su'A has that aura of intimidation famously associated with a Queensland No.11 jersey over the decades. Hits hard but does miss tackles under pressure and fatigue. He can be guilty of simply throwing an arm up if a runner isn't right in his channel and has been exposed at Origin level for such things in the past. Needs to prioritise watching running lines and moving laterally earlier. An improvement worth backing him to make, and well worth it for what he brings to the pack.

Second row: Corey Horsbrugh (Raiders) (Previously Tom Gilbert)

The Raiders firebrand has cruelly thwarted a dream debut for Broncos tyro Corey Jensen, with sheer rage being the currency funding his selection. Was all arms, knees, elbows and brawn in Round 8's demolition of the Dolphins and has been outstanding in the Raiders' charge. Busting tackles, offloading and chewing metres in the middle with impressive regularity.