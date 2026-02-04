NRL backflips on kick-off changes, green lights bench changes

Open Extended Reactions

The NRL has backed down over plans to alter the kick-off, bowing to pressure from clubs, players and coaches after floating radical changes to how rugby league games restart.

In a U-turn just before the first trial matches of the season on Saturday, the Australian Rugby League Commission (ARLC) announced on Wednesday it had opted against introducing proposed kick-off changes.

The NRL had tested the water on a policy that would have allowed the team who concedes a try to elect to kick off or receive a kick-off.

Instead, the team that scores a try will continue to receive the restart, the NRL confirmed.

"The consultation process was thorough and constructive, and while there was initial support for the kick-off proposal, stakeholders raised legitimate concerns," ARLC chair Peter V'landys said in a statement.

"After weighing that feedback carefully, the Commission determined that it was not in the best interests of the game to proceed with that particular change at this time."

The proposed changes were floated as a possible mechanism for reducing collisions that potentially lead to concussions off restarts and kick-offs.

The NRL was looking at giving teams that had just conceded a try the option of receiving the kick-off, but decided against such a move Jeremy Ng/Getty Images

The proposal had received short shrift from some players, including Melbourne five-eighth Cameron Munster, who was wary of tinkering with the fabric of the sport.

Under V'landys' leadership, the NRL introduced the six-again rule in 2020, which has dramatically changed the way the game is played.

"I just don't think we need to touch the game a whole heap, to be fair with you," Munster told reporters on Wednesday. "I think the game's in a great place."

The NRL did introduce some minor tweaks on Wednesday, including the expansion of the bench from four to six players.

Only four players will be permitted to take to the field and there will still only be eight interchanges, giving coaches the chance to adapt and make changes to suit the context of the game.

The changes should give teams greater ability to compensate for the loss of players to in-game injury, especially in play-making and outside-back positions.

Trainers will also be subject to a new set of guidelines that limit their on-field entry.

Penrith were slugged with a $50,000 fine last year after trainer Corey Bocking ran in front of Gold Coast goalkicker Jayden Campbell as he lined up a conversion.

Additionally, attacking teams who knock on in the in-goal in an attempt to score a try will no longer be punished by conceding a seven-tackle restart.

The defending team will instead restart the game with a 20-metre tap and a six-tackle set.

Infringements beyond the 20-metre line will also be punished with a six-again call, replacing the previous 40-metre threshold.

Penalties will still be awarded for infringements inside the 20-metre zone.

"The changes that are being implemented are intended to build on the success of the 2025 season by enhancing the entertainment value for fans, while also providing additional tactical options for coaches," V'landys said.

"The game is in a brilliant place. The players are producing incredible feats and the fans are responding. These changes will enhance the game further and continue to ensure this is the best and most watched sport in the country."