NRL makes big change to integrity unit process

The NRL has overhauled its integrity unit, with an independent figure to determine off-field punishments for the first time in the game's history.

Under changes announced on Thursday morning, former NSW Supreme Court justice Geoffrey Bellew will take on the new role of independent decision maker.

In doing so, Bellew will determine penalties for most off-field matters, with the exception of doping and drug-testing breaches as well vilification cases.

The integrity unit will continue to exist, still charged with investigating off-field matters in the same way it already does.

But instead of the NRL handing down punishments, Bellew will be the person responsible for determining if sanctions are required and what they are.

NRL CEO Andrew Abdo will also retain the right to make recommendations to Bellew, and will also determine whether a player is stood down under the no-fault policy.

Players and clubs will also still hold the right to respond to breach notices before sanctions are made, while they or Abdo can appeal any decision made by Bellew.

Bellew's appointment continues to make him one of the most powerful figures in rugby league, given he is already the chair of the NRL judiciary.

The new process follows extensive talks with both the clubs and players' union.

It also marks the biggest change to the policing of off-field behaviour since the introduction of the NRL's integrity unit in 2013.

The NRL is also yet to appoint a new head of the integrity unit, since Jason King's move to become Manly CEO at the start of this year.

It is not believed Bellew's appointment will change the need for a new integrity unit boss to be appointed.