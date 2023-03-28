Charlotte Flair knows why she clicks with Rhea Ripley when they battle in the ring.

"It's our sizes," Flair told ESPN. "We're the same size as some of the guys. It's not that it makes us hit harder or be better, but it looks like two titans going at it."

The two are scheduled to face off for Flair's SmackDown women's championship at WrestleMania 39. "The Queen" is listed at 5-foot-10, and Ripley is listed at 5-foot-9, both among the tallest and strongest women's wrestlers in the WWE.

"Say you walk into a store. How often do you see a woman that's 5-foot-10?" asked Flair. "OK, so how often do you see two of them?"

They are the powerhouses of the women's division, along with Raw women's champion Bianca Belair, who might not have their height (5-foot-7) but is equally strong. A typical powerhouse wrestler is bigger and stronger than their peers. Usually, the benefit of increased physique and strength comes with the sacrifice of swiftness and skill. For Flair, Belair and Ripley, they are the exception to the powerhouse standard.

"Talented, hardworking, athletic," Belair said when asked about her approach. "A powerhouse and the best at everything that I do."

The three strut confidently down the trail blazed by the likes of Madusa, Chyna and Beth Phoenix, forging their own path for future superstars to redefine the women's division.

Here's a look at what makes Ripley, Belair and Flair so formidable in stature and status.

David Dennis Jr.: Ripley's channeling of Chyna takes "Mami" to new heights

Rhea Ripley's storyline with Dominik Mysterio has a feeling of a callback to Chyna's run with Eddie Guerrero. WWE

It's easiest to draw a through line from Chyna to Rhea Ripley because the latter is the centerpiece of a 2023 remix of Chyna's most famous post-DX storyline. In 2000, Chyna entered a storyline where she was blocking all romantic advances from "Latino Heat" Eddie Guerrero. The two would put together a months-long storyline of comedy, romance and betrayal. The program's uniqueness came from Chyna being so much larger than her on-camera beaux, and they could actually resolve their problems in the ring.

Fast forward two decades and Ripley is in a storyline that came into form when she essentially manipulated Rey Mysterio's son Dominik into joining the Judgment Day faction. The Ripley-Dominik dynamic was built on the back of what Chyna and Eddie did, but this time the seduction didn't come from smooth-talking and theatrics. Instead, it came from Rhea beating Dominik into submission, physically dominating him for weeks until he folded to her will.

The reaction to Ripley beating up Dominik every week was also an evolution to a spectacle Chyna made famous: the towering woman at ringside being the muscle that beats up the men. When Chyna did it, it would get significant heat because the wrestling industry hadn't seen anything like that before. When Ripley beats up a man, it just feels natural.

What makes Ripley so unique is that she can beat up a male former world champion while also selling DDTs and hurricanrana from someone the size of Zelina Vega on a random episode of Smackdown! And she does this without losing any of her credibility. Ripley is the rare giant who can sell moves in a way that elevates her opponent of any size without losing any of her intimidation.

Ripley vs. Flair promises to be a wrestling classic. The match could also signal a changing of the guard. A welcome to the second generation of the women's revolution. If she wins, it'll be hard not to salivate at the thought of a unification match between the two women -- Belair and Ripley -- who hold the future of WWE in their hands. They're both box office draws and can have an Orton vs. Cena-esque rivalry to span the rest of their careers.

A Ripley-Belair rivalry wouldn't only solidify women's wrestling as capable of putting as many butts in seats as men's wrestling, it would also show the evolution of the revolution. Where larger than life women can be athletic, vulnerable and challenged by other equally capable women without being put in matches against men to test their abilities. Chyna stood above all as the Ninth Wonder Of The World. Ripley stands tall as a wonder amongst other wonders, as that's where the magic resides.

Brandon Caldwell: Versatility helped Belair breakthrough WWE. Now it's helping her secure her legacy

Bianca defends the Raw women's championship against Asuka at WrestleMania 39. WWE

In 2021, Bianca Belair stood across the former Sasha Banks, now known as New Japan Pro Wrestling's Mercedes Moné, inside Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida and made history. It was a moment not only for professional wrestling but for Black people long maligned in their presentation in wrestling, period.

A year later, she brought a dream she had since she was a rookie in the business to life, combining historically Black college and university culture by tapping Texas Southern's "Ocean of Soul" marching band to produce an eye-popping WrestleMania 38 entrance. Both moments ended with Belair hoisting up championship gold, a feat only a select group of superstars have achieved two years in a row.