WWE SummerSlam Night 1: Live results and analysis

CM Punk looks to become a WWE champion again when he takes on Gunther for the world heavyweight title at WWE SummerSlam Night 1 on Saturday. The WWE premium live event will take place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Punk won a gauntlet match last month on "Raw" to earn the right to challenge Gunther for the championship.

Also on Night 1, Tiffany Stratton puts her WWE women's championship on the line against Jade Cargill. And former members of The Bloodline, cousins Roman Reigns and Jey Uso, team up once again to challenge Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a tag team match. Paul Heyman will be in the corner of Breakker and Reed.

ESPN combat reporter Andreas Hale highlights the biggest moments and more from Night 1 of SummerSlam.