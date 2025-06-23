Jake Michaels believes Collingwood star Nick Daicos is the most damaging player in the league when given a free run. (1:04)

Round 16 of the AFL season gets underway Thursday night with a clash between the Power and Blues at Adelaide Oval. Then, on Friday evening, it's a 2016 Grand Final replay between the Swans and Bulldogs.

THURSDAY, JUNE 26

Adelaide Oval, 7:30pm [AEST]

Team news: Port Adelaide's Miles Bergman has been nursing a shoulder issue and copped another knock on it during the loss against the Swans but he should be fit to face the Blues on Thursday night. Carlton defender Jacob Weitering injured his ankle against the Roos but managed to play through it, while Ashton Moir (two goals from 17 disposals and five marks) and Ben Camporeale (24 disposals and five tackles) were solid contributors in the VFL if Michael Voss elects to swing some changes.

ESPN tip: Blues by 8 points

Pointsbet odds: Power $1.77, Blues $2.05

FRIDAY, JUNE 27

SCG, 7:40pm [AEST]

Team news: In unfortunate news for the Bulldogs, gun midfielder Adam Treloar, who has struggled through soft tissue injuries already this season, suffered another calf injury on Sunday and is likely to spend further time on the sidelines. Riley Garcia (38 disposals), Jason Johannisen (28), Jed Busslinger (29 and eight marks), and Taylor Duryea (29 and nine) played important roles in Footscray's VFL win and could all have their hand up for selection.

ESPN tip: Bulldogs by 10 points

Pointsbet odds: Swans $2.40, Bulldogs $1.57

SATURDAY, JUNE 29

People First Stadium, 1:20pm [AEST]

Team news: Gold Coast spearhead Ben King could find himself in trouble with the MRO after a high bump which left Giants defender Lachie Whitfield concussed.

ESPN tip: Suns by 22 points

Pointsbet odds: Suns $1.40, Demons $3.00

UTAS, 4:15pm [AEST]

Team news: The Hawks could have some options returning from the bye, with James Worpel (quad) and Jack Scrimshaw (hamstring) expected to be in the mix, while Mitch Lewis is edging closer to his long-awaited return but will likely need minutes through the VFL.

ESPN tip: Hawks by 33 points

Pointsbet odds: Hawks $1.15, Kangaroos $5.50

Marvel Stadium, 7:35 pm [AEST]

Team news: Collingwood is expected to regain defender Brayden Maynard who hasn't featured since Round 11, but speedster Beau McCreery is likely to spend multiple weeks on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring injury against the Saints.

ESPN tip: Magpies by 47 points

Pointsbet odds: Magpies $1.04, Eagles $11.00

SUNDAY, JUNE 29

MCG, 3:20pm [AEST]

Team news: TBA

ESPN tip: Crows by 32 points

Pointsbet odds: Tigers $5.75, Crows $1.14

Optus Stadium, 5:10pm [AEST]

Team news: TBA

ESPN tip: Dockers by 17 points

Pointsbet odds: Dockers $1.31, Saints $3.50