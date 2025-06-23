        <
          AFL Round 16: Fixture, teams, news, tips, odds - everything you need to know for the round of football

          Jun 23, 2025, 12:31 AM

          Round 16 of the AFL season gets underway Thursday night with a clash between the Power and Blues at Adelaide Oval. Then, on Friday evening, it's a 2016 Grand Final replay between the Swans and Bulldogs.

          Keep up to date with all of the fixtures, games, team news, tips, odds, results, reaction, and video as they come to hand.

          THURSDAY, JUNE 26

          Port Adelaide vs. Carlton

          Adelaide Oval, 7:30pm [AEST]

          Team news: Port Adelaide's Miles Bergman has been nursing a shoulder issue and copped another knock on it during the loss against the Swans but he should be fit to face the Blues on Thursday night. Carlton defender Jacob Weitering injured his ankle against the Roos but managed to play through it, while Ashton Moir (two goals from 17 disposals and five marks) and Ben Camporeale (24 disposals and five tackles) were solid contributors in the VFL if Michael Voss elects to swing some changes.

          ESPN tip: Blues by 8 points

          Pointsbet odds: Power $1.77, Blues $2.05

          FRIDAY, JUNE 27

          Sydney vs. Western Bulldogs

          SCG, 7:40pm [AEST]

          Team news: In unfortunate news for the Bulldogs, gun midfielder Adam Treloar, who has struggled through soft tissue injuries already this season, suffered another calf injury on Sunday and is likely to spend further time on the sidelines. Riley Garcia (38 disposals), Jason Johannisen (28), Jed Busslinger (29 and eight marks), and Taylor Duryea (29 and nine) played important roles in Footscray's VFL win and could all have their hand up for selection.

          ESPN tip: Bulldogs by 10 points

          Pointsbet odds: Swans $2.40, Bulldogs $1.57

          SATURDAY, JUNE 29

          Gold Coast vs. Melbourne

          People First Stadium, 1:20pm [AEST]

          Team news: Gold Coast spearhead Ben King could find himself in trouble with the MRO after a high bump which left Giants defender Lachie Whitfield concussed.

          ESPN tip: Suns by 22 points

          Pointsbet odds: Suns $1.40, Demons $3.00

          Hawthorn vs. North Melbourne

          UTAS, 4:15pm [AEST]

          Team news: The Hawks could have some options returning from the bye, with James Worpel (quad) and Jack Scrimshaw (hamstring) expected to be in the mix, while Mitch Lewis is edging closer to his long-awaited return but will likely need minutes through the VFL.

          ESPN tip: Hawks by 33 points

          Pointsbet odds: Hawks $1.15, Kangaroos $5.50

          Collingwood vs. West Coast

          Marvel Stadium, 7:35 pm [AEST]

          Team news: Collingwood is expected to regain defender Brayden Maynard who hasn't featured since Round 11, but speedster Beau McCreery is likely to spend multiple weeks on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring injury against the Saints.

          ESPN tip: Magpies by 47 points

          Pointsbet odds: Magpies $1.04, Eagles $11.00

          SUNDAY, JUNE 29

          Richmond vs. Adelaide

          MCG, 3:20pm [AEST]

          Team news: TBA

          ESPN tip: Crows by 32 points

          Pointsbet odds: Tigers $5.75, Crows $1.14

          Fremantle vs. St Kilda

          Optus Stadium, 5:10pm [AEST]

          Team news: TBA

          ESPN tip: Dockers by 17 points

          Pointsbet odds: Dockers $1.31, Saints $3.50