Round 16 of the AFL season gets underway Thursday night with a clash between the Power and Blues at Adelaide Oval. Then, on Friday evening, it's a 2016 Grand Final replay between the Swans and Bulldogs.
Keep up to date with all of the fixtures, games, team news, tips, odds, results, reaction, and video as they come to hand.
THURSDAY, JUNE 26
Port Adelaide vs. Carlton
Team news: Port Adelaide's Miles Bergman has been nursing a shoulder issue and copped another knock on it during the loss against the Swans but he should be fit to face the Blues on Thursday night. Carlton defender Jacob Weitering injured his ankle against the Roos but managed to play through it, while Ashton Moir (two goals from 17 disposals and five marks) and Ben Camporeale (24 disposals and five tackles) were solid contributors in the VFL if Michael Voss elects to swing some changes.
ESPN tip: Blues by 8 points
Pointsbet odds: Power $1.77, Blues $2.05
READ: Carlton's incoming CEO has a lot to consider, including the fate of Michael Voss
Get your tips in now on the ESPNfootytips app!
FRIDAY, JUNE 27
Sydney vs. Western Bulldogs
Team news: In unfortunate news for the Bulldogs, gun midfielder Adam Treloar, who has struggled through soft tissue injuries already this season, suffered another calf injury on Sunday and is likely to spend further time on the sidelines. Riley Garcia (38 disposals), Jason Johannisen (28), Jed Busslinger (29 and eight marks), and Taylor Duryea (29 and nine) played important roles in Footscray's VFL win and could all have their hand up for selection.
ESPN tip: Bulldogs by 10 points
Pointsbet odds: Swans $2.40, Bulldogs $1.57
SATURDAY, JUNE 29
Gold Coast vs. Melbourne
People First Stadium, 1:20pm [AEST]
Team news: Gold Coast spearhead Ben King could find himself in trouble with the MRO after a high bump which left Giants defender Lachie Whitfield concussed.
ESPN tip: Suns by 22 points
Pointsbet odds: Suns $1.40, Demons $3.00
Hawthorn vs. North Melbourne
Team news: The Hawks could have some options returning from the bye, with James Worpel (quad) and Jack Scrimshaw (hamstring) expected to be in the mix, while Mitch Lewis is edging closer to his long-awaited return but will likely need minutes through the VFL.
ESPN tip: Hawks by 33 points
Pointsbet odds: Hawks $1.15, Kangaroos $5.50
Collingwood vs. West Coast
Marvel Stadium, 7:35 pm [AEST]
Team news: Collingwood is expected to regain defender Brayden Maynard who hasn't featured since Round 11, but speedster Beau McCreery is likely to spend multiple weeks on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring injury against the Saints.
ESPN tip: Magpies by 47 points
Pointsbet odds: Magpies $1.04, Eagles $11.00
SUNDAY, JUNE 29
Richmond vs. Adelaide
Team news: TBA
ESPN tip: Crows by 32 points
Pointsbet odds: Tigers $5.75, Crows $1.14
Fremantle vs. St Kilda
Team news: TBA
ESPN tip: Dockers by 17 points
Pointsbet odds: Dockers $1.31, Saints $3.50