Artur Beterbiev will make the first defense of the undisputed light heavyweight championship in a rematch against Dmitry Bivol on Saturday at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (DAZN PPV, 11 a.m. ET).

Beterbiev (21-0, 20 KOs) defeated Bivol by majority decision last October to add the WBA belt to his WBC, WBO and IBF titles. It was the first time Beterbiev went the distance, ending his 20-fight KO streak. Beterbiev has held at least one of the belts since Nov. 11, 2017 -- an impressive seven-year-plus reign as a champ. This will be Beterbiev's 10th defense of the IBF title, seventh defense of the WBC title, fourth of the WBO title and first of the WBA belt.

After his victory against Bivol, Beterbiev said he wasn't happy with his performance and that he needed to get better.

"I wanted to box today with more quality," Beterbiev said. "I don't know why, but I didn't like this fight. But I'll be better one day."

Bivol (23-1, 12 KOs) suffered the first defeat of his professional career against Beterbiev. He landed more punches than Beterbiev (142 to 137) and was more effective, landing 34% of those punches to only 20% for Beterbiev, but that wasn't enough. He lost by scorecards of 113-115, 112-116 and 114-114.

"I have another chance," Bivol said. "Not too many people get another chance. People like the fight which they saw the first time and they want to see it again, see me in the ring again. It's good, I have to work for it."

Beterbiev is a slight favorite to win the rematch at -125 per ESPN BET.

In the co-main event, Joseph Parker will now face Martin Bakole after IBF champion Daniel Dubois was forced to withdraw from the fight due to illness on Thursday. The winner of the fight could be headed to a fight against Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed championship.

Parker (35-3, 23 KOs), a former WBO heavyweight champion, is riding a five-fight winning streak, including decision victories over Deontay Wilder in 2023 and Zhilei Zhang last March.

Bakole (21-1, 16 KOs) has won 10 consecutive fights (eight by stoppage) since a loss to Michael Hunter in 2018. In August, Bakole defeated Jared Anderson by fifth-round KO on the Terence Crawford-Israil Madrimov card in Los Angeles.

Let's look at both fights by the numbers, with data from ESPN Research and CompuBox.

Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol

Tale of the Tape Artur Beterbiev Dmitry Bivol 40 Age 34 21-0 Record 23-1 20 KOs 12 5-foot-11½ Height 6-foot-0 73 inches Reach 72 inches Orthodox Stance Orthodox Khasavyurt, Russia Birthplace Tokmak, Kyrgyzstan

23: Beterbiev and Bivol's combined number of title fights (Bivol 13, Beterbiev 10).

3: Russian-born male boxers to hold at least three world titles at one time (Beterbiev, Kostya Tszyu and Sergey Kovalev).

12: Undisputed men champions in boxing's four-belt era.

1: Undisputed light heavyweight champion in the four-belt era. Beterbiev earned that distinction with a narrow victory over Bivol in October. With a win in Saturday's rematch, Beterbiev would become just the seventh fighter in the four-belt era to successfully defend an undisputed title.

Male Undisputed Champs in 4-Belt Era (since 1988) Fighter Year Divisions Artur Beterbiev 2024-Pres. Light heavyweight Naoya Inoue 2022; 2023-Pres. Bantamweight and junior featherweight Jermell Charlo 2022 Junior middleweight Devin Haney 2022 Lightweight Canelo Alvarez 2021-2024 Super middleweight George Kambosos Jr. 2021-22 Lightweight Josh Taylor 2021-22 Junior welterweight Teofimo Lopez Jr. 2020-21 Lightweight Oleksandr Usyk 2018-19; 2024 Cruiserweight and heavyweight Terence Crawford 2017-18; 2023 Junior welterweight and welterweight Jermain Taylor 2005 Middleweight Bernard Hopkins 2004-05 Middleweight

50%: Percentage of power punches landed by Bivol against Beterbiev in their first encounter (84 of 168), against only 29% for Beterbiev (90 of 306). Bivol was also more effective in jabs landed with 23% (58 of 255) to just 13% for Beterbiev (47 of 376). Bivol landed 142 of his 423 total punches thrown (34%), to Beterbiev's 137 of 682 (20%). Beterbiev was the more active fighter, throwing 259 more punches than Beterbiev, and displayed constant pressure.

33: Power punches landed by Bivol in the first six rounds of his first fight, against just 23 for Beterbiev. But it was a different story in the last six rounds, where Beterbiev landed 67 power punches to Bivol's 51. In the last two rounds, those numbers were more impressive for Beterbiev, who landed 29 power punches to Bivol's 19.

Lowest allowed connect pct. Fighter Percentage 1. Shakur Stevenson 13.7% 2. Dmitry Bivol 13.8% 3. Brian Castano 18.1% 4. Vasiliy Lomachenko 18.4% 5. Kazuto Ioka 19.3% -Courtesy of CompuBox

13.8%: Percentage of landed punches against Bivol in his 24 professional fights, including his defeat to Beterbiev. Bivol is one of the best defensive fighters in the world. Only lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson allows a lower percentage (13.7%). Bivol also lands an impressive 8.4 jabs per round. Compare that to 6.0 for Beterbiev and just 4.6 for the light heavyweight division.

8 and 4: Number of rounds, out of the 12 rounds they fought in their first encounter, in which Beterbiev and Bivol were separated by four punches or fewer.

30.1%: Percentage of Beterbiev's total punches landed per round -- 18.2 of 60.5.

34%: Percentage of Bivol's total punches landed on Beterbiev in their first fight. Beterbiev's opponents before the Bivol fight landed just 23.2% of their total punches.

65.2: Percentage of Bivol's thrown jabs -- the highest percentage among champions and title contenders.

Beterbiev vs. Bivol 2 CompuBox Punch Stats Comparison Punches Beterbiev (last 10 fights) Bivol (last 12 fights) Div. avg. Total avg. thrown per round 60.5 52.3 51.2 Total avg. landed per round 18.2 16.2 14.9 Percentage 30.1% 31% 29.1% Body landed ratio 19% 17.6% N/A Jabs avg. thrown per round 27.7 34.1 23 Jabs avg. landed per round 6 8.4 4.6 Percentage 21.7% 24.6% 20% Power avg. thrown per round 32.8 18.2 28.3 Power avg. landed per round 12.2 7.8 10.3 Percentage 37.2% 42.9% 36.4%

6: Number of title fights on the main card. The Beterbiev-Bivol 2 fight card features three fights for major world titles and three fights for interim titles. Before Dubois withdrew, there were to be seven title fights overall, four for major titles.

Title fight: Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol, 12 rounds, for Beterbiev's undisputed light heavyweight championship

Joseph Parker vs. Martin Bakole, 12 rounds, heavyweights

Title fight: Shakur Stevenson vs. Josh Padley, 12 rounds, for Stevenson's WBC lightweight title

Title fight: Carlos Adames vs. Hamzah Sheeraz, 12 rounds, for Adames' WBC middleweight title

Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Israil Madrimov, 12 rounds, for the vacant WBC junior middleweight interim title

Joshua Buatsi vs. Callum Smith, 12 rounds, for Buatsi's WBO light heavyweight interim title

Zhilei Zhang vs. Agit Kabayel, 12 rounds, for the vacant WBC heavyweight interim title

Notable fight cards with five or more title fights Fight card Date Number of title fights* Hasim Rahman vs. John Ruiz Dec. 13, 2013 7 Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2 Feb. 22, 2025 6 Julio Cesar Chavez vs. Meldrick Taylor 2 Sept. 17, 1994 6 Mike Tyson vs. Frank Bruno 2 March 16, 1996 5 Evander Holyfield vs. Mike Tyson 1 Nov. 9, 1996 5 Gerald McClellan vs. Julian Jackson 2 May 7, 1994 5 *Includes interim titles

95%: Knockout percentage for Beterbiev in his 21 professional fights, the highest among all current champions. After a distinguished amateur career, Beterbiev turned pro later than is typical for a boxer, when he moved to Montreal at the age of 28. He enters the rematch against Bivol at 40 years old, making him the second oldest widely recognized current male champion. He is 1-2 in three amateur fights against Usyk, the current unified heavyweight champion.

Highest career KO percentages among current world champions Champions* Division KO percentage KO/Fights Artur Beterbiev Light heavyweight 95% 20 of 21 Gervonta Davis Lightweight 93% 28 of 30 Naoya Inoue Junior featherweight 90% 26 of 29 Daniel Dubois Heavyweight 88% 21 of 24 Jaron Ennis Welterweight 88% 29 of 33 *Does not include secondary champions

Oldest Male Fighters to Hold Widely Recognized World Titles (Active Fighters) Fighter Weight class Age Erislandy Lara Middleweight 41 years, 184 days Artur Beterbiev Light heavyweight 40 years, 33 days Oleksandr Usyk Heavyweight 38 years, 37 days Terence Crawford Junior middleweight 37 years, 14 days Vasiliy Lomachenko Lightweight 37 years, 5 days

Joseph Parker vs. Martin Bakole

Tale of the Tape Joseph Parker Martin Bakole 33 Age 33 23-1 Record 21-1 12 KOs 16 6-foot-4 Height 6-foot-6 76 inches Reach N/A Orthodox Stance Orthodox Auckland, New Zealand Birthplace Democratic Republic Of The Congo

5: Parker's winning streak. He has also won 11 of his last 12 fights. Parker, a former heavyweight champion, is coming in on a five-fight win streak, including 11 of his last 12. His only loss in that time frame was against Joe Joyce in 2022.

10: Consecutive victories by Bakole since his loss to Michael Hunter in 2018. Bakole has won eight of those fights by stoppage, including a fifth-round KO of Jared Anderson in August.

38.7%: Percentage of Parker's punches to the body that land. The CompuBox average for the heavyweight division is 29.5%.

28.7%: Percentage of punches landed against Parker; 35.3% of the opponents' power punches. Parker lands 12 punches per round (28.5%).

195: Power punches thrown by Bakole in his fight against Anderson, landing 68 of those punches.

13: Power punches landed by Bakole, of 14 thrown, in the fifth round against Anderson before the fight was stopped at 2:06 minutes of the round.