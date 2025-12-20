Adam Azim to fight Argentine Gustavo Lemos in London on Jan. 31.

Open Extended Reactions

Adam Azim will face Gustavo Lemos on Jan. 31 in London, Boxxer have confirmed.

Junior welterweight prospect Azim (14-0, 11 KOs) will headline at the Copperbox Arena live on BBC Two against the experienced Lemos (30-2, 20 KOs) of Argentina.

The fight will be a crucial stepping stone for Azim, who has hopes of challenging for a world title in 2026.

Lemos has been in the ring with top-level fighters including former lightweight world champion Keyshawn Davis and Richardson Hitchins.

Azim's trainer Shane McGuigan had told ESPN he believed it would be hard to get opponents for Azim, given his impressive rise through the ranks.

However, Lemos will be seen as someone who can provide Azim a challenge, given his experience.

"This is the kind of fight I've been asking for. Gustavo Lemos is a dangerous fighter, and exactly the sort of opponent I need to face to prove I'm ready for the very top," Azim said.

"Fighting live on BBC Two is a huge moment for me and to do that while headlining a big event close to home in London is going to be a special moment. I'm ready to put on a performance and take another step towards becoming a world champion."

Boxxer CEO Ben Shalom said the importance of the bout can't be overstated as Azim chases major fights next hear.

"This is a huge moment for Adam Azim and a real statement fight. Gustavo Lemos is a dangerous fighter with genuine power, and this is exactly the kind of test Adam needs at this stage of his career," Shalom said.

"Adam is one of the most exciting young fighters in British boxing and headlining live and free-to-air on the BBC is the perfect platform to showcase his talent to a national audience."

The card will also feature bantamweight prospect Francesca Hennessy in a WBC final eliminator against fellow unbeaten Brit Ellie Boutell.