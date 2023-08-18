Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Saturday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared towards ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
What you need to know for Saturday's MLB Games
By Mike Sheets
While Tanner Bibee (53% rostered) has finally creeped across the 50% threshold, he's still widely available in a lot of ESPN leagues, which frankly doesn't make a lot of sense. Bibee boasts a 1.79 ERA and 1.10 WHIP with 55 Ks in 55 1/3 innings over his past nine starts. He gave up more than two earned runs just once during that stretch, and that one outing still resulted in a quality start (3 ER in 6 2/3 IP). Bibee's recent run of success should continue this weekend against a below-averaged Detroit Tigers lineup.
Chase Silseth (15% rostered) has made just four starts for the Los Angeles Angels in the second half, but he's made an awfully strong impression. In those four outings, which included road starts against the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros, the young right-hander has surrendered just four combined runs, culminating in a 1.59 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, 12.3 K/9, and 2.0 BB/9 across 22 2/3 innings. It's unclear how long Silseth will remain in the starting rotation, but for now roll with him on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays obviously present a tough matchup, but their offense takes a big hit with Wander Franco out of the picture.
Outside of a blip against the Kansas City Royals two weeks ago, Cristopher Sanchez (9%) has provided the Philadelphia Phillies rotation with a nice boost, posting a 3.17 ERA and 0.96 WHIP over his last 10 starts. While his 8.2 K/9 is a little lower than we'd like to see, he helps offsets it with good control (1.9 BB/9) and by inducing a ton of grounders (57.8% GB rate). That'll play on Saturday against a Washington Nationals lineup that's been middle-of-the-road (98 wRC+) over the last month.
Mitch Keller has shown some flashes this season, but he's been more or less serving up batting practice in the second half. Since the All-Star break, he's been hammered for a 7.71 ERA over his last six outings, surrendering six or more runs in three of those starts. The Minnesota Twins host Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates this weekend, and the Twins lineup is full of left-handed batters that look primed to do some damage. For streaming purposes, take a look at Matt Wallner (2%), Max Kepler (7%), Jorge Polanco (43%), Edouard Julien (5%), and Joey Gallo (4%).
One of the more unheralded fantasy baseball assets this season, Chas McCormick (25%) continues to deliver. His last 36 games have seen him hit .339/.432/.563 with 10 homers, 29 RBI, 26 runs and six stolen bases. In fact, McCormick has been a top-15 fantasy outfielder over the last month, according to the ESPN Player Rater. If you're seeking a player who can provide some of, well ... everything over the season's final six weeks, the Astros outfielder is likely still available in your league.
Starting pitcher rankings for Saturday
Best Sub-50% Rostered Hitters for Saturday
Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.
Ezequiel Tovar (COL, SS -- 11%) vs. Jesse Scholtens
Brendan Rodgers (COL, 2B -- 10%) vs. Scholtens
Andrew Benintendi (CHW, LF -- 15%) at Kyle Freeland
Ryan McMahon (COL, 3B -- 27%) vs. Scholtens
Joc Pederson (SF, LF -- 6%) at Yonny Chirinos
Jurickson Profar (COL, LF -- 8%) vs. Scholtens
Elias Diaz (COL, C -- 36%) vs. Scholtens
Nolan Jones (COL, RF -- 7%) vs. Scholtens
Alejandro Kirk (TOR, C -- 50%) at Brandon Williamson
Max Kepler (MIN, RF -- 7%) vs. Mitch Keller
Worst Over-50% Rostered Hitters for Saturday
Ty France (SEA, 1B -- 67%) at Framber Valdez
Teoscar Hernandez (SEA, RF -- 56%) at Valdez
Hunter Renfroe (LAA, RF -- 55%) vs. Zach Eflin
Adolis Garcia (TEX, RF -- 97%) vs. Freddy Peralta
Sean Murphy (ATL, C -- 97%) vs. Logan Webb
Elly De La Cruz (CIN, SS -- 89%) vs. Chris Bassitt
Jazz Chisholm Jr. (MIA, 2B -- 71%) at Julio Urias
Jonah Heim (TEX, C -- 86%) vs. Peralta
Luis Arraez (MIA, 1B -- 99%) at Urias
William Contreras (MIL, C -- 69%) at Dane Dunning