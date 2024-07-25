Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by ESPN BET, and fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
Met his match?
A week of pitching comebacks, following in the footsteps of Tyler Glasnow, Clayton Kershaw and Robbie Ray, continues on Friday, as the New York Mets welcome Kodai Senga back from the injured list.
A pitcher the Mets anticipated would serve as their ace this season, Senga instead reported arm fatigue days after his arrival at spring training and was ultimately diagnosed with a moderate posterior capsule strain in his right shoulder. The team took a cautious approach to his rehabilitation, affording him extra time to refine his mechanics, but inflammation in his triceps in mid-May further delayed his return. Senga resumed throwing in early June, progressing to a minor league rehab stint, during which he registered a 4.15 ERA and 22.8% strikeout rate across four starts (one for Class A Brooklyn and three for Triple-A Syracuse).
Despite a rocky outing in his most recent turn -- five runs on eight hits in three innings last Saturday -- Senga draws the Friday assignment at home against the bruised and battered Atlanta Braves. That'd normally be a must-avoid matchup, but bear in mind that the Braves, now without Opening Day starters Ronald Acuna Jr., Ozzie Albies and Michael Harris II, have averaged just 3.78 runs per game in July, eighth-fewest in the majors. The projections, too, say that the Braves represent merely a league-average matchup for opposing starting pitchers.
It's that so-so Saturday outing that casts Senga more of a bench-and-evaluate than start-him status for this matchup. While in his four rehab appearances his raw stuff has looked similarly effective to his 2023 returns -- 94.6 mph average fastball velocity and a 52.4% whiff rate on his "ghost fork" -- neither was the case in that particular outing. Senga's fastball averaged 93.8 mph and had an average spin rate 74 rpm, beneath his rates during his entire rehab stint, while his forkball generated a 30.0% whiff rate. His 79 pitches thrown at least give the promise of an 85-pitch (or greater) outing, but it's tough to trust him when his stuff was noticeably less effective last time out.
Should Senga step up with an excellent 2024 debut, he'd be an immediate top-20 capable fantasy starter for the season's final two months. His combination of good velocity and an elite strikeout pitch earned him the No. 19 fantasy point total among starting pitchers, and No. 49 overall, last year.
Everything else you need to know for Friday
Chicago White Sox rookie Drew Thorpe is riding a streak of five consecutive quality starts, during which time he has limited opposing hitters to a .127 batting average and 27% Statcast hard-hit rate, the league's best and third-best rates in those categories. He draws another favorable matchup Friday against a struggling Seattle Mariners team that has averaged 3.22 runs per game, second-worst in the majors, while striking out a league-worst 28.6% of the time in the month of July. Thorpe's raw stuff isn't elite from a swing-and-miss perspective, doing more to minimize hard contact while trusting his defense, and he'll face a challenge in the win department as a result of going head-to-head with the Mariners' George Kirby. Nevertheless, this should be one of the day's better pitchers' duels.
The Detroit Tigers' rotation is in shambles due to injuries to Casey Mize and Reese Olson as well as Kenta Maeda's ineffectiveness, which should tilt things significantly in favor of the Minnesota Twins offense. Keider Montero, who has surrendered five runs in each of his past two outings and has a 5.60 ERA in five starts since his installation into the rotation, is the Tigers' scheduled starter. Even with all the injuries to Twins hitters -- Carlos Correa, Royce Lewis and Jose Miranda are on the injured list and Byron Buxton left Wednesday's game with a forearm contusion -- consider adding top-four lineup candidates Willi Castro, Trevor Larnach, Carlos Santana and Max Kepler for this favorable matchup.
Don't sleep on Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Luis L. Ortiz, who in his past eight appearances (four starts, three "bulk pitcher" and one short-relief) has a 2.25 ERA and 3.2% walk rate. Thanks in large part to the addition of a cutter, which he developed while working in long relief earlier this season, Ortiz has shown a substantial improvement in terms of control, putting him on the fantasy landscape. Though his Friday matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks, who have scored eight or more runs in six of their past 12 games against a right-handed starter and will be starting Zac Gallen on the opposite side, is a bit of a challenging one -- the projections grade it below-average for an opposing starter -- Ortiz's recent improvements make him one of the day's better streaming candidates.
Los Angeles Angels hitters serve as one of the day's sneakier stacks against hittable Oakland Athletics right-hander Mitch Spence. After a solid start to the year, Spence has a 5.54 ERA in his past nine outings, including surrendering a combined nine runs on 19 hits in 16 innings against the Angels in three starts since June 25. Logan O'Hoppe, Zach Neto and Taylor Ward are the three most fantasy-relevant options from the Angels' side, but if Nolan Schanuel, a .326 hitter in his past 25 games, draws a start in the leadoff spot, he'd also warrant a pickup.
Starting pitcher rankings for Friday
Reliever report
Hitting report
Best sub-50% rostered hitters for Friday
Joc Pederson (ARI, LF -- 9%) vs. Luis L. Ortiz
Taylor Ward (LAA, LF -- 47%) vs. Mitch Spence
Byron Buxton (MIN, DH -- 33%) at Keider Montero
Rhys Hoskins (MIL, 1B -- 28%) vs. Trevor Rogers
Ben Rice (NYY, C -- 28%) at Brayan Bello
Jorge Soler (SF, RF -- 44%) vs. Kyle Freeland
Matt Chapman (SF, 3B -- 47%) vs. Freeland
Austin Wells (NYY, C -- 2%) at Bello
Alex Verdugo (NYY, RF -- 49%) at Bello
Jake McCarthy (ARI, RF -- 1%) vs. Ortiz
Worst over-50% rostered hitters for Friday
Ryan McMahon (COL, 3B -- 56%) at Kyle Harrison
Brenton Doyle (COL, CF -- 52%) at Harrison
Andres Gimenez (CLE, 2B -- 66%) at Cristopher Sanchez
Ha-Seong Kim (SD, 2B -- 93%) at Grayson Rodriguez
Matt Olson (ATL, 1B -- 96%) at Kodai Senga
Anthony Volpe (NYY, SS -- 78%) at Brayan Bello
Luis Robert Jr. (CHW, CF -- 81%) vs. George Kirby
Lane Thomas (WSH, RF -- 60%) at Sonny Gray
Jackson Merrill (SD, SS -- 57%) at Rodriguez
Jazz Chisholm Jr. (MIA, CF -- 74%) at Freddy Peralta