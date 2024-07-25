Open Extended Reactions

Met his match?

A week of pitching comebacks, following in the footsteps of Tyler Glasnow, Clayton Kershaw and Robbie Ray, continues on Friday, as the New York Mets welcome Kodai Senga back from the injured list.

A pitcher the Mets anticipated would serve as their ace this season, Senga instead reported arm fatigue days after his arrival at spring training and was ultimately diagnosed with a moderate posterior capsule strain in his right shoulder. The team took a cautious approach to his rehabilitation, affording him extra time to refine his mechanics, but inflammation in his triceps in mid-May further delayed his return. Senga resumed throwing in early June, progressing to a minor league rehab stint, during which he registered a 4.15 ERA and 22.8% strikeout rate across four starts (one for Class A Brooklyn and three for Triple-A Syracuse).

Despite a rocky outing in his most recent turn -- five runs on eight hits in three innings last Saturday -- Senga draws the Friday assignment at home against the bruised and battered Atlanta Braves. That'd normally be a must-avoid matchup, but bear in mind that the Braves, now without Opening Day starters Ronald Acuna Jr., Ozzie Albies and Michael Harris II, have averaged just 3.78 runs per game in July, eighth-fewest in the majors. The projections, too, say that the Braves represent merely a league-average matchup for opposing starting pitchers.

It's that so-so Saturday outing that casts Senga more of a bench-and-evaluate than start-him status for this matchup. While in his four rehab appearances his raw stuff has looked similarly effective to his 2023 returns -- 94.6 mph average fastball velocity and a 52.4% whiff rate on his "ghost fork" -- neither was the case in that particular outing. Senga's fastball averaged 93.8 mph and had an average spin rate 74 rpm, beneath his rates during his entire rehab stint, while his forkball generated a 30.0% whiff rate. His 79 pitches thrown at least give the promise of an 85-pitch (or greater) outing, but it's tough to trust him when his stuff was noticeably less effective last time out.

Should Senga step up with an excellent 2024 debut, he'd be an immediate top-20 capable fantasy starter for the season's final two months. His combination of good velocity and an elite strikeout pitch earned him the No. 19 fantasy point total among starting pitchers, and No. 49 overall, last year.

Everything else you need to know for Friday

