Open Extended Reactions

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by ESPN BET, and fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: This file will be updated with any overnight pitching changes or weather-related game postponements, along with the addition of the latest MLB game odds as of the indicated time of publication

Athletics visit an old friend

New York Mets RHP Paul Blackburn made his big league debut for the Athletics in 2017 and, while his career has hardly been the smoothest ride (thanks to both injuries and poor performance), he finally established himself as a reliable starter in 2022. Blackburn, 30, has yet to pitch in a playoff game, but might get the chance with the Mets, who acquired him from Oakland several weeks ago and have enjoyed his first two appearances.

Blackburn beat the Angels in his Mets debut, offering six innings of one-run ball, then pitched well at altitudinous Coors Field, holding the Rockies to just two runs (one earned) over another six innings in a no-decision. Blackburn goes for his third consecutive quality start on Tuesday, at home against the Athletics, the team for whom he made 77 starts (4.83 ERA) over parts of eight seasons. Fantasy managers have made Blackburn one of the 10 most-added pitchers in ESPN standard formats.

Radar guns hardly light up when Blackburn tosses his 92-mph fastball, but the veteran induces ground balls at a high rate and aims to avoid both walks and home runs. Last season, in a surprise to many, he had more strikeouts than innings pitched.

Interestingly, Blackburn has backed off his once-signature sinker this season, opting for more fastballs and changeups. It appears to be working (3.86 ERA, 1.17 WHIP), although his K-rate is down from 2023. The Athletics certainly should know what is coming, but perhaps Blackburn has a surprise or two in store for his old mates.

By the way, the Athletics counter with struggling veteran RHP Ross Stripling, whose claim to fame this season may be what he achieved in his latest outing, pitching poorly enough to help the White Sox break their 21-game losing streak. Stripling is a sad 2-11 with a 5.72 ERA, and left-handed hitters are blasting him for a .335/.355/.483 line. Lefty-hitting Mets Francisco Lindor, Brandon Nimmo, Jeff McNeil and Jesse Winker should all enjoy themselves.

Everything else you need to know for Tuesday

Seattle Mariners RHP George Kirby and Detroit Tigers LHP Tarik Skubal met last week in a matchup of top-10 fantasy points starters, with Skubal earning the victory after seven innings of two-run ball. Skubal fanned nine Mariners, and has now won five of his past six decisions. Kirby, meanwhile, has won only one of his last seven appearances. Who has actually pitched better over that span? Well, we wouldn't ask if it was obvious. Kirby boasts a 2.23 ERA over the past two months , and he has not permitted more than three earned runs in any game since May. Skubal is the bigger strikeout option. Neither of these teams hit much. Let's see how many times Skubal whiffs Mariners OF Julio Rodriguez, who returned from a high-ankle sprain Sunday night and struck out five times.

It's a potential playoff preview as the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers meet again. Brewers RHP Frankie Montas makes his first home start for his new team since the recent trade. He threw nine innings over his first two Brewers outings, winning one of them and posting a no-decision in the other, but fantasy managers must notice the 12 strikeouts during that span. Montas is not having a particularly good season, and current Dodgers have quite enjoyed facing him, boasting a .289/.372/.605 line, although much of that damage is the amazing Shohei Ohtani (11-for-27 with five home runs and six walks). Um, bet on Ohtani versus Montas in this one.

Houston Astros LHP Yusei Kikuchi makes his third start for his new organization, facing a Tampa Bay Rays lineup that he whiffed 11 times only 11 days ago. Kikuchi permitted a Dylan Carlson first-inning homer in that game, but shined after that, striking out eight consecutive Rays in one stretch, tying an Astros record. Kikuchi certainly can miss bats, but fantasy managers -- and probably the Astros, too -- wouldn't mind more length. Kikuchi has pitched into the sixth inning in only one of his last 11 outings, and his win last week was his first in two months. Still, we like strikeouts in fantasy, and Kikuchi versus the Rays (eighth-most K's) is a good match.

Starting pitcher rankings for Tuesday

Reliever report

To get the latest information on each team's bullpen hierarchy, as well as which pitchers might be facing a bit of fatigue and who might be the most likely suspects to vulture a save or pick up a surprise hold in their stead, check out the latest Closer Chart, which will be updated every morning.

Hitting report

Plan ahead in fantasy baseball with help from our Forecaster projections. Each day, we will provide an updated preview of the next 10 days for every team, projecting the matchup quality for hitters (overall and by handedness) as well as for base stealers.

Best sub-50% rostered hitters for Tuesday

Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.

Worst over-50% rostered hitters for Tuesday