Tristan H. Cockcroft breaks down some potential pickup options for fantasy manages if Travis Kelce's knee injury keeps him out vs. the Lions. (1:32)

This is the ESPN Fantasy Football Week 1 injury tracker, featuring an aggregation of injury updates for quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and tight end whose teams are scheduled to play this week. Here we'll track practice reports, injury updates and any other news that may affect a player's short-term or long-term availability.

Additional commentary provided by ESPN Sr. injury analyst Stephania Bell.

Injury news aggregated by Rotowire.com.

Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Thursday 8:20 PM ET

Stephania Bell's perspective:

Travis Kelce: Kelce was officially listed as Limited in Tuesday's practice after hyperextending his knee and leaving early. As ESPN's Adam Teicher reported, Kelce's teammate WR Skyy Moore said he saw him "limping" as he walked off the field unassisted. It is too soon to say whether Kelce will be available in Week 1 as a hyperextension -- movement beyond the normal range of motion (in the case of the knee, movement in the backwards direction while the leg is extended) -- can have a wide range of outcomes, depending on severity. Factors such as pain, swelling, structural integrity and functionality come into play. The challenge for the Chiefs is that their first game comes on Thursday night, just two days post-injury. The Chiefs will issue their official game designation for Kelce on Wednesday.

Latest Detroit Lions Injury news:

No injuries to report

Recent IR Activity:

Jermar Jefferson, RB

Thu, Aug 31: Jefferson (undisclosed) reverted to Detroit's injured reserve Wednesday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Nate Sudfeld, QB

Wed, Aug 30: The Lions placed Sudfeld (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday.

Latest Kansas City Chiefs Injury news:

Travis Kelce, TE, Q

Tue, Sep 5: Kelce was listed as a limited practice participant Tuesday after Chiefs head coach Andy Reid revealed that the tight end exited the session early after hyperextending his knee.

Kadarius Toney, WR, Q

Tue, Sep 5: Toney (knee) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice.

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Latest Carolina Panthers Injury news:

No injuries to report

Recent IR Activity:

Stephen Sullivan, TE

Thu, Aug 31: Sullivan (undisclosed) will start the season on injured reserve, Augusta Stone of the Panthers' official website reports.

Latest Atlanta Falcons Injury news:

KhaDarel Hodge, WR, Q

Mon, Sep 4: Hodge (ankle) did not practice Monday, D.Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, Q

Mon, Sep 4: Patterson (undisclosed) didn't practice Monday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Recent IR Activity:

Penny Hart, WR

Tue, Aug 29: The Falcons placed Hart (concussion) on injured reserve Tuesday, Terrin Waack of the team's official site reports.

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland, OH

Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Latest Cincinnati Bengals Injury news:

Joe Burrow, QB, Q

Mon, Sep 4: Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Monday that Burrow (calf) is day-to-day as Sunday's season opener against the Browns approaches, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Latest Cleveland Browns Injury news:

No injuries to report

Recent IR Activity:

Anthony Schwartz, WR

Thu, Aug 31: Schwartz (hamstring) reverted to Cleveland's injured reserve Wednesday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Latest Jacksonville Jaguars Injury news:

No injuries to report

Latest Indianapolis Colts Injury news:

Zack Moss, RB, Q

Mon, Sep 4: Coach Shane Steichen noted Monday that Moss, who is bouncing back from a broken right arm, is "progressing well," James Boyd of The Athleticreports.

Recent IR Activity:

Jelani Woods, TE

Wed, Aug 30: The Colts placed Woods (hamstring) on injured reserve Wednesday.

Ricky Seals-Jones, TE

Tue, Aug 29: The Colts placed Seals-Jones (foot) on injured reserve Tuesday.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings

U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Latest Tampa Bay Buccaneers Injury news:

Chase Edmonds, RB, Q

Tue, Sep 5: Edmonds (undisclosed) is viewed by the coaching staff as capable of handling multiple roles in the Buccaneers' backfield, the team's official site reports.

Latest Minnesota Vikings Injury news:

No injuries to report

Recent IR Activity:

Kene Nwangwu, RB

Wed, Aug 30: The Vikings officially placed Nwangwu (undisclosed) on injured reserve Thursday, Lindsey Young of the team's official site reports.

Tennessee Titans at New Orleans Saints

Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Latest Tennessee Titans Injury news:

No injuries to report

Recent IR Activity:

Kyle Philips, WR

Thu, Aug 31: Philips (knee) was placed on injured reserve by the Titans on Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Latest New Orleans Saints Injury news:

Taysom Hill, TE, Q

Tue, Sep 5: The Saints list Hill (oblique) as their No. 3 quarterback -- and not as a tight end -- on their unofficial depth chart ahead of Sunday's season opener versus the Titans.

San Francisco 49ers at Pittsburgh Steelers

Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA

Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Latest San Francisco 49ers Injury news:

George Kittle, TE, Q

Mon, Sep 4: Kittle (undisclosed) is working off to the side during Monday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Recent IR Activity:

Danny Gray, WR

Wed, Aug 30: Gray (shoulder) will be placed on injured reserve Wednesday and will miss a minimum of four games, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Cameron Latu, TE

Tue, Aug 29: The 49ers placed Latu (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Latest Pittsburgh Steelers Injury news:

No injuries to report

Arizona Cardinals at Washington Commanders

FedExField, Landover, MD

Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Latest Arizona Cardinals Injury news:

No injuries to report

Latest Washington Commanders Injury news:

No injuries to report

Recent IR Activity:

Kaden Smith, TE

Tue, Aug 29: Smith (undisclosed) was placed on IR on Tuesday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Brandon Dillon, TE

Tue, Aug 29: Dillon (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens

M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Latest Houston Texans Injury news:

No injuries to report

Latest Baltimore Ravens Injury news:

Tyler Huntley, QB, Q

Mon, Sep 4: Huntley (hamstring) returned to practice Monday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Mark Andrews, TE, Q

Mon, Sep 4: Andrews (undisclosed) is scheduled to return to practice Wednesday, with coach John Harbaugh saying Monday that he's still in "don't push the panic button" mode, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Recent IR Activity:

Keaton Mitchell, RB

Thu, Aug 31: The Ravens placed Mitchell (shoulder) on injured reserve Thursday, Clifton Brown of the team's official site reports.

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears

Soldier Field, Chicago, IL

Sunday 4:25 PM ET

Latest Green Bay Packers Injury news:

No injuries to report

Recent IR Activity:

Lew Nichols, RB

Thu, Aug 31: Nichols (shoulder) reverted to the Packers' injured reserve Wednesday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Latest Chicago Bears Injury news:

No injuries to report

Recent IR Activity:

Joe Reed, WR

Thu, Aug 31: Reed (undisclosed) reverted to Chicago's injured reserve Wednesday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Isaiah Ford, WR

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos

Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO

Sunday 4:25 PM ET

Latest Las Vegas Raiders Injury news:

No injuries to report

Latest Denver Broncos Injury news:

Jerry Jeudy, WR, Q

Mon, Sep 4: Jeudy (hamstring) did conditioning work to the side at practice Monday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Philadelphia Eagles at New England Patriots

Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, MA

Sunday 4:25 PM ET

Latest Philadelphia Eagles Injury news:

No injuries to report

Recent IR Activity:

Trey Sermon, RB

Thu, Aug 31: Sermon (undisclosed) reverted the Eagles' injured reserve Wednesday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Latest New England Patriots Injury news:

DeVante Parker, WR, Q

Mon, Sep 4: Parker (undisclosed) was present for Monday's practice, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Recent IR Activity:

Tyquan Thornton, WR

Thu, Aug 31: The Patriots placed Thornton (shoulder) on injured reserve Thursday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Sunday 4:25 PM ET

Latest Miami Dolphins Injury news:

De'Von Achane, RB, Q

Mon, Sep 4: Achane (shoulder) is practicing Monday without a red non-contact jersey, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.

Recent IR Activity:

Jeff Wilson Jr., RB

Mon, Sep 4: Wilson (knee) should be ready to return from the injured list Week 5 according to his agent Drew Rosenhaus, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Eric Saubert, TE

Tue, Aug 29: Saubert (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve by the Dolphins on Tuesday.

Latest Los Angeles Chargers Injury news:

No injuries to report

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks

Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

Sunday 4:25 PM ET

Latest Los Angeles Rams Injury news:

Cooper Kupp, WR, Q

Mon, Sep 4: Kupp (hamstring) is still in Minnesota to see a specialist, with coach Sean McVay saying Monday that the wideout remains day-to-day, Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network reports.

Latest Seattle Seahawks Injury news:

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Q

Mon, Sep 4: Smith-Njigba (wrist) participated in practice Monday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Recent IR Activity:

Dareke Young, WR

Mon, Sep 4: Seattle placed Young (hip) on its injured reserve list Monday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Sunday 8:20 PM ET

Latest Dallas Cowboys Injury news:

No injuries to report

Latest New York Giants Injury news:

No injuries to report

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Monday 8:15 PM ET

Latest Buffalo Bills Injury news:

No injuries to report

Recent IR Activity:

Justin Shorter, WR

Wed, Aug 30: The Bills placed Shorter on injured reserve Wednesday with a hamstring injury, Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News reports.

Latest New York Jets Injury news:

Breece Hall, RB, Q

Mon, Sep 4: Coach Robert Saleh said that he expects Hall (knee) to suit up for Sept. 11's regular-season opener against the Bills on Monday Night Football, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Recent IR Activity:

Kenny Yeboah, TE

Wed, Aug 30: The Jets placed Yeboah (hamstring) on injured reserve Wednesday, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports.

