The NFL is a "next man up" league. By extension, your fantasy football league is as well. You acquired your team during the draft, but it's the moves you make as the season unfolds that will ultimately decide whether you're playoff-bound or planning for next season. Every week, we'll help you identify the players available in more than 50% of ESPN leagues whose value has taken a turn for the better and should be added to your roster as starters or as smart stashes for your bench.

Next man up

There's one player available on the waiver wire who can help your fantasy team for the rest of the season in all formats. That player is Cleveland Browns WR Cedric Tillman (rostered in 47.8% of ESPN leagues).

It's surprising that Tillman's roster percentage isn't higher. He shined against a tough Chargers defense in Week 9, catching 6 of 11 targets for 75 yards on a rough afternoon for Browns QB Jameis Winston. Tillman's been on fire since the Amari Cooper era ended, with nine or more targets and 18-plus fantasy points in each of his past three games.

The Browns are on a bye in Week 10, but Tillman should be your top priority. Since Week 7, no wide receiver has scored more fantasy points than Tillman.

Next WR up

Rookie Rome Odunze had one of his best games of the season in Week 9 against the Cardinals. Brooke Sutton/Getty Images

Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears (56.3%): I'm breaking one of my own rules here, as Odunze is rostered in over 50% of leagues. He's worth an immediate add if available. His role in the Bears' offense is growing, as evidenced by 13 targets over the past two games and his second 100-yard game of the season Sunday against the Cardinals. This feat makes him the first Chicago rookie with multiple 100-yard games since Willie Gault in 1983. While Keenan Allen still garners plenty of targets, Odunze's explosiveness makes him a prime option for Caleb Williams, setting him up for a strong second half. With matchups against the Vikings, Lions and Seahawks defenses in Weeks 15-17 -- with two of those ranking in the top three for fantasy points allowed to receivers -- Odunze has significant upside.

Other WR options

Xavier Legette, Carolina Panthers (32.6%): With Diontae Johnson traded to the Ravens, Legette is primed for a bigger role in Carolina's offense whether Bryce Young or Andy Dalton is under center. He posted 13.4 fantasy points in Week 8 and 13.9 in Week 9, with at least six targets in each game. The Panthers are shifting focus to younger players as they rebuild, and Legette is worth adding if your fantasy team needs receiver depth. His schedule looks promising with matchups against the Buccaneers (twice), Eagles and Cowboys.

Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers (21.0%): Johnston returned from a two-game absence due to an ankle injury and put up his second-best fantasy outing of the season with 22.0 points against the Browns in Week 9. Only rookie Ladd McConkey ran more routes than he did, which is a positive sign. While this was an encouraging performance, it's worth noting it was only Johnston's third game this season with five or more targets. If you're looking to boost your depth at wide receiver, though, Johnston is worth a look.

Jalen Tolbert, Dallas Cowboys (22.8%): Tolbert had six targets and scored 10.9 fantasy points against the Falcons in Week 9. The big stories were Dak Prescott's hamstring injury and CeeDee Lamb's shoulder injury. We're waiting to see how serious these injuries are. Lamb is crucial to the Cowboys' offense, averaging 10.5 targets per game. If he misses time, Tolbert could step up as the No. 1 receiver. He showed his potential in Week 5 when he scored 21.7 fantasy points against the Steelers with 10 targets.

Next QB up

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers (43.3%): It's promising to see the Chargers lean more on Herbert and the passing game since the bye. Over that span, he has averaged 33 pass attempts and 18.0 fantasy points per game. With playmakers such as McConkey and Johnston, this shift in offensive focus is boosting his fantasy value. For fantasy managers, the question was never about Herbert's talent but whether he'd get the volume needed for steady production. The Chargers also have some favorable matchups coming up, including games against the Bengals and Ravens. If you're in need of a quarterback, don't overlook Herbert.

Other QB options

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins (42.8%): Tagovailoa scored 14.6 fantasy points in Week 8. It was his first game back since his Week 2 concussion against the Bills. He followed up with 17.5 points in Week 9, again against Buffalo. While he doesn't have the rushing upside of Lamar Jackson, Jayden Daniels, Jalen Hurts or Bo Nix, he's surrounded by elite playmakers such as Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and De'Von Achane. Tagovailoa is a high-end QB2 moving forward, with favorable matchups against the Chargers in Week 10 and the Raiders in Week 11.

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams (29.8%): Stafford scored 18.0 fantasy points in Week 9 against the Seahawks, even after Puka Nacua was ejected in the second quarter for throwing a punch. Stafford hit a career-high 223 yards on play-action passes, showing Kyren Williams' positive impact on the passing game. He has now scored 18.0 or more fantasy points in back-to-back games. With Nacua and Cooper Kupp as his top targets against the Dolphins in Week 10, Stafford is on the QB1 radar if you need a starter or a backup.

Russell Wilson, Pittsburgh Steelers (21.6%): Wilson scored 24.8 fantasy points in Week 7 against the New York Jets, then put up 13.8 points in Week 8 against the New York Giants before Pittsburgh's Week 9 bye. In my opinion, he's playing well enough to remain the starter for a Steelers team fighting the Ravens for the top spot in the AFC North. Wilson's rest-of-season schedule is one of the best; it includes two matchups against the Ravens, two against the Browns and one against the Eagles. He's a solid QB2 or QB3 in superflex formats.

Daniel Jones, New York Giants (12.4%): Jones had a rough first half against the Commanders in Week 9, but he turned it around in the second half by showcasing his passing and rushing ability. He finished with a season-high 24.3 fantasy points. Two things make Jones appealing as a waiver wire add. First, he has Malik Nabers as his No. 1 receiver. Second, the Giants have an excellent rest-of-season schedule. All but one of New York's opponents from Week 10 through Week 17 rank in the top 10 for fantasy points allowed per game to quarterbacks.

Next RB up

Ray Davis, Buffalo Bills (13.9%): Davis is the type of player to prioritize in the second half of the fantasy season. He has stand-alone value in deeper formats but could become a league winner if starter James Cook misses time. Davis is tied to one of the most explosive offenses in the league. Back in Week 6, with Cook inactive, Davis racked up 18.2 fantasy points on 23 touches. Since then, he has had six touches in three consecutive games and scored 11 or more fantasy points in two of them. Make sure to stash Davis on your bench.

Other RB options

Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons (49.6%): While the Falcons have been relying more on Bijan Robinson lately -- he has had 20 or more touches in three straight games -- don't overlook the value of adding Allgeier to your bench. If Robinson misses time, Allgeier is ready to step in and fill the gap. Plus, during the fantasy playoffs (Weeks 15-17), the Falcons will face the Raiders, Giants and Commanders. All three teams rank in the top 12 for rushing yards allowed to running backs. Throughout his career, Allgeier has averaged 15.1 fantasy points per game in the games when he has received 16 or more touches. He has some stand-alone value.

Trey Benson, Arizona Cardinals (15.5%): James Conner has been fantastic this season, averaging 14.2 fantasy points per game and seeing 19-plus touches in 7 of 9 games. But heading into this year, Conner had never played a full season. In Week 9 against the Bears, Benson saw more action, especially in the first half against the Bears before the game got out of hand. The rookie finished with nine touches and 12.5 fantasy points. This could signal a shift, with Arizona looking to keep Conner fresh for the stretch run. Either way, now's the perfect time to stash Benson.

Blake Corum, Los Angeles Rams (17.1%): Corum's situation is like that of Davis, Allgeier and Benson. Right now, he doesn't hold stand-alone fantasy value. Rams coach Sean McVay relies heavily on his lead back, Kyren Williams. Williams has had 16-plus touches in every game this season, including seven with over 20. The Rams also have a strong offensive line, ranking 13th in run block win rate. Plus, they have a favorable schedule ahead for fantasy running backs. If Williams misses time, Corum could be a league winner.

Next TE up

Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints (26.8%): Hill has a unique role in the Saints' offense, generating fantasy points as a passer, runner and receiver. In Week 9, he capitalized on a favorable matchup against the Panthers, finishing with 16.0 fantasy points on just nine touches. This trend could continue, especially with wide receiver Chris Olave expected to miss some time due to his fifth documented concussion. The Saints also placed Kendre Miller on injured reserve. With these changes, Hill is shaping up to be a fantasy starter for the near future.

Mike Gesicki, Cincinnati Bengals (10.8%): Gesicki has stepped up in Tee Higgins' absence. He has received 14 targets over the past two games, scoring 12.3 fantasy points against the Eagles in Week 8 and 27.0 against the Raiders in Week 9. He's the first Bengals tight end since Tyler Eifert in 2015 to record over 100 receiving yards and two touchdowns in a game. In Week 10, he faces a Ravens defense that allows the fifth-most fantasy points to tight ends. Just remember, if Higgins returns, it could limit Gesicki's production.

Theo Johnson, New York Giants (1.3%): Johnson had a season-high six targets and scored 14.1 fantasy points against the Commanders in Week 9. It's also worth noting that he has run the fourth most routes among Giants players over the past three games. I know you might feel hesitant about starting a Giants player other than Nabers in your fantasy lineup, but here's the thing: The rest of the Giants' schedule is very fantasy friendly for tight ends. They have upcoming matchups against the Panthers, Buccaneers, Ravens and Colts, which could lead to some huge fantasy performances.